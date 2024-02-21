(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Tweppy (formerly Casasold Spa) does best of all and rises 24% to EUR0.96 per share. The stock has rallied 28% in the last month, 4.9% in the last six and 2.1% in the last twelve.

SosTravel.com rises 15 percent to EUR1.20 per share. The company announced Tuesday that it has signed a commercial agreement with Costa Cruises to provide the Lost Luggage Concierge service for Costa Cruise customers exclusively for 2024 and renewable for 2025 and 2026.

The LLC service will be included by default for all Costa Cruises' "Fly & Cruise" customers departing from Europe, who purchase through Costa Cruises' cruise and air travel channels.

Such customers will be assisted by SosTravel, in case of lost luggage, with tracking and return of their luggage on board the ship within 48 hours.

LOSERS

H-Farm is among the bearish, in the red 11 percent to EUR0.11 per share. The stock has given up 9.4 percent in the last 30 days, 46 percent in the last six months, and 50 percent in the last year.

