    HH   DK0015202451

H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S

(HH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 02/18 10:59:48 am
194 DKK   -1.52%
11:38aConclusion of share buy-back programme
GL
02/16Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
02/02Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
Conclusion of share buy-back programme

02/18/2022 | 11:38am EST
On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 16 February 2022 to 18 February 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement559,953 112,987,697.23
16 February 20223,000206.63619,890.00
17 February 20224,000203.59814,360.00
18 February 20222,900196.55569,995.00
Total9,900 2,004,245.00
Accumulated under the programme569,853 114,991,942.23

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 640,053 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.56 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

The share buy-back programme has now been concluded and the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme has been reached.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


