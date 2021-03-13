Log in
H+H International A/S : Transaction for person discharging managerial responsibilities

03/13/2021 | 01:21pm EST
CEO Michael T Andersen receives shares in H+H International A/S under matching share program from 2018

H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: H+H International A/S
b) LEI: LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument:

  • Type of instrument: Shares
  • Identification code: DK0015202451

b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of H+H shares under matching share program initiated in 2018. The shares are granted by H+H International A/S.

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 per pcs. 6,851

d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume: N/A
  • Aggregated price: N/A

e) Date of the transaction(s): 2021-03-04
f) Place of the transaction: N/A

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

H+H International A/S's core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2020 of DKK 2,654 million. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


Disclaimer

H+H International A/S published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 18:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
