(Alliance News) - H-Farm Spa announced Thursday that it closed the fiscal year ending Aug. 31 with a loss of EUR8.9 million, from a profit of EUR17.7 million in the previous year.

For the full year, value of production stood at EUR36.1 million, down from EUR45.2 million in 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR5.1 million in 2023 compared to negative EUR5.5 million in 2022.

Ebit is negative to EUR9.2 million from negative EUR8.7 million in 2022.

Net financial position is in credit at the end of the period and is EUR4.3 million, with cash and cash equivalents of EUR10.1 million.

"This year's results are in line with our plan, which had predicted that investments made in the year 2022-2023 would result in a negative result. With the Education project we are building something important that will have a significant impact and the extraordinary start of the 2023/2024 enrollment with a percentage of foreign students in the High School reaching 55 percent shows us that despite the Covid emergency we have and are sowing very well," commented Riccardo Donadon, founder and CEO.

"H-FARM is a company that builds companies (Venture Builder) for a living, our product are the companies we build and it is in our nature to invest, lose and monetize and then start investing again, generating a virtuous cycle. Last year we made a very important capital gain that we decided to invest again to strengthen even more the Education project, which for us is a medium-term investment."

H-Farm on Wednesday closed 5.6 percent in the red at EUR0.16 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.