H I S : Annual Securities Report

Annual Securities Report (Report based on Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan) (The 40th Fiscal Year) From November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020 H.I.S. Co., Ltd. 4-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo (E04358) Corporate History ................................................................................................................................................... 3 3. Description of Business .......................................................................................................................................... 6 4. Information on Subsidiaries and Associates ........................................................................................................... 9 5. Employees ............................................................................................................................................................ 15 II. Business Overview .................................................................................................................................................... 16 1. Management Policy, Management Environment, and Issues to be Addressed, etc . ............................................. 16 2. Business and Other Risks ..................................................................................................................................... 17 3. Analyses of Financial Position, Business Results, and Cash Flows ..................................................................... 19 4. Material Business Agreements, etc ....................................................................................................................... 26 5. Research and Development Activities .................................................................................................................. 26 III. Equipment and Facilities .......................................................................................................................................... 27 1. Capital Expenditures ............................................................................................................................................. 27 2. Principal Facilities ................................................................................................................................................ 28 3. Plans for Additions and Disposals of Facilities .................................................................................................... 29 IV. Information on the Company .................................................................................................................................... 30 1. Information on the Company's Shares ................................................................................................................. 30 (1) Total number of shares, etc . ............................................................................................................................ 30 (2) Information on share acquisition rights, etc . ................................................................................................... 30 (3) Information on moving strike convertible bonds, etc ...................................................................................... 39 (4) Changes in the total number of issued shares, share capital, etc . .................................................................... 39 (5) Composition of issued shares by type of shareholders .................................................................................... 40 (6) Major shareholders .......................................................................................................................................... 40 (7) Information on voting rights ........................................................................................................................... 41 (8) Details of stock ownership plan for officers and employees ........................................................................... 41 2. Information on Acquisition of Treasury Shares, etc . ............................................................................................ 42 3. Dividend Policy .................................................................................................................................................... 42 4. Corporate Governance, etc . .................................................................................................................................. 44 (1) Overview of corporate governance ................................................................................................................. 44 (2) Directors and other officers ............................................................................................................................. 47 (3) Status of audits ................................................................................................................................................ 52 (4) Executive remuneration, etc ............................................................................................................................ 57 (5) Information on shareholdings ......................................................................................................................... 59 V. Financial Information ................................................................................................................................................ 60 1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc . ............................................................................................................... 61 (1) Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................................. 61 (2) Others ............................................................................................................................................................ 111 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements, etc . ...................................................................................................... 112 (1) Non-consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................................................ 112 (2) Major Assets and Liabilities ......................................................................................................................... 124 (3) Others ............................................................................................................................................................ 124 VI. Stock-related Administration for the Company ...................................................................................................... 125 VII. Reference Information on the Company ............................................................................................................... 126 1. Information on the Parent Company, etc. of the Company ................................................................................ 126 2. Other Reference Information .............................................................................................................................. 126 Part II Information on Guarantors, etc. for the Company .............................................................................................. 127 [Independent Auditor's Report] [Cover] [Document Filed] Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") [Article of Applicable Law Requiring Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan Filing of This Document] [Filed with] Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau [Filing Date] January 28, 2021 [Fiscal Year] The 40th Fiscal Year (from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) [Company Name] Kabushiki Kaisha Eichi Ai Esu [Company Name in English] H.I.S. Co., Ltd. [Title and Name of Representative] Hideo Sawada, Representative Director, Chairman and President; Chief Executive Officer; Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) [Location of Headquarters] 4-1-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo [Phone No.] +81-50-1746-4188 [Contact Person] Yuka Kataoka, Executive Officer Senior General Manager Accounting & Finance Division [Contact Address] 4-1-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo (Kamiyacho Trust Tower) [Phone No.] +81-50-1746-4188 [Contact Person] Yuka Kataoka, Executive Officer Senior General Manager Accounting & Finance Division [Place Where the Filed Document is Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Available for Public Inspection] (2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) Part I Information on the Company I. Overview of the Company 1. Key Financial Data and Trends (1) Consolidated financial data Fiscal year 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th Year end October 2016 October 2017 October 2018 October 2019 October 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 523,705 606,024 728,554 808,510 430,284 Ordinary profit (loss) (millions of yen) 8,648 19,647 19,499 17,089 (31,283) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen) 267 13,259 11,067 12,249 (25,037) Comprehensive income (millions of yen) (5,928) 20,386 11,606 11,432 (33,573) Net assets (millions of yen) 95,139 111,247 115,641 123,909 98,421 Total assets (millions of yen) 332,385 422,809 516,468 577,399 414,604 Net assets per share (yen) 1,295.35 1,466.13 1,539.98 1,686.22 1,177.91 Earnings (loss) per share (yen) 4.25 219.52 192.96 213.63 (432.66) Diluted earnings per share (yen) 3.58 204.60 166.87 197.66 － Shareholders' equity ratio (%) 23.9 20.3 17.1 16.8 17.8 Return on equity (%) 0.3 16.0 12.7 13.2 － Price-earnings ratio (times) 674.8 17.3 17.7 13.2 － Cash flows from operating (millions ofactivities yen) 5,149 32,369 20,397 39,344 (57,718) Cash flows from investing activities (millions of yen) (15,440) (26,209) (44,841) (52,116) (47,901) Cash flows from financing (millions ofactivities yen) 30,181 29,769 48,304 15,362 (5,602) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (millions of yen) 129,842 168,659 191,440 192,541 80,445 Number of employees [Average number of temporary employees not included in the above] (persons) 10,845 [3,535] 13,510 [3,422] 13,875 [3,179] 15,202 [3,191] 13,990 [2,333] (Notes) 1. Consumption taxes, etc. are not included in net sales.

2. The Company introduced the E-Ship® trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan. In the consolidated financial statements, it records the shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust (the "Trust") as treasury shares. Accordingly, in calculating the amount of net assets per share, "the number of common stock held as treasury shares at fiscal year-end" is calculated by including the shares held by the Trust. In calculating earnings (loss) per share and diluted earnings per share, "average number of shares of common stock during the period" is calculated by including shares held by the Trust in the treasury shares.

3. Although there were dilutive shares in the 40th fiscal year, diluted earnings per share are not stated due to recording of a loss per share.

4. In the 40th fiscal year, return on equity and price-earnings ratio are not stated due to recording of a loss attributable to owners of parent. (2) Non-consolidated financial data Fiscal year 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th Year end October 2016 October 2017 October 2018 October 2019 October 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 395,278 428,734 459,627 479,445 159,261 Ordinary profit (loss) (millions of yen) (636) 4,642 6,557 6,551 (11,263) Profit (loss) (millions of yen) (2,358) (108) 2,038 6,848 (6,355) Share capital (millions of yen) 11,000 11,000 11,000 11,000 15,000 Shares issued and outstanding (shares) 68,522,936 68,522,936 68,522,936 68,522,936 68,768,936 Net assets (millions of yen) 39,822 23,593 19,099 24,741 24,677 Total assets (millions of yen) 234,489 264,887 322,107 335,222 255,945 Net assets per share (yen) 646.86 398.96 325.85 431.11 390.24 Total dividends per share (yen) (interim dividend amount) 22.00 (－) 29.00 (－) 29.00 (－) 33.00 (－) － (－) Earnings (loss) per share (yen) (37.51) (1.80) 35.53 119.44 (109.83) Diluted earnings per share (yen) － － 30.25 110.25 － Shareholders' equity ratio (%) 16.9 8.8 5.8 7.4 9.6 Return on equity (%) － － 9.7 31.6 － Price-earnings ratio (times) － － 96.4 23.6 － Dividend payout ratio (%) － － 81.6 27.6 － Number of employees [Average number of temporary employees not included in the above] (persons) 5,353 [1,041] 5,581 [897] 5,498 [722] 5,638 [791] 5,896 [708] Total shareholder return (%) (Benchmark: (%) TOPIX incl. dividends) 70.7 (90.8) 94.0 (116.6) 85.7 (110.8) 71.6 (114.2) 37.0 (108.6) Highest share price (yen) 4,340 3,935 4,250 4,520 3,225 Lowest share price (yen) 2,524 2,465 2,970 2,346 1,096 (Notes) 1. Consumption taxes, etc. are not included in net sales.

2. The Company introduced the E-Ship® trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan. In the non-consolidated financial statements, it records the shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust (the "Trust") as treasury shares. Accordingly, in calculating the amount of net assets per share, the "number of common stock held as treasury shares at fiscal year-end" is calculated by including the shares held by the Trust. In calculating earnings (loss) per share and diluted earnings per share, the "average number of shares of common stock during the period" is calculated by including the shares held by the Trust in the treasury shares.

3. Although there were dilutive shares in the 36th, 37th, and 40th fiscal years, diluted earnings per share are not stated due to recording of losses per share.

4. In the 36th, 37th, and 40th fiscal years, return on equity, price-earnings ratio, and dividend payout ratio are not stated due to recording of net losses.

