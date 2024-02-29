(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

H-Farm comes out on top, rising 27 percent to EUR0.15 per share. The stock is up 20 percent in the last month, but has given up 31 percent in the last six months and 34 percent in the last year.

----------

Goes up Pozzi Milano, in the green 7.7% to EUR0.75 per share. The stock has given up 4.1% in the last 30 days and 45% in the last year.

----------

Also doing well is Visibilia Editore, up 7.3% to EUR0.35 per share. The company on Wednesday made it known that although there are no specific risks of asset aggression, as there are no critical situations, it has filed with the Court of Milan, a petition to grant protective measures.

The company implemented the board of directors' resolution of Feb. 15.

----------

LOSERS

----------

TMP Group is among the bearish, giving up 7.8 percent to EUR3.45 per share. Last week the company announced that it had appointed Websim Corporate, a division of Intermonte SIM Spa, as specialist operator and corporate broker effective March 1, 2024.

Websim takes over from Banca Profilo Spa, which will continue in the role of specialist operator up to and including Feb. 29.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.