Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 27 April 2022 to 3 May 2022:
|
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|162,500
|180.80
|29,379,930.00
|27 April 2022
|4,500
|170.88
|768,960.00
|28 April 2022
|4,600
|173.00
|795,800.00
|29 April 2022
|4,600
|172.77
|794,742.00
|2 May 2022
|4,600
|171.60
|789,360.00
|3 May 2022
|4,700
|171.27
|804,969.00
|Total
|23,000
|171.91
|3,953,831.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|185,500
|179.70
|33,333,761.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 777,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.32 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com