5. The highest and lowest share prices are those on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2. Corporate History Month/Year Events December 1980 April 1981 December 1983 September 1984 May 1985 June 1986 January 1988 October 1989 April 1990 August 1990 September 1990 December 1990 April 1991 November 1991 August 1992 April 1993 May 1993 September 1993 January 1994 September 1994 October 1994 March 1995 May 1995 September 1995 December 1995 January 1996 March 1996 November 1996 March 1997 July 1997 October 1997 April 1998 June 1998 October 1999 December 1999 March 2000 April 2000 Established International Tours Co., Ltd. (capital: 10 million yen) at 1-4-6 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo for the purpose of selling overseas air tickets Opened Osaka Branch (currently Umeda Head Office) in Kita-ku, Osaka Obtained Retail Agency License (No. 3034) from Ministry of Transportation Opened Fukuoka Branch (currently Fukuoka Tenjin Head Office) in Chuo-ku, Fukuoka Opened Nagoya Branch (currently Sakae Head Office) in Nakamura-ku, Nagoya Established HIS (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED Obtained General Travel Agency License (No. 724) from Ministry of Transportation Established H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS (NY) INC. Established H.I.S. Deutschland Touristik GmbH Changed Company name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Established Passaporte Co., Ltd. (currently QUALITA Co., Ltd.) Established No. 1 Travel Shibuya Co., Ltd. Received approval as a certified International Air Transport Association (IATA) agent Established H.I.S. AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD. Established H.I.S. KOREA CO., LTD. Established Central Sales Division as a headquarters organization; established Kanto, Chubu, Kansai and Kyushu Area Sales Divisions as regional organizations Established H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS FRANCE SARL (currently HIS INTERNATIONAL TOURS FRANCE SAS) Established H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL PTE LTD Opened Shinjuku Headquarters Branch (currently Shinjuku Head Office) at Southgate Shinjuku, 5-33-8 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Acquired equity stake in HAWAII HIS CORPORATION Consolidated the Nagoya Branch and the Nagoya Sakae Branch in Higashi-ku, Nagoya, to establish the Nagoya Branch (currently Sakae Head Office) as a large retail branch Established H.I.S. AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS PTY LTD Established H.I.S. INVESTMENTS PTY LTD Consolidated the Fukuoka Branch, Tenjin Branch, and Head Office Branch in Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, to establish Travel Wonderland Kyushu as a large retail branch Moved and expanded the Osaka Branch to establish Travel Wonderland Kansai (currently Umeda Head Office) as a large retail branch Shares registered with Japan Securities Dealers Association for over-the-counter sales Established H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS (BC) INC. (currently H.I.S. CANADA INC.) Established THE WATERMARK HOTEL GROUP PTY LTD Established PT. HARUM INDAH SARI TOURS & TRAVEL Established H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS KOREA INC. Established H.I.S. ITALIA S.R.L. (currently H.I.S. EUROPE ITALY S.R.L.) Opened THE WATERMARK HOTEL, GOLD COAST Established H.I.S. Tours Co., Ltd. Moved Yokohama Branch to Nishi-ku, Yokohama and established Travel Wonderland Yokohama (currently Yokohama Head Office) as a large retail branch Established H.I.S. GUAM, INC. Established H.I.S. SAIPAN, INC. Opened large retail branch Travel Wonderland Shibuya (currently Shibuya Head Office) in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Opened large retail branch Travel Wonderland Omiya (currently Omiya Head Office) in Omiya-ku, Saitama Opened large retail branch Travel Wonderland Sapporo (currently Sapporo Head Office) in Chuo-ku, Sapporo Acquired equity stake in H.I.S. TAIWAN COMPANY LIMITED Made H.I.S. Kyoritsu Securities Co., Ltd. (currently Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd.) a subsidiary Moved headquarters function and Kanto Area Sales Division to the Shibuya Mark City West Building, 1-12-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Month/Year Events May 2000 Acquired Towa Travel Service (currently Orion Tour Co., Ltd.) and made it a subsidiary December 2000 Established H.I.S. EUROPE LIMITED February 2001 Dissolved capital relationship with H.I.S. Kyoritsu Securities Co., Ltd. (currently Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd.) August 2002 Established H.I.S. U.S.A. INC. (currently H.I.S. U.S.A. HOLDING, INC.) November 2002 Acquired Cruise Planet Co., Ltd. and made it a subsidiary December 2002 Listed shares on the 2nd Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange December 2003 Established HIS (FIJI) LIMITED April 2004 Moved headquarters function and Kanto Area Sales Division to the Sumitomo Fudosan Shinjuku Oak Tower, 6- 8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo September 2004 Opened Travel Station Marunouchi Oazo Office (currently Marunouchi Head Office) in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo October 2004 Listed shares on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Established H.I.S. (Austria) Travel GmbH September 2005 Opened WHG INVESTMENTS BRISBANE PTY LTD October 2005 Acquired equity stake in Kyushu Industrial Transportation Co., Ltd. (currently Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd.) May 2006 Acquired equity stake in H.I.S.-SONGHAN VIETNAM TOURIST JOINT VENTURE COMPANY LTD. (currently H.I.S SONGHAN VIETNAM TOURIST COMPANY LTD.) July 2006 Established H.I.S. Travel Switzerland AG September 2007 Established H.I.S. TRAVEL (UAE) L.L.C. (currently H I S TRAVEL & TOURISM L.L.C.) April 2008 Reorganized four regional bases (Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, and Kyushu/Chugoku Area Sales Divisions) into the East Japan (Kanto, Tohoku, Hokkaido) and West Japan (Chubu, Kansai, Kyushu, and Chugoku) sales regions Established H.I.S. Travel Nederland B.V. June 2008 Established H.I.S. (PHILIPPINES) TRAVEL CORP. July 2008 Acquired equity stake in H.I.S. (HAINAN) INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CO., LTD December 2008 Opened the Company's first hotel in Japan, the Watermark Hotel Sapporo January 2009 Made Ohshu Express Ltd. a subsidiary April 2009 Established H.I.S. NEW ZEALAND LIMITED April 2010 Made Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. a subsidiary May 2010 Established H.I.S. (SHANGHAI) INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CO., LTD January 2011 Established HTB CRUISE Co., Ltd. July 2011 Opened Watermark Hotel Nagasaki Huis Ten Bosch April 2012 Made GUAM REEF HOTEL, INC. a subsidiary July 2012 Made Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. a subsidiary September 2012 Expanded opening of Travel Wonderland Jakarta December 2012 Established ASIA ATLANTIC AIRLINES CO., LTD. March 2013 Expanded opening of Travel Wonderland Bangkok April 2013 Expanded opening of Travel Wonderland Saigon Opened Shinjuku Sanchome Head Office (currently HAWAII Shinjuku Sanchome Office) as a large retail branch in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo May 2014 Established Laguna Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. June 2014 Expanded opening of Travel Wonderland Phnom Penh May 2015 Opened Watermark Hotel & Spa Bali, Jimbaran on Bali Island, Indonesia July 2015 Opened Henn na Hotel, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, at Huis Ten Bosch November 2015 Established LY-HIS Co., Ltd., a joint venture with LY.com December 2015 Established INTERPARK TOUR JAPAN Co., Ltd., a joint venture with INTERPARK March 2016 Opened second wing at Henn na Hotel in Huis Ten Bosch April 2016 Began electric power sales November 2016 Established H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. December 2016 Made Merit Holdings Inc. a subsidiary Made H.S. Insurance Co., Ltd. a subsidiary March 2017 Established H.I.S. SUPER Power Co., Ltd. Opened Henn na Hotel Maihama Tokyo Bay Month/Year Events May 2017 August 2017 November 2017 December 2017 January 2018 April 2018 May 2018 July 2018 October 2018 January 2019 March 2019 April 2019 September 2019 October 2019 November 2019 December 2019 June 2020 Established H.I.S. Okinawa Co., Ltd. Made GROUP MIKI HOLDINGS LIMITED a subsidiary Made Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. a subsidiary Opened Henn na Hotel Laguna Ten Bosch Made JONVIEW CANADA INC. a subsidiary Opened Henn na Hotel Tokyo Nishikasai Opened Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza Opened Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho Established H.I.S. Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Opened Henn na Hotel Tokyo Asakusabashi Opened Henn na Hotel Tokyo Akasaka Opened Henn na Hotel Tokyo Haneda Opened Henn na Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Opened Henn na Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi Opened Henn na Hotel Osaka Namba Made RED LABEL VACATIONS INC. a subsidiary Opened Henn na Hotel Kyoto Hachijoguchi-ekimae Opened Henn na Hotel Tokyo Asakusa Tawaramachi Opened large-scale commercial facility SAKURA MACHI Kumamoto in Sakuramachi, Kumamoto Opened Henn na Hotel Kansai Airport Renewed corporate logo to celebrate 40th anniversary since founding Opened Henn na Hotel Kanazawa Korinbo Expanded headquarters by relocating to Tokyo World Gate Kamiyacho Trust Tower 3. Description of Business The H.I.S. Group (H.I.S. Co., Ltd. and associated companies; hereinafter, the "H.I.S. Group" or the "Group") comprises H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company"), 191 subsidiaries and 26 associates. The main businesses operated by the Group and the positioning of the Company and associated companies in these businesses are shown below. From the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the name of the reportable segment previously presented as the Huis Ten Bosch Group was changed to the Theme Park Business. This is only a change in name and has no impact on the segment data. Further, the segment data for the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 have been adjusted to reflect the name change. The six business groupings of Travel Business, Theme Park Business, Hotel Business, Kyushu Sanko Group, Energy Business, and Other herebelow are consistent with the reportable segments stated in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in "(1) Consolidated Financial Statements, 1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc." under "V. Financial Information, Part I: Information on the Company." (1) Travel Business The H.I.S. Group businesses undertake domestic and overseas travel and other ancillary businesses. [Associated Companies] HAWAII HIS CORPORATION H.I.S. EUROPE LIMITED H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS (NY) INC. HIS INTERNATIONAL TOURS FRANCE SAS H.I.S. GUAM, INC. H.I.S. Deutschland Touristik GmbH H.I.S. CANADA INC. H.I.S. EUROPE ITALY S.R.L. H.I.S. - MERIT TRAVEL INC. HIS ULUSLARARASI TURIZM SEYAHAT ACENTASI H.I.S. SAIPAN, INC. LIMITED SIRKETI JONVIEW CANADA INC. GROUP MIKI HOLDINGS LIMITED H.I.S. - RED LABEL VACATIONS INC. Orion Tour Co., Ltd. H.I.S. KOREA CO., LTD. QUALITA Co., Ltd. H.I.S. Tours Co., Ltd. Ohshu Express Ltd. PT. HARUM INDAH SARI TOURS & TRAVEL TOUR WAVE CO., LTD HIS (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED Japan Holiday Travel Co., Ltd. H.I.S. TAIWAN COMPANY LIMITED Cruise Planet Co., Ltd. H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL PTE LTD H.I.S. AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD. and 116 other companies (2) Theme Park Business The H.I.S. Group owns and operates theme parks located in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture and Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture. [Associated Companies] Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. Laguna Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. and 11 other companies (3) Hotel Business The H.I.S. Group operates hotels and other ancillary businesses in Japan, Taiwan, the U.S., Indonesia, etc. [Associated Companies] H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. The Watermark Hotel Nagasaki Co., Ltd. HIS DORAK TURIZM OTEL YATIRIMLARI VE DIS GUAM REEF HOTEL, INC. TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI PT. HARUM INDAH SARI INDONESIA and 11 other companies (4) Kyushu Sanko Group The Kyushu Sanko Group, whose holding company is Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd., operates businesses including automobile transport, real estate leasing, etc. [Associated Companies] Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. and 18 other companies (5) Energy Business The H.I.S. Group engages in retail electricity sales, the development of new electric power including renewable energy, and other ancillary businesses. [Associated Companies] H.I.S. Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. HTB ENERGY CO., LTD. H.I.S. SUPER Power Co., Ltd. and one other company (6) Other businesses H.S. Insurance Co., Ltd. handles property and casualty insurance, mainly for overseas travel. SYS Inc. develops and manages guest room reservation systems, and operates other ancillary businesses. [Associated Companies] H.S. Insurance Co., Ltd. SYS Inc. and 19 other companies The following table illustrates the H.I.S. Group's operating relationships. Customers and agencies H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Sells various travel products such as overseas and domestic air tickets, hotels, railways, and cruises, and provides ancillary products and services - Provides arrangements for overseas and domestic land travel

- Provides agency services for property and casualty insurance Consolidated subisidiaries Non-consolidated subsidiaries Equity method associates Non-equity method associates 148 (*) 43 (unmarked) 7 (+) 19 (unmarked) Total 217 Subsidiaries & AssociatesTravel Business * HAWAII HIS CORPORATION

* H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS (NY) INC.

* H.I.S. GUAM, INC.

* H.I.S. CANADA INC.

* H.I.S. - MERIT TRAVEL INC.

* H.I.S. SAIPAN, INC.

* JONVIEW CANADA INC.

* H.I.S. - RED LABEL VACATIONS INC.

* H.I.S. KOREA CO., LTD.

* H.I.S. Tours Co., Ltd.

* PT. HARUM INDAH SARI TOURS & TRAVEL

* HIS (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED + H.I.S. TAIWAN COMPANY LIMITED * H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL PTE LTD * H.I.S. AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

* H.I.S. EUROPE LIMITED

* H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS FRANCE SAS

* H.I.S. Deutschland Touristik GmbH

* H.I.S. EUROPE ITALY S.R.L.

* HIS ULUSLARARASI TURIZM SEYAHAT ACENTASI LIMITED SIRKETI

* GROUP MIKI HOLDINGS LIMITED

* Orion Tour Co., Ltd.

* QUALITA Co., Ltd.

* Ohshu Express Ltd.

* TOUR WAVE CO., LTD

* Japan Holiday Travel Co., Ltd.

* Cruise Planet Co., Ltd. and 116 other companies [84 (*); 1 (+); 31 (unmarked)] Theme Park Business * Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. * Laguna Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. and 11 other companies [2 (*); 9 (unmarked)] Hotel Business * H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd.

* The Watermark Hotel Nagasaki Co., Ltd.

* GUAM REEF HOTEL, INC.

