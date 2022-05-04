Log in
    HH   DK0015202451

H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S

(HH)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/03 10:59:45 am EDT
170.00 DKK   -2.30%
02:33aTransactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
04/27Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
04/20Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

05/04/2022 | 02:33am EDT
On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 27 April 2022 to 3 May 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement162,500180.8029,379,930.00
27 April 20224,500170.88768,960.00
28 April 20224,600173.00795,800.00
29 April 20224,600172.77794,742.00
2 May 20224,600171.60789,360.00
3 May 20224,700171.27804,969.00
Total23,000171.913,953,831.00
Accumulated under the programme185,500179.7033,333,761.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 777,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.32 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


