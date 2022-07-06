Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 29 June 2022 to 5 July 2022:
|
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|391,100
|165.81
|64,848,420.00
|29 June 2022
|6,000
|137.64
|825,840.00
|30 June 2022
|6,000
|133.90
|803,400.00
|1 July 2022
|6,000
|132.42
|794,520.00
|4 July 2022
|6,000
|131.98
|791,880.00
|5 July 2022
|6,000
|129.04
|774,240.00
|Total
|30,000
|133.00
|3,989,880.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|421,100
|163.47
|68,838,300.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 529,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.03 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