* PT. HARUM INDAH SARI INDONESIA * Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. * HIS DORAK TURIZM OTEL YATIRIMLARI VE DIS TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI and 11 other companies [5 (*); 6 (unmarked)] * Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. Kyushu Sanko Group and 18 other companies [14 (*); 4 (unmarked)] Energy Business * H.I.S. Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. * HTB ENERGY CO., LTD. * H.I.S. SUPER Power Co., Ltd. and 1 other company [1 (*)] * H.S. Insurance Co., Ltd. Other * SYS Inc. and 19 other companies [2 (*); 5 (+); 12 (unmarked)] 4. Information on Subsidiaries and Associates (1) Consolidated Subsidiaries Company name Location Capital Main business Ownership of voting rights (%) Relationship H.I.S. U.S.A. HOLDING, INC. (Note 3) Delaware, U.S.A. 847 thousand USD Travel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company HAWAII HIS CORPORATION (Note 2) Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.A. 100 thousand USD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS (NY) INC. (Note 2) New York City, New York, U.S.A. 150 thousand USD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. GUAM, INC. (Note 2) Guam, Territory of U.S.A. 200 thousand USD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. SAIPAN, INC. (Note 2) Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, U.S.A. 200 thousand USD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing of travel products from said company H.I.S. CANADA INC. (Note 2) Yukon Territory, Canada 100 thousand CAD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. - MERIT TRAVEL INC. (Note 2) (Note 3) Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 45,395 thousand CAD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company JONVIEW CANADA INC. (Note 2) (Note 3) Toronto, Ontario, Canada 48,899 thousand CAD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company H.I.S. CANADA HOLDINGS INC. (Note 3) Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 247,804 thousand CAD Travel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company H.I.S. - RED LABEL VACATIONS INC. (Note 2) (Note 3) Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 142,993 thousand CAD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. (China) Holding Co., Limited Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People's Republic of China 87,257 thousand HKD Travel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company H.I.S. KOREA CO., LTD. Seoul, Republic of Korea 425,000 thousand KRW Travel Business 58.8 1) Business Transaction Purchasing of travel products from said company H.I.S. Tours Co., Ltd. Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand 20,000 thousand THB Travel Business 100.0 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies Company name Location Capital Main business Ownership of voting rights (%) Relationship PT. HARUM INDAH SARI TOURS & TRAVEL Denpasar, Republic of Indonesia 168 thousand USD Travel Business 90.0 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies HIS (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED (Note 2) Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People's Republic of China 1,500 thousand HKD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. (Note 2) (Note 3) Republic of Singapore 20,000 thousand USD Travel Business 100.0 (0.1) 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing of travel products from said company H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL PTE LTD (Note 2) Republic of Singapore 400 thousand SGD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD. (Note 2) Queensland, Australia 25 thousand AUD Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. EUROPE LIMITED (Note 2) London, England 210 thousand GBP Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies GROUP MIKI HOLDINGS LIMITED (Note 3) London, England 116 thousand EUR Travel Business 70.3 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies HIS INTERNATIONAL TOURS FRANCE SAS (Note 2) Paris, France 2,030 thousand EUR Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. Deutschland Touristik GmbH (Note 2) Frankfurt, Germany 25 thousand EUR Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies H.I.S. EUROPE ITALY S.R.L. (Note 2) Rome, Italy 83 thousand EUR Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies HIS ULUSLARARASI TURIZM SEYAHAT ACENTASI LIMITED SIRKETI Istanbul, Turkey 9,132 thousand TRY Travel Business 100.0 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies 2) Capital Assistance The Company provides payment guarantee (up to 209 million yen) for notes and accounts payable - trade Company name Location Capital Main business Ownership of voting rights (%) Relationship Orion Tour Co., Ltd. Chuo-ku, Tokyo 248 million yen Travel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing of travel products from said company QUALITA Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 51 million yen Travel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies 3) Capital Assistance The Company provides payment guarantee (up to 35 million yen) for notes and accounts payable - trade Ohshu Express Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 100 million yen Travel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies TOUR WAVE CO., LTD (Note 2) Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture 80 million yen Travel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies Japan Holiday Travel Co., Ltd. Chuo-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture 30 million yen Travel Business 66.7 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies 3) Capital Assistance The Company provides payment guarantee (up to 40 million yen) for notes and accounts payable - trade Cruise Planet Co., Ltd. Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 25 million yen Travel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. (Note 3) Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture 1,500 million yen Theme Park Business 66.7 1) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies Company name Location Capital Main business Ownership of voting rights (%) Relationship Laguna Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. (Note 3) Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture 1,588 million yen Theme Park Business 66.0 1) Concurrent Director Three concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing of travel products from said company 3) Capital Assistance The Company loans 800 million yen in capital expenditure funding H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 10 million yen Hotel Business 100.0 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of hotel products between the companies 3) Capital Assistance The Company guarantees liabilities (up to 235 million yen) against bank guarantees. In addition, it loans 58,456 million yen in capital expenditure funding The Watermark Hotel Nagasaki Co., Ltd. (Note 2) Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture 250 million yen Hotel Business 100.0 (100.0) 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing of travel products from said company GUAM REEF HOTEL, INC. (Note 2) Guam, Territory of U.S.A. 10 thousand USD Hotel Business 100.0 (100.0) ───── PT. HARUM INDAH SARI INDONESIA (Note 2) (Note 3) Badung, Bali, Republic of Indonesia 180 billion IDR Hotel Business 100.0 (1.0) ───── Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. (Note 2) (Note 3) Taipei City, Taiwan 1,097 million TWD Hotel Business 51.0 (51.0) 1) Capital Assistance The Company guarantees liabilities (up to 1,277 million yen) against bank guarantees HIS DORAK TURIZM OTEL YATIRIMLARI VE DIS TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI (Note 2) (Note 3) Istanbul, Turkey 202,130 thousand TRY Hotel Business 84.3 (84.3) 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. (Note 3) (Note 4) Chuo-ku, Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 1,065 million yen Kyushu Sanko Group 91.6 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies 3) Capital Assistance The Company loans 1,800 million yen in capital expenditure funding H.I.S. Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. HTB ENERGY CO., LTD. (Note 2) H.I.S. SUPER Power Co., Ltd. (Note 2) H.S. Insurance Co., Ltd. (Note 3) LocationMinato-ku, TokyoChuo-ku, Fukuoka, Fukuoka PrefectureMinato-ku, TokyoMinato-ku, Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo And 104 other companies Main business 382 million yen 95 million yen 50 million yen 1,612 million yen Energy BusinessEnergy BusinessEnergy BusinessOther Other Ownership of voting rights (%) 100.0 Three concurrent directors at said company 100.0 (100.0) 100.0 (100.0) 100.0 91.4 1) Concurrent Director Three concurrent directors at said company 2) Capital Assistance The Company provides paymentguarantees (up to 2,130 million yen) against notes and accounts payable - trade. In addition, the Company loans 3,800 million yen in working capital 1) Concurrent Director Three concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies 3) Capital Assistance The Company provides payment guarantees (up to 720 million yen) against notes and accounts payable - trade. In addition, the Company loans 7,546 million yen in capital expenditure funding 1) Business Transaction The Company is a sales representative for travel insurance, etc. 1) Concurrent Director Two concurrent directors at said company 2) Business Transaction The Company outsources development of accommodation reservation systems, etc. 3) Capital Assistance The Company loans 1,356 million yen in working capital (Notes) 1. The "Main business" column indicates segment names stated in "Segment information, etc." Relationship 1) Concurrent Director

2. Figures in parentheses in the "Ownership of voting rights" column represent percentage of voting rights held indirectly by the Company.

3. These companies fall under the category of specified subsidiaries.

4. The company files an Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho). (2) Entities accounted for using equity-method Company name Location Capital Main business Ownership of voting rights (%) Relationship H.I.S. TAIWAN COMPANY LIMITED Taipei, Taiwan 42 million TWD Travel Business 50.0 1) Concurrent Director One concurrent director at said company 2) Business Transaction Purchasing and sales of travel products between the companies And 6 other company (Note) The "Main business" column indicates segment names stated in "Segment information, etc." 5. Employees (1) Consolidated Companies As of October 31, 2020 Name of business segment Number of employees Travel Business 10,048 [1,020] Theme Park Business 913 [633] Hotel Business 451 [297] Kyushu Sanko Group 1,607 [287] Energy Business 143 [34] Reportable segments total 13,162 [2,271] Other 208 [42] Corporate-wide (shared) 620 [20] Total 13,990 [2,333] (Notes) 1. "Number of employees" represents full-time employees only. An additional figure for the average number of temporary staff employed during the fiscal year is provided in square brackets.

2. The employees in "Corporate-wide (shared)" are those belonging to administrative departments and thus do not fall under any business segment. (2) The Filing Company As of October 31, 2020 Number of employees Average age Average length of service Average annual pay (yen) 5,896 [708] 32.9 years old 8.7 years 4,169,193 Name of business segment Number of employees Travel Business 5,165 [688] Hotel Business 8 [－] Energy Business 55 [－] Reportable segments total 5,228 [688] Other 48 [－] Corporate-wide (shared) 620 [20] Total 5,896 [708] (Notes) 1. "Number of employees" represents full-time employees only. An additional figure for the average number of temporary staff employed during the fiscal year is provided in square brackets.

2. Average annual salary includes bonuses and extra wages.

3. The employees in "Corporate-wide (shared)" are those belonging to administrative departments and thus do not fall under any business segment. (3) Labor Unions There are no applicable matters to report. II. Business Overview 1. Management Policy, Management Environment, and Issues to be Addressed, etc. (1) Management Policy Guided by its corporate philosophy ("In accordance with the laws of the universe, we contribute to the creative development of humanity and world peace"), the H.I.S. Group aims to build new business models that allow it to contribute to world peace not only through travel but through a wide range of other businesses, as a company that consistently pursues change and advancement.

(2) Medium- to Long-Term Corporate Management Strategy and Key Performance Indicators The H.I.S. Group actively undertakes challenges not only in its existing business fields, but also by continually pursuing fresh opportunities in new business domains. It aims to strengthen its earnings structure and further enhance its corporate value by pivoting away from a management organization centered on the existing Travel Business and by reinforcing and transforming its business portfolio. The Group believes sustainable business growth is essential to achieve this, and it focuses on growth in sales and operating profit in all its businesses. In the foreseeable future, it targets a shareholders' equity ratio of 20% or more as an indicator of financial stability, and ROE of 10% or more as an indicator of profitability. The Group is considering formulating a three-year medium-term management plan (starting from the consolidated fiscal year ending in either October 31, 2021 or October 31, 2022) that will provide more details, including about key performance indicators. However, the formulation of such a plan will be contingent on the Group's ability to ascertain changes in the business environment to a certain extent.

(3) Issues to be Addressed As for the operating environment going forward, the H.I.S. Group expects concerns over economic deterioration to linger as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world. Because it is unclear when the pandemic will subside, the Group expects conditions to remain murky, making it difficult to project a recovery in economic activity in Japan and overseas. Amid such an environment, the Group will have to address the following issues. 1) Implement measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic The H.I.S. Group has suffered heavily from the COVID-19 pandemic, and its financial foundation has been eroded by the recent deterioration in earnings. Consequently, it regards the implementation of measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic as an important issue, and will make this a top priority. 〇 Increase financial soundness The H.I.S. Group regards the expansion of shareholders' equity and the establishment of a system that can generate free cash flow as pressing issues. While maintaining short-term liquidity in hand through measures such as raising funds and liquidizing accumulated asset holdings based on the circumstances, the Group will reinforce its financial structure by thoroughly reducing costs. Until the outlook on the operating environment improves, it will control cash outflows through initiatives such as adopting a cautious stance on investment plans, and accordingly aim to improve its cash position. 〇 Management that takes into account life with and after the COVID-19 pandemic The H.I.S. Group will undertake management predicated on a new cost structure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to achieve a rapid recovery in earnings by operating businesses that leverage its uniqueness and competitive edge. In addition, it will decisively pursue opportunities in the post-COVID world, including those stemming from potential industry realignment, and further accelerate its growth.

2) Adapt to various changes Against the backdrop of dramatic changes in society and business driven by technological innovation, the H.I.S. Group will seek out new opportunities without being constrained by preconceptions. The Group believes the ability to continuously adapt to various changes is what enables sustainable growth. It realizes improving productivity and profitability in various business spheres will be the challenge in the foreseeable future, and aims to promote digital transformation (i.e., the adoption of digital technologies to optimize business operations) to achieve solutions, overhaul its business structure to achieve greater efficiency, and establish a new business model.

3) Pursuit of customer satisfaction and provision of safe and secure products To become a global company trusted worldwide and supported by the customers, H.I.S. believes it is necessary to provide comfortable, safe, and secure services. Through optimized use of its global network and infrastructure, the Group intends to further provide products, services, and information that are safe, secure, and high-quality, by creating new experience-driven value and offering expanded services. An effort will also be made to please and gain the support of customers throughout the world by working to improve the level of Group's services in Japan and overseas. 2. Business and Other Risks Risks that could have an impact on the business performance, share price, and financial position of the H.I.S. Group are outlined below. Being mindful of the possibility that these risks may occur, the Group will make every effort to avoid such risks and take appropriate action in the event of their occurrence. All matters relating to the future in the sections below are based on the current views of the H.I.S. Group as of the date of filing this Securities Report in Japanese (January 28, 2021) and business risks are not limited to those discussed below. 1) Risk related to impact of COVID-19 pandemic The H.I.S. Group analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its reportable segments as follows. Segment Main categories Current conditions and outlook Overseas travel  The business has suffered heavily as factors such as restrictions on emigration/immigration in various countries have resulted in continued lackluster demand. Inbound travel to Japan Overseas inbound travel Overseas outbound travel

 The business is affected by factors such as restrictions on emigration/immigration in various countries. Despite signs of a partial relaxation of such restrictions, the Company expects demand will not recover to the 2019 level until 2022. Travel Business Domestic travel  Demand recovered gradually since the launch of the "Go To Travel" campaign, and at one point surpassed the 2019 level. However, this was followed by a sharp cooling due to the impact of the second state of emergency declared by the Japanese government and related factors.

