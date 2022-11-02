Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 26 October 2022 to 1 November 2022:
|
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|855,300
|142.74
|122,081,690.00
|26 October 2022
|3,000
|113.79
|341,370.00
|27 October 2022
|3,000
|116.01
|348,030.00
|28 October 2022
|4,000
|114.50
|458,000.00
|31 October 2022
|4,000
|117.02
|468,080.00
|1 November 2022
|4,000
|117.98
|471,920.00
|Total
|18,000
|115.97
|2,087,400.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|873,300
|142.18
|124,169,090.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 981,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.61 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com