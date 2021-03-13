Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S  >  H+H International A/S    HH   DK0015202451

H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S

(HH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H+H International A/S : Share buy-back programme of up to DKK 100 million to be initiated

03/13/2021 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as 'H+H' or 'the Company') has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 100 million.

Objective
The decision by the Board of Directors to initiate the share buy-back programme is supported by a continued strong free cash-flow generation which has led to deleveraging of the Company to a level which is well-below the Company's long-term financial gearing target of net interest-bearing debt of 1-2 times EBITDA before special items.

While acquisitive growth remains the key strategic focus for H+H, the Board of Directors continues to prudently balance further investments in growth with returning value to our shareholders. Given the headroom to the long-term target for financial gearing and the sound cash position, there is an opportunity to return capital to the Company's shareholders while still maintaining the ambition to pursue attractive opportunities on the Company's ongoing strategic growth journey.

The share buy-back programme is carried out with the objective of adjusting the capital structure of H+H. It is expected that the shares bought back will be proposed cancelled at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

Authorisation
The share buy-back programme is initiated within the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 2 April 2020, allowing the Company to acquire treasury shares on an ongoing basis up to an aggregate nominal maximum amount corresponding to 10 percent of the Company's share capital in accordance with section 198 of the Danish Companies Act. The purchase price paid in connection with the acquisition of the treasury shares must not deviate by more than 10 percent from the most recently quoted market price of the shares on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S at the time of acquisition. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour Regulation').

Share buy-back programme
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period starting from today, 4 March 2021, provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting to be held 26 March 2021 gives the Board of Directors a renewed authority to acquire its own shares whereby the share buy-back programme may continue. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 100 million, and no more than 1,728,136 shares, corresponding to approximately 9.6 percent of the share capital of the Company. The shares bought back on each trading day will not exceed 25 percent of the daily average trading volume over the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase. Shares acquired under the share buy-back programme may not be bought at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent transaction on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and (ii) the highest independent bid on the shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

H+H has entered into an agreement with Danske Bank A/S to handle the share buy-back programme as Lead Manager on behalf of the Company. Danske Bank A/S will make all trading decisions independently of and without involving H+H.

H+H will be entitled to suspend the share buy-back programme at any time subject to an announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Should the share buy-back programme be suspended, H+H will announce this in a Company Announcement and Danske Bank A/S will stop buying back shares in the market.

In accordance with the Safe Harbour Regulation, the Company will as a minimum for every 7th trading day issue an announcement in respect of transactions made under the share buy-back programme.

Kent Arentoft Michael T. Andersen
Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen Andreas Holkjær
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 35 27 02 03 +45 24 48 03 67
pkj@HplusH.com aho@HplusH.com

H+H International A/S's core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2020 of DKK 2,654 million. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


402-share-buy-back-programme-of-up-to-dkk-100-million-to-be.pdf

Disclaimer

H+H International A/S published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 18:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction related to shares or other financial instru..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programm..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction for person discharging managerial responsib..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Share buy-back programme of up to DKK 100 million to be..
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S ANNUAL REPORT : highest-ever profit after tax a testament..
PU
03/11H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction related to shares or other financial instru..
AQ
03/10H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programm..
AQ
03/04H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A..
AQ
03/04H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction for person discharging managerial responsib..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 799 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2021 265 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net Debt 2021 196 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 784 M 447 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S
Duration : Period :
H+H International A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 185,00 DKK
Last Close Price 155,60 DKK
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Troensegaard Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen Chief Financial Officer
Kent Arentoft Chairman
Peter James Lidstone Chief Operating Officer
Stewart Antony Baseley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S17.88%447
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.15%41 986
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD11.81%35 798
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED15.36%13 747
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC1.28%13 340
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-10.17%9 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