 The Company expects demand to rebound when the state of emergency is lifted and the "Go To Travel" campaign resumes (is extended). Theme Park Business Huis Ten Bosch Laguna Ten Bosch

 Demand recovered since the launch of the "Go To Travel" campaign, and at one point surpassed the 2019 level. However, the number of visitors fell sharply after the Japanese government declared a second state of emergency.

 The Company expects demand to rebound when the state of emergency is lifted and the "Go To Travel" campaign resumes (is extended).

 Demand recovered steadily since the launch of the "Go To Travel" campaign, led by leisure demand. However, the number of hotel guests declined sharply due to the impact of the second state of emergency declared by the Japanese government and related factors.

 The Company expects demand to rebound when the state of emergency is lifted and the "Go To Travel" campaign resumes (is extended).

 The business may lose opportunities depending on the government's policy on holding the Tokyo Olympics.

 The business has suffered heavily as factors such as restrictions on emigration/immigration in various countries have resulted in continued lackluster demand.

 The business is highly dependent on external demand, and is affected by emigration/immigration restrictions in various countries. The Company expects demand will not recover to the 2019 level until 2022.  The number of bus passengers at one point recovered steadily from a temporary decline caused by voluntary restraint in travel. However, the number subsequently fell due to the impact of the second state of emergency declared by the Japanese government and related factors.

 The Company expects demand to recover to the 2019 level in the second half of 2021. Retail electricity sales

 In the wake of the first declaration of a state of emergency, the business saw a temporary decline in demand from major customers and a slowdown in sales activities. However, power demand subsequently recovered. Energy Business

 Electricity prices on the Japan Electric Power Exchange have continued to surge to unprecedented levels since mid-December 2020, so cost rates may sharply deteriorate.

 The first state of emergency declaration led to delays in the construction of power plants, but power generation started in November 2020. Power generation

 Production of power generation fuel has stagnated due to sluggish economic activity. This may drive increases in fuel prices due to a depletion of inventories. Based on a capital plan that assumes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will drag on, the H.I.S. Group is reducing fixed costs, deliberating with financial institutions, and building a structure to secure business funding. By consistently undertaking related measures, the Group deems that there should be no uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern, and therefore does not present "Notes regarding Assumption of a Going Concern." 2) Risks related to travel demand and industry trends The Travel Business accounts for 83.4% of Group net sales, and 59.4% of net sales are concentrated in Japan. Consequently, changes in the environment surrounding the Travel Business in Japan could affect the Group's financial position and operating results. Further, although the Group works to ensure sustainable competitiveness, its businesses face intense competition from other companies, prompted by such factors as business model changes of partner companies and market entries by companies from other industries. Future developments in the competitive landscape could therefore affect the Group's financial position and operating results. 3) Impact of natural and man-made disasters The environment surrounding the Group's businesses is vulnerable to disruption of tourism and related infrastructure caused by natural disasters (such as typhoons, tsunamis, and earthquakes), outbreak of contagious diseases, airplane crashes, and political and social instability in various countries or regions caused by terrorist attacks, wars, and other factors. The occurrence of any of these could affect the Group's financial position and operating results. 4) Risks related to information leaks and system management The Group makes use of computer systems for operations including reservation arrangements, and it accordingly manages personal information of a large number of its customers. It makes every effort to ensure sufficient security when building and operating such systems, but the occurrence of failures in communication networks/programs, problems caused by computer viruses, and other factors may lead to serious disruptions such as system failures, information leaks, and data falsification/alteration, which could gravely affect Group operations. In addition, depending on the scale of a system failure, services to customers may be interrupted or repair costs may increase, which could affect the Group's financial position, operating results, and public trust. 5) Risks related to provision of products and services The Group provides restaurant recommendations under its travel products. It also operates restaurants in its other businesses, and compiles manuals for quality control standards and takes sufficient caution to ensure food safety. However, the occurrence of health problems such as food poisoning could lead to a loss of trust or other problems, affecting the Group's financial position and operating results. 6) Exchange rate and crude oil price fluctuations The Group conducts business in foreign currencies, which results in income and expenses as well as assets and liabilities in foreign currencies. The Group hedges risk through forward exchange contracts and other instruments to mitigate the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. However, sharp fluctuations in exchange rates could affect the Group's financial position and operating results. Further, the Group converts figures in the financial statements of consolidated overseas subsidiaries into Japanese yen when preparing the consolidated financial statements, and changes in exchange rates could thus affect the Group's financial position and operating results. In addition, the Group adds a fuel surcharge to overseas travel fares in its Travel Business to reflect changes in crude oil prices, and a notable rise in this surcharge may dampen overall travel demand. Consequently, sharp changes in crude oil prices could affect the Group's financial position and operating results. 7) Fluctuations in the valuation of owned assets including securities The Group holds both listed and unlisted stocks, bonds, and other instruments. Hence, sales or valuation losses could occur from fluctuations in stock and bond markets in the case of securities with determinable fair market value, and from changes in the financial status of investee companies in the case of securities without determinable fair market value, and the Group's financial position and operating results could be affected as a result. 8) Impairment of fixed assets The H.I.S. Group records property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, stocks, goodwill, and other items arising from investment activities or acquisitions in Japan or abroad as assets on its consolidated balance sheet, and amortizes these over reasonable periods during which future synergies from business value and business integration are expected to manifest. However, if the Group determines that expected effects cannot be obtained, it books impairment losses for the relevant assets, and this could affect the Group's financial position and operating results.

9) Compliance When conducting business activities, the Group is subject to various laws, regulations, business customs, and social norms in Japan and all countries where its sales offices are located, of which it strives to be in full compliance. However, there is a possibility that conditions considered to be in violation of compliance may arise due to the introduction of unexpected and new regulations, changes in policies of the enforcement authorities, or other causes such as differences in understanding and interpretation. The Group's financial position and operating results could be adversely affected if conditions that are in violation of compliance arise, resulting in expenses related to legal procedures and damage to the H.I.S. brand image. 3. Analyses of Financial Position, Business Results, and Cash Flows The following is an overview, management perspective, analysis, and examination of the Company's financial position, business results, and cash flows in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. (1) Business Results In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the operating environment remained challenging. Despite signs of a recovery in some areas, economic activity stagnated as the COVID-19 pandemic caused sharp declines in corporate earnings and a deterioration in employment conditions. In this environment, the H.I.S. Group worked to thoroughly reduce costs through measures such as taking maximal advantage of government subsidies in various countries, and overhauled its organization while promoting work style reform in response to the pandemic. Guided by its corporate philosophy ("In accordance with the laws of the universe, we contribute to the creative development of humanity and world peace."), the Group aimed to build new business models that can help it contribute to world peace through travel and a wide range of other businesses as a company that consistently pursues change and advancement. In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, business performance was as follows. Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 808,510 430,284 Gross profit (millions of yen) 144,134 69,896 Operating profit (loss) (millions of yen) 17,540 (31,129) Profit (loss) before income taxes (millions of yen) 20,352 (33,101) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen) 12,249 (25,037) Net sales decrease 378.2 billion yen or 46.8% year on year to 430.2 billion yen. The decline was mainly attributable to sharply declined sales in the Travel Business, which was affected substantially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Selling, general and administrative expenses decrease 25.5 billion yen or 20.2% year on year to 101.0 billion yen, mainly due to a reduction in personnel expenses, advertising expenses, rent, and other costs in response to the pandemic. On the profit side, the Company reported an operating loss of 31.1 billion yen (versus an operating profit of 17.5 billion yen in the previous fiscal year) due to a sharp decline in gross profit despite efforts to optimize the allocation of management resources and reduce costs. It posted a loss before income taxes of 33.1 billion yen (versus a profit before income taxes of 20.3 billion yen in the previous fiscal year) as an extraordinary income of 11.0 billion yen for employment adjustment subsidies and other factors was offset by an extraordinary loss of 12.8 billion yen for losses stemming from the temporary suspension of operations and impairment losses on non-current assets. The Company reported a loss attributable to owners of parent of 25.0 billion yen (versus a profit attributable to owners of parent of 12.2 billion yen in the previous fiscal year), reflecting a decline in income taxes payable of 9.9 billion yen year on year and the booking of a 4.6 billion yen loss attributable to non-controlling interests. The earnings by segment in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 are shown below. The name of the reportable segment previously presented as the Huis Ten Bosch Group was changed to the Theme Park Business from the fiscal year under review. This is only a change in name and has no impact on the segment data. For more information, see the "Segment information, etc." section in "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" under "(1) Consolidated Financial Statements, 1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc., V. Financial Information." Figures in each segment reflect the amounts before offsetting and eliminating inter-segment transactions. [Travel Business] Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 722,464 359,631 Operating profit (loss) (millions of yen) 13,754 (21,127) In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world, and the Travel Business was heavily affected as many countries continued to implement measures such as restrictions on immigration and travel, giving rise to extremely challenging conditions. While the domestic market showed signs of a recovery as the Japanese government reached agreements to partially relax restrictions on inbound and outbound travel from and to some countries and regions from the autumn of 2020, the number of outbound Japanese travelers decrease 67.7% year on year to 6.46 million, and the number of inbound travelers to Japan declined a substantial 72.0% to 8.96 million (source: Japan National Tourism Organization [JNTO]). The Company was affected by continued flight cancellations and travel restrictions, cancellations of planned tours to all destinations, and limited effects of the government-aided "Go To Travel" campaign from September onward, resulting in a significant decline in travel transactions. Against this backdrop, it reduced personnel expenses in Japan and abroad, and took other measures to cut expenses such as scrapping and consolidating outlets in an effort to ride out the pandemic. It allocated management resources to domestic travel operations, where it anticipated demand, and worked to improve earnings through initiatives that leveraged its global bases, such as unique online experiential tours. Despite those efforts, however, net sales declined 50.2% year on year to 359.6 billion yen, and the business posted an operating loss of 21.1 billion yen (versus operating profit of 13.7 billion yen in the previous fiscal year). [Theme Park Business] Year ended Year ended October 31, 2019 October 31, 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 28,086 13,684 Operating profit (loss) (millions of yen) 5,075 (3,393) In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Theme Park Business was heavily affected by the suspension of operations at theme parks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and from voluntary restraint in outdoor activities during the state of emergency declared by the Japanese government, resulting in challenging conditions. After the state of emergency was lifted, conditions improved but only gradually as the effects of the "Go To Travel" campaign and other measures proved limited. At Huis Ten Bosch, the core theme park of the business, the Company undertook initiatives such as offering exclusive visitor plans for Nagasaki Prefecture residents in collaboration with local municipalities, while implementing measures to prevent infections. However, the park was closed for a total of 56 days, and many popular events had to be cancelled, which had an impact. As a result, the number of visitors to Huis Ten Bosch in the fiscal year under review declined a sharp 45.6% year on year to 1,386,000, net sales decrease 51.3% year on year to 13.6 billion yen, and the business posted an operating loss of 3.3 billion yen (versus operating profit of 5.0 billion yen in the previous fiscal year). [Hotel Business] Year ended Year ended October 31, 2019 October 31, 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 12,676 8,685 Operating profit (loss) (millions of yen) (217) (3,564) EBITDA (millions of yen) 1,059 (296) In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world, and the Hotel Business was heavily affected as many countries continued to implement measures such as restrictions on immigration and travel, giving rise to challenging conditions. At the Henn na Hotel and other domestic hotel chains, the Company provided COVID-19 infection risk mitigation packages, and worked to strengthen measures to attract guests by taking advantage of the "Go To Travel" campaign, but the recovery was limited. Overseas hotels, highly dependent on foreign demand, were hit hard by the pandemic as continued difficulties in international travel drove a decline in the number of guests. As a result, net sales declined 31.5% year on year to 8.6 billion yen, and the business posted an operating loss of 3.5 billion yen (versus a 0.2 billion yen loss in the previous fiscal year). EBITDA was also negative. [Kyushu Sanko Group] Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 22,230 19,177 Operating profit (loss) (millions of yen) 158 (2,132) Despite signs of a partial recovery in Kumamoto Prefecture, the home turf of the Kyushu Sanko Group, conditions remained challenging due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors. The number of bus passengers languished as people refrained from going out after a state of emergence was declared by the Japanese government, and the number of customers at the large-scale commercial facility SAKURA MACHI Kumamoto in Sakuramachi dropped by half, creating a challenging environment for the Kyushu Sanko Group. Once the state of emergency was lifted, conditions started to recover. However, net sales decrease 13.7% year on year to 19.1 billion yen, and the business posted an operating loss of 2.1 billion yen (versus operating profit of 0.1 billion yen in the previous fiscal year). (Energy Business) Year ended Year ended October 31, 2019 October 31, 2020 Net sales (millions of yen) 20,461 26,393 Operating profit (millions of yen) 974 163 In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, electricity demand decrease visibly in April-June amid economic stagnation and voluntary restraint in going out driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the decline was modest relative to the drop in GDP, it had a substantial impact on the electricity market (source: MPX). However, a downturn in crude oil prices contributed to a stable procurement environment. HTB ENERGY CO., LTD., which operates the retail electricity sales business, sharply increased promotion and other advertising activities ahead of the busy summer period, and worked to expand the number of contracts. As a result, net sales rose 29.0% year on year to 26.3 billion yen, but operating profit decrease 83.2% year on year to 0.1 billion yen. (2) Cash Flows The amount of cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter, "funds") at the end of the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 was 80,445 million yen, a decrease of 112,096 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Operating activities decreased funds by 57,718 million yen, investing activities decreased funds by 47,901 million yen, and financing activities decreased funds by 5,602 million yen. The status of each cash flow item is presented in detail below. [Cash flows from operating activities] Funds from operating activities saw a decrease of 57,718 million yen in the fiscal year under review. This mainly reflected a decrease in funds from a decline in travel advances received (77,912 million yen) and the booking of a loss before income taxes (33,101 million yen), and an increase in funds from a decline in travel advance payments (44,113 million yen) and depreciation (12,880 million yen) as a non-cash item. In the previous fiscal year, funds saw an increase of 39,344 million yen. This mainly reflected an increase in funds from the booking of 20,352 million yen in profit before income taxes, depreciation (8,850 million yen) as a non-cash item, and an increase in travel advances received (5,438 million yen). As a result, in the fiscal year under review, cash flows from operating activities decreased 97,062 million yen compared to the previous fiscal year. [Cash flows from investing activities] Funds from investing activities saw a decrease of 47,901 million yen in the fiscal year under review. This was mainly due to a decrease in funds from purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (66,565 million yen) and payments into time deposits (18,941 million yen), and to an increase in funds from proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits (30,214 million yen), a gain on sales of investment securities (6,299 million yen), and proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1,862 million yen). In the previous fiscal year, funds saw a decrease of 52,116 million yen. This was mainly because purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (75,885 million yen), and purchases of investment securities (6,987 million yen) exceeded revenue from redevelopment projects (27,658 million yen). As a result, in the fiscal year under review, cash flows from investing activities increased 4,214 million yen compared to the previous fiscal year. [Cash flows from financing activities] Funds from financing activities saw a decrease of 5,602 million yen in the fiscal year under review. This mainly reflected a decrease in funds from repayments of long- and short-term loans payable (86,777 million yen) and cash dividends paid (1.9 billion yen), and an increase in funds from proceeds from long- and short-term loans payable (75,126 million yen) and proceeds from a share issuance (7,728 million yen). In the previous fiscal year, funds saw an increase of 15,362 million yen. This mainly reflected an increase in funds from proceeds from long- and short-term loans payable (218,391 million yen), and a decrease in funds from repayments of long- and short-term loans payable (169,737 million yen), and redemption of corporate and convertible bonds (30.0 billion yen). As result, in the fiscal year under review, cash flows from financing activities declined 20,965 million yen compared to the previous fiscal year. (3) Production, Orders Received, and Sales 1) Purchasing Purchasing by segment during the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 is as follows. Segment name Year ended October 31, 2020 [November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020] (millions of yen) Versus previous fiscal year (%) Travel Business Theme Park Business Hotel Business Kyushu Sanko Group Energy Business 309,902 2,451 3,790 19,704 22,617 50.5 66.6 85.6 97.3 127.1 Reportable segment total 358,466 54.3 Other 1,920 46.4 Total 360,387 54.2 (Notes) 1. Intersegment transactions have been eliminated.

