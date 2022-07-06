Log in
    HH   DK0015202451

H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S

(HH)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-05 am EDT
128.80 DKK   -2.28%
02:23aTransactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
06/29Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
06/22Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

07/06/2022 | 02:23am EDT
On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 29 June 2022 to 5 July 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement391,100165.8164,848,420.00
29 June 20226,000137.64825,840.00
30 June 20226,000133.90803,400.00
1 July 20226,000132.42794,520.00
4 July 20226,000131.98791,880.00
5 July 20226,000129.04774,240.00
Total30,000133.003,989,880.00
Accumulated under the programme421,100163.4768,838,300.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 529,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.03 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


