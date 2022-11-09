Advanced search
    HH   DK0015202451

H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S

(HH)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-11-08 am EST
113.40 DKK   +1.25%
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
11/02Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
11/02Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

11/09/2022 | 02:41am EST
On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 2 November 2022 to 8 November 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement873,300142.18124,169,090.00
2 November 20224,000111.19444,760.00
3 November 20224,000107.39429,560.00
4 November 20224,500108.00486,000.00
7 November 20224,400112.05493,020.00
8 November 20224,500113.18509,310.00
Total21,400110.402,362,650.00
Accumulated under the programme894,700141.42126,531,740.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,003,331 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.73 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 3 704 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 368 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net Debt 2022 268 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 818 M 246 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael Troensegaard Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen Chief Financial Officer
Kent Arentoft Chairman
Peter James Lidstone Chief Operating Officer
Stewart Antony Baseley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S-51.30%246
HOLCIM LTD1.27%28 922
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-40.18%18 280
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-13.27%10 313
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-45.26%10 057
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-39.62%9 623