2. The businesses of the H.I.S. Group (H.I.S. Co., Ltd., and consolidated subsidiaries, hereinafter the same) are not operated based on production; as such, information on purchasing is stated in the place of production overview.

3. Figures do not include consumption taxes. 2) Orders received Information on orders received has been omitted as the H.I.S. Group's businesses are not operated based on orders received.

3) Sales Sales by segment during the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 are as follows. Segment name Year ended October 31, 2020 [November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020] (millions of yen) Versus previous fiscal year (%) Travel Business Theme Park Business Hotel Business Kyushu Sanko Group Energy Business 358,905 12,938 8,142 19,174 26,279 49.8 49.1 69.3 86.3 129.2 Reportable segment total 425,439 53.1 Other 4,844 65.8 Total 430,284 53.2 (Notes) 1. Intersegment transactions have been eliminated. 2. The H.I.S. Group calculates total transaction value (selling price) as net sales. 3. Figures do not include consumption taxes.

(4) Analyses of Consolidated Business Results, Financial Position, and Cash Flows Analysis of financial conditions, operating results, and cash flows during the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 are as follows. All matters relating to the future in the sections below are based on the current views of the Group as of the end of the fiscal year under review. 1) Analysis of financial position (i) Current assets The balance of current assets at the end of the fiscal year under review was 139,223 million yen, a decrease of 209,056 million yen from the end of previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to declines in cash and deposits (down 123,941 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year), travel advance payments (down 44,848 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year), and notes and accounts receivable - trade (down 29,823 million yen). (ii) Non-current assets The balance of non-current assets at the end of the fiscal year under review was 274,954 million yen, an increase of 46,002 million yen from the end of previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase in property, plant and equipment (up 55,112 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year), and a decline in investment securities (down 5,676 million yen). (iii) Current liabilities The balance of current liabilities at the end of the fiscal year under review was 90,833 million yen, a decrease of 140,738 million yen from the end of previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to declines in travel advances received (down 78,738 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year), operating accounts payable (down 29,053 million yen), and accounts payable - other (down 17,297 million yen). (iv) Non-current liabilities The balance of non-current liabilities at the end of the fiscal year under review was 225,349 million yen, an increase of 3,430 million yen from the end of previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in long-term loans payable (up 3,202 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year). (v) Net assets The balance of net assets at the end of the fiscal year under review was 98,421 million yen, a decrease of 25,487 million yen from the end of previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected decreases in retained earnings resulting from the booking of a loss attributable to owners of parent (down 25,037 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year), foreign currency translation adjustments (down 3,531 million yen), and non-controlling interests (down 2,841 million yen), and an increase in share capital and capital surplus from a third-party allotment of new shares (up 8.0 billion yen). 2) Analysis of operating results (i) Net sales In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, net sales were 430,284 million yen, a decrease of 378,226 million yen (down 46.8%) from the previous fiscal year. By reportable segment, Travel Business net sales were 359,631 million yen (down 50.2%), Theme Park Business net sales were 13,684 million yen (down 51.3%), Hotel Business net sales were 8,685 million yen (down 31.5%), Kyushu Sanko Group net sales were 19,177 million yen (down 13.7%), and Energy Business net sales were 26,393 million yen (up 29.0%). From the fiscal year under review, the name of the reportable segment previously presented as the Huis Ten Bosch Group was changed to the Theme Park Business. This is only a change in name and has no impact on the segment data. For more information, see the "Segment information, etc." section in "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" under "(1) Consolidated Financial Statements, 1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc., V. Financial Information." Figures in each segment reflect the amounts before offsetting and eliminating inter-segment transactions. (ii) Operating expenses Operating expenses in the fiscal year under review were 461,413 million yen, a decline of 329,556 million yen (down 41.7%) from the previous fiscal year. Within operating expenses, cost of sales was 360,387 million yen, a decline of 303,988 million yen (down 45.8%) from the - 24 - previous fiscal year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were 101,026 million yen, a decline of 25,567 million yen (down 20.2%) from the previous fiscal year. The ratio of selling, general and administrative expenses to sales rose 7.8 points compared to the previous fiscal year, to 23.5%. (iii) Operating profit or loss The Company reported an operating loss of 31,129 million yen in the fiscal year under review (versus an operating profit of 17,540 million yen in the previous fiscal year), a decline of 48,670 million yen from the previous fiscal year.

(iv) Ordinary profit or loss The Company reported an ordinary loss of 31,283 million yen in the fiscal year under review (versus an ordinary profit of 17,089 million yen in the previous fiscal year), a decline of 48,373 million yen from the previous fiscal year. Main non-operating income included interest income (1,269 million yen) and subsidy income (547 million yen), and non-operating expenses included interest expenses (1,094 million yen) and foreign exchange losses (321 million yen).

(v) Profit or loss attributable to owners of parent The Company reported a loss before income taxes of 33,101 million yen in the fiscal year under review (versus a profit before income taxes of 20,352 million yen in the previous fiscal year), a decline of 53,454 million yen from the previous fiscal year. Total income taxes in the fiscal year under review were -3,457 million yen (versus 6,477 million yen in the previous year), a decline of 9,935 million yen from the previous fiscal year. As a result, the Company reported a loss attributable to owners of parent of 25,037 million yen in the fiscal year under review (versus a profit attributable to owners of parent of 12,249 million yen in the previous year), a decline of 37,287 million yen from the previous fiscal year. 3) Analysis of cash flows and capital resources and liquidity of funds For an analysis of cash flows, see the "(2) Cash Flows" section in "3. Analyses of Financial Position, Business Results, and Cash Flows; II. Business Overview; Part I Information on the Company." The H.I.S. Group mainly needs funding for working capital, capital expenditures, and M&A. It secures funding for working capital through loans from financial institutions, and for capital expenditures and M&A through a combination of loans from financial institutions, the issuance of bonds and convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights, and capital increases. 4) Significant accounting estimates and underlying assumptions The consolidated financial statements of the Group are prepared in conformity with accounting standards that are generally accepted in Japan. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, estimates have been made in the calculation of allowance for doubtful accounts, provision for bonuses, and retirement benefit liability, etc. These estimates are rationally determined in consideration of past results; however, because of uncertainties characteristic of estimates, they may differ from the actual results. For more information, see the "Significant matters that serve as the basis for preparation of the consolidated financial statements" section of "Notes" under "(1) Consolidated Financial Statements, 1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc., V. Financial Information." For more information on the assumptions underlying significant accounting estimates in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, see the "Additional Information" section of "Notes" under "(1) Consolidated Financial Statements, 1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc., V. Financial Information." 4. Material Business Agreements, etc. The Company received approval to become a certified International Air Transport Association (IATA) passenger sales agent on December 31, 1990 (effective until cancellation of approval), and has entered into a passenger sales agency agreement. (Note) About the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Founded in 1945, this private institution is an affiliation mainly of airlines engaged in international flights. Headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and Geneva, Switzerland. Determination of various measures associated with IATA certified agents and settlement of accounts is done in Geneva. The authority of IATA comprises determination of fares, conditions on transport, agency measures, and other flight-related rules as well as fare settlements. An approval as a certified IATA sales agent allows travel agents to issue international flight tickets in-house.

5. Research and Development Activities There are no applicable matters to report. III. Equipment and Facilities 1. Capital Expenditures In the Travel business, the H.I.S. Group works to expand its sales network while saving labor and streamlining operations, and makes investments to improve profitability. In addition, the Group also focuses on investments in the Theme Park Business, the Hotel Business, the Kyushu Sanko Group, and the Energy Business, which are expected to grow over the long term. The breakdown of capital expenditures during the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (based on the amounts recorded as property, plant and equipment, guarantee deposits, and hardware/software; figures do not include consumption tax, etc.) is as follows. Segment Capital expenditure amount (millions of yen) Travel Business Theme Park Business Hotel Business Kyushu Sanko Group Energy Business 3,769 5,644 12,676 3,259 420 Reportable segment total 25,770 Other 4,699 Corporate-wide (shared) 26,626 Total 57,095 Amounts and purposes of major investments included in the above are as follows. Travel Business: Investment in branch and office facilities (1,383 million yen), development and improvement of travel reservation systems, etc. (1,701 million yen), and acquisitions of tour buses and other vehicle equipment (685 million yen). Theme Park Business: Investment of a total of 5,185 million yen in Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd., with the bulk directed toward theme park facility installations including jewelry items (3,639 million yen). Hotel Business: Investment in the construction of Henn na Hotels, etc. (8,650 million yen). Kyushu Sanko Group: Investment related to the Sakuramachi Redevelopment Project (2,502 million yen). Energy Business: Investment in the supply and demand management system at HTB ENERGY CO., LTD., etc. (245 million yen). Other: Purchase of three real estate properties, etc. at H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (3,415 million yen). Corporate-wide (shared): Investment in the relocation of Group headquarters in June 2020 (26,607 million yen). 2. Principal Facilities The Group's principal facilities are as follows. (1) The Filing Company Facility name (Location) Segment Facility type Book value (millions of yen) Number of employees (persons) Number of temporary employees (persons) Buildings Tools, furniture and fixtures Land (thousand m2) Leased assets Construction in progress Guarantee deposits Other Total Headquarters/ Offices (Minato-ku, Tokyo, etc.) Travel Business Branch facilities; reservation systems 1,445 361 － (－) 10 31 2,272 2,001 6,121 5,165 (688) Headquarters (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Other Real estate 3,603 1 9,516 (7) － － － － 13,121 － (－) Headquarters (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Corporate-wide (shared) Office facilities; software 8,757 109 24,445 (1) 7 32 2 107 33,462 620 (20) (Notes) 1. Of the book value, "Other" comprises vehicles, works of art, and software, etc. The amounts do not include consumption tax, etc.

