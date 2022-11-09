Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 2 November 2022 to 8 November 2022:
|
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|873,300
|142.18
|124,169,090.00
|2 November 2022
|4,000
|111.19
|444,760.00
|3 November 2022
|4,000
|107.39
|429,560.00
|4 November 2022
|4,500
|108.00
|486,000.00
|7 November 2022
|4,400
|112.05
|493,020.00
|8 November 2022
|4,500
|113.18
|509,310.00
|Total
|21,400
|110.40
|2,362,650.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|894,700
|141.42
|126,531,740.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,003,331 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.73 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com