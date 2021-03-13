H+H International A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as 'H+H' or 'the Company') initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour Regulation').



The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2021. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 100 million, and no more than 1,728,136 shares, corresponding to approximately 9.6 percent of the share capital of the Company.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 4 March 2021 to 9 March 2021:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) 4 March 2021 4,500 147.24 662,580.00 5 March 2021 4,500 152.11 684,495.00 8 March 2021 5,000 148.45 742,250.00 9 March 2021 4,500 149.02 670,590.00 Total 18,500 2,759,915.00 Accumulated under the programme 18,500 2,759,915.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 88,700 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.49 percent of the Company's total share capital.