2. "Numbers of temporary employees" stated in parentheses refer to the annual average number of temporary workers, which is not included in the number of employees.

3. Of leased facilities, the leasing fees incurred during the fiscal year under review was 3,357 million yen. (2) Domestic subsidiaries Company name Facility name (Location) Segment Facility type Book value (millions of yen) Number of employees (persons) Number of temporary employees (persons) Buildings Tools, furniture and fixtures Land (thousand m2) Leased assets Construction in progress Guarantee deposits Other Total Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. (Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture) Theme Park Business Theme park facilities 4,784 7,451 402 (1,181) － 816 7 5,054 18,518 786 (491) H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo, etc.) Hotel Business Hotel facilities 17,299 510 19,837 (15) － 5,288 852 132 43,922 138 (25) Kyushu Sanko Bus Co., Ltd. (Nishi-ku, Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture) Kyushu Sanko Group Business facilities, etc. 824 89 7,379 (123) 1,922 43 7 70 10,336 537 (55) Kyushu Sanko Landmark Co., Ltd. (Chuo-ku, Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture) Kyushu Sanko Group Business facilities, etc. 13,775 566 13,477 (17) － － － 2 27,821 12 (－) H.I.S. SUPER Power Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Energy Business Power facilities 67 14 － (－) － 5,840 － 0 5,922 18 (－) (Notes) 1. Of the book value, "Other" comprises vehicles, vessels, machinery, equipment, structures, and software, etc. The amounts do not include consumption tax, etc.

2. "Numbers of temporary employees" stated in parentheses refer to the annual average number of temporary workers, which is not included in the number of employees.

3. Of leased facilities, leasing fees incurred by domestic subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review was 2,263 million yen.

4. Facility names of domestic subsidiaries are consistent with company names. (3) Overseas subsidiaries Company name Facility name (Location) Segment Facility type Book value (millions of yen) Number of employees (persons) Number of temporary employees (persons) Buildings Tools, furniture and fixtures Land (thousand m2) Leased assets Construction in progress Guarantee deposits Other Total HHH.USA.Inc. (New York City, New York, U.S.A.) Hotel Business Hotel facilities － － 2,143 (0) － 3,413 － － 5,556 4 (－) HIS DORAK TURIZM OTEL YATIRIMLARI VE DIS TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI (Istanbul, Turkey) Hotel Business Hotel facilities － 0 429 (47) － 5,220 － － 5,649 － (－) Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan) Hotel Business Hotel facilities 2,456 203 384 (0) 10,346 1 527 593 14,513 254 (25) (Notes) 1. Of the book value, "Other" comprises machinery, equipment, and software, etc. The amounts do not include consumption tax, etc.

2. "Numbers of temporary employees" stated in parentheses refer to the annual average number of temporary workers, which is not included in the number of employees.

3. Of leased facilities, leasing fees incurred by overseas subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review was 1,910 million yen.

4. Facility names of overseas subsidiaries are consistent with company names. 3. Plan for Additions and Disposals of Facilities The plan for addition of a major facility as of the end of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 is listed below. Amounts do not include consumption tax, etc. Company name Facility name Segment name Facility details Planned investment amount Scheduled commencement/completion Increased capacity after completion Total amount (millions of yen) Amount already paid (millions of yen) Commencement Completion Hotel facilities, etc. 6,630 2,367 Aqua Ignis Taki Hotel Asset K.K. 155 guest rooms Hotel Business February 2020 April 2021 IV. Information on the Company 1. Information on the Company's Shares (1) Total number of shares, etc. 1) Total number of shares Class Total number of shares authorized to be issued Common stock 88,551,450 Total 88,551,450 (Note) Partial changes to the Company's Articles of Incorporation were approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 27, 2021, and the total number of shares authorized to be issued became 150,000,000 shares from that date. 2) Number of shares issued Class Number of shares issued as of end of fiscal year (October 31, 2020) Number of shares issued as of filing date (January 28, 2021) Stock exchange on which the Company is listed Description Common stock 68,768,936 68,768,936 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Company shares with no restricted rights; 100 shares constitute one unit. Total 68,768,936 68,768,936 － － (2) Information on share acquisition rights, etc. 1) Details of stock option program Share acquisition rights issued under the provisions of Articles 236, 238, and 240 of the Companies Act for the purpose of granting stock options to Directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries are presented below. Third Series of Share Acquisition Rights Resolution date January 29, 2020 Directors of the Company: 5 Employees of the Company: 1,541 Category and number of grantees Directors of subsidiaries: 44 Employees of subsidiaries 200 Number of share acquisition rights (*) 9,005 units Class, content, and number of shares subject to share acquisition rights (*) Common shares, 900,500 (Notes 1, 2) Amount payable on the exercise of share acquisition rights (*) 1,387 yen (Note 3) Exercise period of share acquisition rights (*) From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 Share issue price and additional paid-in capital per share in the event of issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights (*) Issue price: 1,678 yen Additional paid-in capital per share: 839 yen Conditions for exercise of share acquisition rights (*) (Note 4) Matters regarding transfer of share acquisition rights (*) Approval of the Company's Board of Directors is required for the acquisition of any share acquisition rights by means of transfer. Matters regarding grant of share acquisition rights accompanying corporate reorganization (*) (Note 5) (*) The information above is as of the end of the fiscal year under review (October 31, 2020). The information as of the end of the month preceding the filing date (December 31, 2020) has been omitted as it had not changed from the end of the fiscal year under review. (Notes) 1. The number of shares to be granted upon exercise of each share acquisition right (hereinafter, "Number of Shares to be Granted") shall be 100 shares. 2. If the Company implements a stock split (including gratis allotment of shares of common stock; items pertaining to stock split shall also apply to gratis allotment hereinafter) or stock consolidation with respect to common stock of the Company after the date of allotment of the share acquisition rights, the Number of Shares to be Granted with respect to the share acquisition rights not exercised at that time will be adjusted in accordance with the following formula. Number of Shares to be Granted post-adjustment = Number of Shares to be Granted pre-adjustment × Stock split or consolidation ratio In addition, if there is an unavoidable ground requiring an adjustment of the Number of Shares to be Granted, the Number of Shares to be Granted may be adjusted to the extent necessary, subject to a Board of Directors resolution. Any fractions of less than one share resulting from the adjustment will be rounded down.

3. If the Company implements a stock split or stock consolidation with respect to its common stock, the amount payable on the exercise of share acquisition rights (hereinafter, "exercise price") shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula, with any fractional amounts under 1 yen rounded up. 1 Post-adjustment ＝Pre-adjustment × exercise price exercise price Stock split/consolidation ratio In the event of any new share issuance or treasury share disposals at less than market price (excluding any share issuance, treasury share disposals, or transfers of treasury share by share exchange associated with the exercise of share acquisition rights), the exercise price shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula, with any fractional amounts under 1 yen rounded up. Number of Number of newly issued shares × Amount payable per sharePost-adjustment ＝Pre-adjustment×exercise priceexercise priceshares already ＋ issuedMarket price per shareNumber of shares already issued + Number of newly issued shares "Number of shares already issued" in the above formula shall equal the total number of shares outstanding, less the number of treasury shares owned by the Company. In the case of treasury share disposals, "Number of newly issued shares" in the above formula shall be taken to mean "Number of treasury shares disposed of," and "Amount payable per share" shall be taken to mean "Disposal value per share." If the Company conducts a merger, or a demerger, or if other such situations occur, the Company reserves the right to adjust the exercise price within a necessary and reasonable range. 4. The exercise conditions of the share acquisition rights are as follows. (1) Persons granted an allotment of the share acquisition rights (hereinafter, "Rights Holders") must be Directors or employees of the Company or one of its subsidiaries at the time the share acquisition rights are exercised. However, this restriction shall not apply if so approved by the Board of Directors in the case of resignations of Directors after their terms have expired, mandatory retirement for employees, transfers prompted by an administrative order, or based on other justifiable reasons. (2) In the event of the death of a Rights Holder, rights may not be exercised by the corresponding heir. (3) Other conditions are as stipulated in the share acquisition rights allotment agreement concluded between the Company and the Rights Holder.

5. In the event the Company engages in a merger (only if the Company is to be dissolved as a result of the merger), an absorption-type demerger or incorporation-type demerger (in each case, only if the Company is to be the demerged company), or share exchange or share transfer (in each case, only if the Company is to become a wholly-owned subsidiary) (hereafter all of which are collectively referred to as "Reorganization"), then the Rights Holders of share acquisition rights remaining in effect (the "Remaining Share Acquisition Rights") immediately prior to the effective date of the Reorganization (hereinafter respectively referring to an effective date of absorption-type merger in case of an absorption-type merger, a date of incorporation of a company incorporated through a consolidation-type merger in case of a consolidation-type merger, an effective date of absorption-type demerger in case of an absorption-type demerger, a date of incorporation of a company incorporated through an incorporation-type demerger in case of an incorporation-type demerger, an effective date of a share exchange in case of a share exchange, or a date of incorporation of a wholly owning parent company incorporated through a share transfer) shall be granted share acquisition rights of the relevant stock company specified under Article 236, Paragraph 1, Item 8 (a) through (e) of the Companies Act (such entity hereinafter referred to as the "Reorganized Company"). However, these share acquisition rights shall be granted only if provisions for issuing the share acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company in accordance with the following conditions are included in an absorption-type merger agreement, a consolidation-type merger agreement, an absorption-type demerger agreement, an incorporation-type demerger plan, a share exchange agreement, or a share transfer plan. (1) Number of share acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company to be issued The number of share acquisition rights equal to the number of Remaining Share Acquisition Rights held by respective Rights Holders shall be issued. (2) Class of shares of the Reorganized Company subject to share acquisition rights Common stock of the Reorganized Company

(3) Number of shares of the Reorganized Company subject to share acquisition rights The number shall be reasonably adjusted in consideration of the conditions of Reorganization, etc., and fractions less than one share resulting from the adjustment shall be discarded.

(4) Amount of assets to be contributed upon exercise of share acquisition rights The amount shall be reasonably adjusted in consideration of the conditions of Reorganization, etc., and fractions less than one yen resulting from the adjustment shall be rounded up.

(5) Exercise period of share acquisition rights The exercise period of share acquisition rights shall be from the latter of the first day of the aforementioned "Exercise period of share acquisition rights" or the effective date of the Reorganization, to the expiration date of the "Exercise period of share acquisition rights."

(6) Increase in share capital and legal capital surplus in the case of issuing shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights Determined in accordance with aforementioned "Share issue price and additional paid-in capital per share in the event of issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights."

(7) Restrictions on acquisition of share acquisition rights through transfer The acquisition of share acquisition rights through transfer shall be subject to the approval of the Reorganized Company's Board of Directors.

(8) Conditions for the exercise of share acquisition rights Determined in accordance with aforementioned "Exercise conditions of the share acquisition rights."

