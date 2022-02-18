Conclusion of share buy-back programme



On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.



The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 16 February 2022 to 18 February 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 559,953 112,987,697.23 16 February 2022 3,000 206.63 619,890.00 17 February 2022 4,000 203.59 814,360.00 18 February 2022 2,900 196.55 569,995.00 Total 9,900 2,004,245.00 Accumulated under the programme 569,853 114,991,942.23

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 640,053 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.56 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

The share buy-back programme has now been concluded and the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme has been reached.

