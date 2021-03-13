H+H International A/S : Transaction related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them

H+H International A/S has received notification, pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, of a transaction in the H+H International A/S share by Mr. Stewart Antony Baseley, who is serving on the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S. Mr. Baseley has reported the purchase of 3,500 shares at a total price of DKK 540,610 and now holds a total of 22,500 shares in H+H International A/S.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Stewart Antony Baseley
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name: H+H International A/S
b) LEI: LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument:
Type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: DK0015202451
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 154.46 per pcs.
|
3,500
d) Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume: 3,500
Aggregated price: DKK 540,610.00
e) Date of the transaction(s): 2021-03-11
f) Place of the transaction: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com