(9) Matters concerning the acquisition of share acquisition rights Determined in accordance with the following "Conditions for acquisition of own share acquisition rights and reason for acquisition." Conditions for acquisition of own share acquisition rights and reason for acquisition  If the Rights Holder, prior to exercising his/her share acquisition rights, loses the eligibility to exercise such rights pursuant to the provisions prescribed in the above "Exercise conditions of the share acquisition rights," the Company reserves the right to acquire subject share acquisition rights gratis on a date separately determined by its Board of Directors.  In the event proposals a, b or c below are approved at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders (in the event a General Meeting of Shareholders resolution is unnecessary, approval by the Board of Directors), the Company may acquire share acquisition rights gratis on a date separately determined by the Board of Directors. a: Proposal for approval of a merger agreement causing the Company to be dissolved b: Proposal for approval of a demerger agreement or demerger plan resulting in the Company becoming the demerged company c: Proposal for approval of a share exchange agreement or stock transfer plan in which the Company becomes a wholly owned subsidiary 2) Details of rights plans There are no applicable matters to report. 3) Status of other share acquisition rights, etc. Euro-Yen Denominated Convertible Bond-Type Bonds with Share Acquisition Rights due 2024 Resolution dateNumber of share acquisition rights (*)Of which, number of share acquisition rights held by the Company (*) Class, content, and number of shares subject to share acquisition rights (*) Amount payable on the exercise of share acquisition rights (*)Exercise period of share acquisition rights (*)Share issue price and additional paid-in capital per share in the event of issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights (*) Conditions for exercise of share acquisition rights (*)Matters regarding transfer of share acquisition rights (*)Matters regarding grant of share acquisition rights accompanying corporate reorganization (*) Description and value of assets contributed upon the exercise of the share acquisition rights (*) Balance of bonds with share acquisition rights (*) October 31, 2017 2,500 units － Common shares, 4,461,099 (Note 1) 5,604 yen (Note 2)From November 30, 2017 to November 1, 2024 (local time for reception of exercise request) (Note 3)Issue price: 5,604 yen Additional paid-in capital per share: 2,802 yen (Note 4) (Note 5)Subject share acquisition rights are attached to convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights and cannot be transferred separately. (Note 6) (Note 7) 25,000 million yen (*) The information above is as of the end of the fiscal year under review (October 31, 2020). The information as of the end of the month preceding the filing date (December 31, 2020) has been omitted as it had not changed from the end of the fiscal year under review. (Notes) 1. The number of shares of the Company's common stock to be delivered upon the exercise of the share acquisition rights shall be the total of the par value of the bonds pertaining to the exercise request divided by the conversion price as described in (Note 2) below. However, fractions of less than one share resulting from the exercise shall be rounded down and no adjustment by cash shall be made.

2. (1) Initially, the conversion price will be 5,616 yen. (2) Regarding the conversion price, following the issuance of bonds with share acquisition rights, in the event the Company issues or disposes of shares of its common stock at a payment amount below the market price of the Company's common stock, the conversion price will be adjusted according to the formula below. In the formula below, "number of shares already issued" means the total number of outstanding common shares of the Company (excluding those owned by the Company). Post-adjustment conversion price =Pre-adjustment conversion priceNumber of shares already issued ＋ ×Number of shares issued or disposed of×Amount payable per shareMarket priceNumber of shares already issued + Number of shares issued or disposed ofIn addition, in the event the Company implements a stock split or stock consolidation of its common stock, issues share acquisition rights (including those attached to bonds with share acquisition rights) for which issuance of Company's common stock can be requested at a payment amount below the market price of the Company's common stock, or pays dividends exceeding a certain limit, or upon occurrence of certain other events, the conversion price will be adjusted as appropriate. 3. The period during which share acquisition rights can be exercised shall be November 30, 2017 through November 1, 2024 (local time for reception of exercise request). However, rights can be exercised (i) up to three business days before the redemption date in Tokyo in the event of early redemption due to a clean-up clause prescribed in the terms of subject bonds, changes in tax regulations, reorganization, delisting of shares, squeeze outs, etc. (this does not apply to share acquisition rights attached to bonds not selected for early redemption in the case of early redemption on changes in tax regulations as prescribed in the terms of subject bonds); (ii) until subject bonds are cancelled, in the event these bonds are purchased and cancelled; (iii) until the loss of the benefit of time, in the event subject bonds lose the benefit of time. In all of the aforementioned situations, the exercise of subject share acquisition rights will not be possible after November 1, 2024 (local time for reception of exercise request). Notwithstanding the above, in the event the Company reasonably determines it necessary not to permit the exercise of share acquisition rights in light of conducting a corporate reorganization, the exercise of subject share acquisition rights shall not be permitted during a period designated by the Company, the term of which shall be 30 days or less, and shall end within 14 days from the day following the effective date of the reorganization. In addition, with regard to the period beginning two business days in Tokyo (or, in the event said date is not a business day in Tokyo, then three business days) preceding the record date determined by the Company, or preceding the date designated for confirmation of shareholders as per Article 151, paragraph (1) of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. (hereinafter, "shareholder confirmation date") and ending on the said shareholder confirmation date (or, in the event the said shareholder confirmation date is not a business day in Tokyo, the next business day in Tokyo), in the event the date on which the exercise of subject share acquisition rights takes effect (or, in the event said date is not a business day in Tokyo, the next business day in Tokyo) falls within such period, the exercise of subject share acquisition rights will not be possible. However, in the event laws or practices related to the issuance of shares pertaining to the exercise of share acquisition rights through transfer systems based on the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc., are amended, the limitation on the period during which the subject share acquisition rights can be exercised pursuant to this paragraph may be revised by the Company to reflect such changes. 4. The increase in share capital arising from the issuance of shares upon exercise of subject share acquisition rights shall equal one half of the maximum amount by which share capital can be increased as calculated in accordance with Article 17 of the Ordinance on Company Accounting; any fraction less than one yen arising therefrom shall be rounded up to the nearest one yen.

5. (1) Partial exercise of each share acquisition right is not possible. (2) Until August 15, 2024 (inclusive), if the closing prices of the Company's common shares over the 20 consecutive Trading Days ending on the last Trading Day (defined below) of any particular quarter (referring to the three-month periods that make up a calendar year; same herebelow within this item (2)) are each more than 130% of the conversion price in effect on the last Trading Day of such quarter, the holders of subject bonds may exercise the share acquisition rights on or after the first day of the immediately following quarter until the end of such quarter (or, in the case of the quarter starting from July 1, 2024, until August 15, 2024); provided, however, that the condition for the exercise of share acquisition rights specified in this item (2) shall not apply to the periods set forth in 1), 2), and 3) below. 1) (i) periods during which the Company is assigned an issuer rating of BB+ or lower by the Japan Credit Rating Agency or its successors (hereinafter, "JCR"), (ii) periods during which the Company is no longer assigned an issuer rating by JCR, or (iii) periods during which the Company's issuer rating by JRC has been suspended or withdrawn. 2) Period starting from the date on which the company announces an early redemption due to a clean-up clause prescribed in the terms of subject bonds, changes in tax regulations, reorganization, delisting of shares, squeeze outs, etc. (this does not apply to share acquisition rights attached to bonds not selected for early redemption in the case of early redemption on changes in tax regulations as prescribed in the terms of subject bonds). 3) In the case of a reorganization, unless the exercise of the share acquisition rights is suspended by the Company as outlined in (Note 3) above, the period from the date on which the Company announces the reorganization to the holders of the subject bonds prescribed in the terms of subject bonds to the effective date of the reorganization. "Trading Day" means a day on which the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. is open for business, but does not include days on which no closing price for shares is reported.

6. (1) In the event of corporate reorganization, the Company shall make the best effort to have the Succeeding Company (defined below) assume the position of the principal debtor of subject bonds based on the terms of the subject bonds, and issue new share acquisition rights in lieu of these share acquisition rights. However, succession and issuance will be executed based on the assumption that (i) it can be conducted based on applicable laws at the time of execution, (ii) a mechanism for execution has already been created or can be created, and (iii) the Company or Succeeding Company will not bear unreasonable (determined by the Company) costs (including taxes) from the perspective of overall reorganization. In such a case, the Company shall make the best effort to ensure that the Succeeding Company is a listed company in Japan at the effective date of the reorganization. The Company's effort obligations as described in (1) is not applicable when the Company delivers to its financial agent a certificate prescribed in the clause pertaining to early redemption resulting from reorganization. "Succeeding Company" refers to the other party in corporate reorganization, which undertakes the obligations of the Company concerning subject bonds and/or subject share acquisition rights. (2) The details of the Succeeding Company's share acquisition rights that are to be issued pursuant to the above provisions in (Note 6 (1)) are as follows. 1) Number of share acquisition rights A number equal to the number of share acquisition rights attached to subject bonds that are outstanding as of the timing immediately before the effective date of reorganization. 2) Class of shares subject to share acquisition rights Common stock of the Succeeding Company 3) Number of shares subject to share acquisition rights The number of shares of the Succeeding Company's common stock delivered upon exercise of such company's share acquisition rights shall be determined by the Succeeding Company, taking into consideration the conditions of the reorganization. In addition to making decisions by referring to the terms of subject bonds, (i) or (ii) below shall be followed. The conversion price shall be subject to the same adjustment as in (Note 2 (2)) above. (i) In the case of a merger, share exchange, or share transfer, the conversion price shall be determined so that the holder of the Company's common shares, the number of which amounting to the number of shares obtainable when subject share acquisition rights are exercised immediately before the effective date of reorganization, shall be able to receive the number of Succeeding Company's common shares the holder is eligible to receive from such reorganization by exercising the share acquisition rights immediately following the effective date of reorganization. If securities or other assets other than the common stock of the Succeeding Company are deliverable at the time of reorganization, the same number of shares of common stock of the Succeeding Company may be received as calculated by dividing the fair value of such securities or assets by the market price of the common stock of the Succeeding Company. (ii) In the event of reorganization other than the above, the conversion price shall be determined so that the economic benefit received by exercising the Succeeding Company's share acquisition rights immediately after the effective date of reorganization will be equivalent to the economic benefit the holder of subject bonds would have received, had such holder exercised the subject share acquisition rights immediately prior to the effective date of such reorganization. 4) Assets to be contributed upon exercise of share acquisition rights and their value Upon the exercise of the share acquisition rights of the Succeeding Company, the succeeded bonds shall be contributed; the value thereof shall be the same as the face value of the succeeded bonds. 5) Exercise period of share acquisition rights of the Succeeding Company The exercise period of share acquisition rights of the Succeeding Company shall be from the effective date of the reorganization (or a specified date within 14 days after the effective date) until the expiration date of the exercise period of subject share acquisition rights as outlined in (Note 3) above. 6) Other conditions for exercising share acquisition rights Partial exercise of each share acquisition right of the Succeeding Company is not possible. The exercise of share acquisition rights of the Succeeding Company is subject to the same limitations described in (Note 5 (2)) above. 7) Increase in share capital and legal capital surplus in the case of issuing shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights The increase in share capital arising from the issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights of the Succeeding Company shall equal one half of the maximum amount by which share capital can be increased as calculated in accordance with Article 17 of the Ordinance on Company Accounting; any fraction less than one yen arising therefrom shall be rounded up to the nearest one yen. The increase in legal capital surplus shall be obtained by subtracting the amount of increase in share capital from such maximum amount by which share capital can be increased. 8) In the event of corporate reorganization Even in the event the Succeeding Company undergoes reorganization, the same procedures as with the subject bonds shall apply. 9) Other Any fractions less than one share resulting from the exercise of the share acquisition rights of the Succeeding Company shall be rounded down and no adjustment in cash shall be made. Share acquisition rights of the Succeeding Company cannot be transferred separately from the succeeded bonds.

