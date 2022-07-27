Log in
    HH   DK0015202451

H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S

(HH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-26 am EDT
136.60 DKK   -1.73%
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
07/20Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
07/13Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

07/27/2022 | 02:55am EDT
On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 20 July 2022 to 26 July 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement481,100159.2576,614,300.00
20 July 20226,000138.11770,340.00
21 July 20225,500138.88782,520.00
22 July 20225,500140.29781,620.00
25 July 20225,500139.83778,920.00
26 July 20225,500137.30774,600.00
Total28,000138.863,888,000.00
Accumulated under the programme509,100158.1380,502,300.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 617,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.53 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


