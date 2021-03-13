Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S  >  H+H International A/S    HH   DK0015202451

H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S

(HH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H+H International A/S Annual Report 2020: highest-ever profit after tax a testament to strong execution

03/13/2021 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as 'H+H' or 'the Group') has adopted the Annual Report for 2020.

Selected financial highlights for 2020

DKKm 2020 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019
Revenue 2,654 2,840 642 625
Gross profit before special items 836 877 196 191
EBITDA before special items 521 539 125 104
EBIT before special items 332 366 74 60
Profit after tax 251 150 66 (75)
Cash flow from operating activities 425 369 120 56
Cash flow from investing activities (206) (105) (67) 33
Free cash flow 219 264 53 89
Organic growth (6%) 6% 4% (7%)
Gross margin before special items 31% 31% 31% 31%
EBITDA margin before special items 20% 19% 19% 17%
EBIT margin before special items 13% 13% 12% 10%

CEO Michael T. Andersen quote
'Delivering the second-best EBIT and the highest-ever profit after tax in the history of H+H in a year characterised by lockdowns following the global pandemic is a remarkable achievement. This is a testament to our continued strong strategy execution as well as all the dedication and hard work from the employees in H+H. Further, we have reached an important milestone on our sustainability journey with the release of our first stand-alone Sustainability Report for 2020, marking our target of achieving net-zero-and possibly net-negative-emissions from our products and operations by 2050.'

Financial review (2019-figures in brackets)
Total revenue, including the acquired and divested business decreased by 7% to DKK 2,654 million (DKK 2,840 million). Revenue in local currencies, excluding the acquired and divested businesses (organic growth) decreased by 6%.

The negative organic growth was primarily a result of the national lockdown in the UK as well as a general softening of the market in Poland, but partly offset by a strong Q1 2020 where weather conditions for wall building were very good.

AAC accounted for 68% (71%) of the total revenue, while CSU accounted for 32% (29%).

The gross margin before special items was 31% (31%), negatively impacted by lower volumes and higher input costs, but offset by lower transport costs, efficiency improvements, and price increases.

EBITDA before special items declined by 3% to DKK 521 million (DKK 539 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin before special items of 20% (19%). The relatively higher EBITDA margin was primarily a result of higher prices and the effects from resilience plans across the Group, partly offset by lower volumes.

EBIT before special items was DKK 332 million (DKK 366 million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin before special items of 13% (13%).

Profit after tax amounted to DKK 251 million (DKK 150 million).

Capital expenditures totalled DKK 134 million (DKK 126 million). Initially, a higher capex level was expected for 2020, but the Group re-evaluated its capex plans as part of the resilience plans introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These plans included a postponement of the construction of the Polish CSU factory in Reda, near Gdansk, to 2021.

For directional guidance, the annual run-rate capex level over the coming years is expected to be around DKK 200 million.

Free cash flow amounted to DKK 219 million (DKK 264 million), driven by strong EBITDA and positive working-capital movements.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 18% (20%).

Financial outlook for 2021

  • Revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (organic growth) is expected to be in the range of 0-5%
  • EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 310-370 million

The expectations for H+H's financial performance in 2021 are based on the following specific assumptions:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to have any material impact on construction activity levels or supply chains
  • Exchange rates, primarily GBP, EUR, and PLN remain at end-February levels
  • Energy and raw material prices increase at greater levels than the current inflation

Share buy-back programme
The Board of Directors of H+H has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 100 million. More information about the share buy-back programme can be found in a separate Company Announcement.

Full year 2020 conference call
In connection with the release of the Annual Report for 2020, a conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for today, 4 March 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CET. On the call, CEO Michael T. Andersen and CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen will present the annual report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call can be followed via live webcast here.

The presentation slides for the conference call will be made available beforehand here.

A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on H+H's Investor Relations website here.

Other annual publications
In addition to the Annual Report for 2020, H+H has today published its first stand-alone Sustainability Report for 2020. The Sustainability Report for 2020 is available here.

In addition, the following documents have today been released and made available on the Group's website:

  • Annual Remuneration Report
  • Corporate Governance Statement
Kent Arentoft Michael T. Andersen Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

H+H International A/S's core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2020 of DKK 2,654 million. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


401-annual-report-2020.pdf
h-h-international-as-annual-report-2020.pdf

Disclaimer

H+H International A/S published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 18:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction related to shares or other financial instru..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programm..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction for person discharging managerial responsib..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Share buy-back programme of up to DKK 100 million to be..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S ANNUAL REPORT : highest-ever profit after tax a testament..
PU
03/11H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction related to shares or other financial instru..
AQ
03/10H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programm..
AQ
03/04H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A..
AQ
03/04H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction for person discharging managerial responsib..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 799 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2021 265 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net Debt 2021 196 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 784 M 447 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S
Duration : Period :
H+H International A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 185,00 DKK
Last Close Price 155,60 DKK
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Troensegaard Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen Chief Financial Officer
Kent Arentoft Chairman
Peter James Lidstone Chief Operating Officer
Stewart Antony Baseley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S17.88%447
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.15%41 986
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD11.81%35 798
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED15.36%13 747
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC1.28%13 340
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-10.17%9 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