(3) In the event the Company has the Succeeding Company undertake or succeed the Company's obligations associated with subject bonds in accordance with the provisions of (Note 6 (1)) above, the Company shall abide by the terms of subject bonds and also bear a guarantee in certain cases specified in such terms. 7. Upon the exercise of each share acquisition right, the bonds attached to the subject share acquisition rights shall be contributed, and the price of the bond shall be the same as the par value thereof. Fourth Series of Share Acquisition Rights Resolution date Number of share acquisition rights (*)Of which, number of share acquisition rights held by the Company (*) Class, content, and number of shares subject to share acquisition rights (*) Amount payable on the exercise of share acquisition rights (*)Exercise period of share acquisition rights (*)Share issue price and additional paid-in capital per share in the event of issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights (*) Conditions for exercise of share acquisition rights (*) Matters regarding transfer of share acquisition rights (*)Matters regarding grant of share acquisition rights accompanying corporate reorganization (*)October 2, 2020 87,003 units － Common shares, 8,700,300 (Note 1) 1,665.9 yen (Note 2) From October 20, 2020 to October 19, 2023 Issue price: 1,680.09 yen Additional paid-in capital per share: 841 yenPartial exercise of each share acquisition right is not possible. Not applicable (Note 5) (*) The information above is as of the end of the fiscal year under review (October 31, 2020). The information as of the end of the month preceding the filing date (December 31, 2020) has been omitted as it had not changed from the end of the fiscal year under review. (Notes) 1. The type and total number of shares subject to the share acquisition rights shall be 8,700,300 common shares of the Company (the number of shares to be issued per share acquisition right ["the Number of Allotted Shares"] shall be 100 common shares of the Company). However, if the Number of Allotted Shares are adjusted in accordance with items (1) or (3) below, the total number of shares subject to the share acquisition shall be adjusted based on the Number of Allotted Shares after adjustment. (1) If an adjustment is made to the exercise price in accordance with the provisions in "Note 2. Adjustment of exercise price" below, the Number of Allotted Shares shall be calculated using the following formula. Any fractions less than one share resulting therefrom shall be rounded down. In addition, the pre- and post-adjustment exercise prices used in this formula shall be the pre- and post-adjustment exercise prices specified separately in the "Amount payable on the exercise of share acquisition rights" field. Number of Allotted Shares post-adjustmentNumber of Allotted Shares pre-adjustment × Pre-adjustment exercise price ＝ Post-adjustment exercise price (2) The date on which the Number of Allotted Shares post-adjustment begins to be applicable shall be the same day as the application date of the post-adjustment exercise price in accordance with each item with regard to the adjustment of the exercise price specified in items (2) and (5) of "Note 2. Adjustment of exercise price" concerning the adjustment reasons.

(3) If an adjustment is made to the Number of Allotted Shares, the Company shall notify the holders of the share acquisition rights ("the Rights Holders") in writing of such adjustment and the reason therefor, the Number of Allotted Shares pre-adjustment, the Number of Allotted Shares post-adjustment, and the first day when the adjustment becomes applicable, and other necessary information by the day that precedes the day when the adjustment begins to be applicable. In the case specified in item (2) 5) of "Note 2. Adjustment of exercise price" below or other cases where the Company is unable to give such notice by the day preceding the day when the adjustment begins to be applicable, the Company shall give notice as early as possible after the day when the adjustment begins to be applicable. 2. Adjustment of exercise price (1) If, after issuing the share acquisition rights, a change is made or may be made in the number of issued common shares of the Company for any of the reasons given in item (2) below, the Company shall use the following formula to adjust the exerciseprice ("the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula;" the exercise price after adjustment shall be referred to as "the Post- Adjustment Exercise Price" and the share price before adjustment as "the Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price"). Post-Adjustment Exercise Price =Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price Number of common per share ＋ shares already issued Number of common shares newly issued or disposed of Amount payable×× Market priceNumber of common shares already issued + Number of common shares newly issued or disposed of (2) The adjustment of the exercise price using the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula and the timing at which the Post- Adjustment Exercise Price becomes applicable shall be subject to the following. 1) If the Company issues new common shares at a price lower than the market price specified in item (4) 2) below or disposes of treasury shares (including those by means of gratis allotment) (excluding the cases of [1] issuance of new common shares to Directors or employees of the Company or one of its subsidiaries, or disposals of treasury shares by the Company, based on the restricted stock compensation scheme introduced by the Company; or [2] acquisition, conversion, or exercise of securities that have been acquired or are subject to demand for acquisition by the Company in exchange of allotment of the Company's common shares, share acquisition rights under which Rights Holders can demand the issuance of Company's common shares [including those attached to bonds with share acquisition rights] and other securities and rights; or [3] issuance of new common shares of the Company based on the resolution by the Board of Directors on October 2, 2020), the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price shall be applicable from the day following the pay-in date (the final day of the payment period, if such a period is set), or from the day following the record date, if there is such a day for granting shareholders a right to allotment relating to such issuance or disposal.

2) If the Company issues common shares by means of a stock split or gratis allotment, the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price shall be applicable on and after the day following the record date for the relevant stock split or gratis allotment (if no record date is set for a gratis allotment, the day on which the allotment becomes effective).

3) If common shares are acquired from the Company at a payment price lower than the market price specified in Item 4 (ii) below as part of an exchange, if the Company issues securities (including through gratis allotment) that can request the Company to issue common shares at such a lower price, or if the Company issues share acquisition rights, bonds with share acquisition rights, or other securities or rights (including through gratis allotment) that can request the Company to issue common shares at such a lower price (excluding share acquisition rights issued as stock options to directors and employees of the Company or one of its subsidiaries by a resolution of the Board of Directors), the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price shall be calculated using the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula on the assumption that the issued securities, share acquisition rights, or rights were all acquired at the initial acquisition price or exercised at the initial exercise price, and that the common shares of the Company were issued accordingly. The Post-Adjustment Exercise Price shall be applicable from the pay-in date for the securities or rights, or on and after the day following the allotment date of the share acquisition rights (including those attached to bonds with share acquisition rights). If there is a record date for share subscriptions or for gratis allotment, the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price shall be applicable on and after the day following such date.

4) If the Company issues common shares at a price lower than the market price specified in item (4) 2) below in exchange for shares subject to call or share acquisition rights subject to call (including those attached to bonds with shares acquisition rights) issued by the Company, the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price shall be applied from the day following the acquisition date.

5) In each of the cases specified in 1) through 3) above, if a record date has been set and the entry into force is subject to approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors, or any other body of the Company on and after that record day, notwithstanding any of the cases specified in 1) through 3) above, the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price shall be applied on and after the day following the date when the approval is given. In this case, the Company shall issue common shares to the Rights Holders who request to exercise their share acquisition rights between the day following the record date and day of approval using the following calculation method. Number of shares = ＝ (Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price − × Number of shares issued during the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price) period at Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price Post-Adjustment Exercise Price Any fractions less than one share resulting from the adjustment shall be rounded down. (3) If the difference between the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price calculated using the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula and the Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price is less than one yen, no adjustment shall be made to the exercise price. However, if any event occurs at a later date requiring an adjustment to the exercise price and therefore an adjustment is made to the exercise price, the Company shall use in place of the Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price used in the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula the amount that remains after deducting the above difference from the Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price.

(4) 1) In using the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula, the Company shall calculate prices to their second decimal place and then round them down to the first decimal place. 2) The market price used in the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula shall be the simple average of the closing prices of the common shares of the Company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during the 30 trading days (not including days on which no closing price is quoted) starting from the 45th trading day preceding the day when the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price is applied for the first time. In this case, the simple average price shall be calculated to the second decimal place and rounded down to the first decimal place. 3) The "number of common shares already issued" used in the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula shall be the total number of common shares issued as of the record date for granting shareholders the right to share allotment or, in the absence of any such record date, as of the day that is one month prior to the day when the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price is applied for the first time, less the number of common shares held by the Company as of such date. Further, in the case of item (2) 5) above, the "number of common shares newly issued or disposed of" used in the Exercise Price Adjustment Formula shall not include common shares that shall be allotted to the Company's common shares held by the Company on the record date.

(5) In cases other than the cases where an adjustment to the exercise price in accordance with item (2) above is required, the Company shall make necessary adjustments to the exercise price upon discussion with the Rights Holders in the following cases. 1) If the exercise price is required to be adjusted because of a stock consolidation, capital decrease, company split, share exchange, or merger; 2) If the exercise price is required to be adjusted because any other event or situation occurs that requires or may require a change to the number of common shares outstanding of the Company; 3) If multiple events that require the exercise price to be adjusted occur successively, and it becomes necessary to consider the effect of another event to determine the market price that shall be used for calculating the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price due to one event.

(6) If an adjustment is being made to the exercise price, the Company shall notify the Rights Holders in writing of such adjustment and the reason therefor, the Pre-Adjustment Exercise Price, the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price, and the first day when the Post-Adjustment Exercise Price becomes applicable, and other necessary information by the day that precedes the day when the adjustment begins to be applicable. In the case specified in item (2) 5) above or other cases where the Company is unable to give such notice by the day preceding the day when the adjustment begins to be applicable, the Company shall give notice as early as possible after the day when the adjustment begins to be applicable. 3. Total share issue price for shares issued upon exercise of share acquisition rights 14,617,287,027 yen (Note) The total share issue price may be less than the amount indicated above if the share acquisition rights are not exercised during the exercise period, or if they are acquired and cancelled by the Company.

4. Share issue price and additional paid-in capital in the event of issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights (1) Issue price per share in the event of issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights The issue price per common share of the Company to be delivered upon the exercise of the share acquisition rights shall be calculated by adding the total issue price for the share acquisition rights pertaining to the exercise request to the total amount of assets to be contributed upon exercise of each share acquisition right pertaining to the exercise request, and dividing that total by the number of shares subject to the share acquisition rights specified separately in the "Number of shares subject to share acquisition rights" field. (2) Increases in share capital and legal capital surplus arising from issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights The increase in share capital arising from the issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights shall equal one half of the maximum amount by which share capital can be increased as calculated in accordance with Article 17 of the Ordinance on Company Accounting. (Any fractions less than one yen resulting therefrom shall be rounded up to the nearest one yen.) The increase in legal capital surplus shall be the amount obtained by deducting the amount of share capital to be increased from the maximum amount of increase in share capital.

5. In the event the Company engages in an absorption-type merger in which the Company will be the dissolved company, in a consolidation-type merger in which the Company will be the demerged company, in an absorption-type company split in which the Company will be the company to be split, in an incorporation-type company split in which the Company will be the company to be split, in a share exchange in which the company will be the wholly owned subsidiary company, or in a share transfer in which the company will be the wholly owned subsidiary company (hereafter all of which are collectively referred to as "the Reorganization"), the new entity (company surviving the absorption-type merger, company incorporated in a consolidation-type merger, successor company in absorption-type split, company incorporated in incorporation-type split, wholly owning parent company resulting from share exchange, or wholly owning parent company incorporated in a share transfer; hereafter all of which are collectively referred to as "the Reorganized Company") shall deliver new share acquisition rights to the Rights Holders in exchange for share acquisition rights remaining in effect immediately prior to the effective date of the Reorganization in accordance with the conditions below. (1) Number of share acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company to be newly issued To be reasonably adjusted in consideration of the conditions, etc., of the Reorganization based on the number of share acquisition rights owned by the Rights Holders. Any fractions less than one right resulting therefrom shall be rounded down.

(2) Type of shares subject to share acquisition rights to be newly issued The same type of shares of the Reorganized Company.

(3) Calculation method of the number of shares subject to share acquisition rights to be newly issued To be reasonably adjusted in consideration of the conditions, etc., of the Reorganization. Any fractions less than one share resulting therefrom shall be rounded down.

(4) Value of property invested for exercise of share acquisition rights to be newly issued To be reasonably adjusted in consideration of the conditions, etc., of the Reorganization. Any fractions less than one yen resulting therefrom shall be rounded down.

(5) Exercise period, exercise conditions, and acquisition conditions for share acquisition rights to be newly issued, issuance of share acquisition rights in the event of a Reorganization, non-issuance of securities with share acquisition rights, and increase in share capital and legal capital surplus arising from issuance of shares upon exercise of share acquisition rights (3) Information on moving strike convertible bonds, etc. There are no applicable matters to report.

(4) Changes in the total number of issued shares, share capital, etc. Date Increase/ decrease in total number of issued shares (shares) Balance of issued shares (shares) Increase/decrease in share capital (millions of yen) Balance of share capital (millions of yen) Increase/ decrease in legal capital surplus (millions of yen) Balance of legal capital surplus (millions of yen) October 19, 2020 (Note 1) 5,246,000 73,768,936 4,000 15,000 4,000 7,661 October 30, 2020 (Note 2) (5,000,000) 68,768,936 － 15,000 － 7,661 (Note) 1. Capital increase through third-party allotment 2. Decrease due to retirement of treasury shares Issue price: 1,525 yen Additional paid-in capital: 762.5 yen Allottee: Long Corridor Alpha Opportunities Master Fund MAP246 Segregated Portfolio (5) Composition of issued shares by type of shareholders As of October 31, 2020 Category Status of shares (one unit of stock: 100 shares) Number of shares less than one unit (shares) Government and municipality Financial institutions Financial instruments business operators Other corporations Foreign corporations, etc. Individuals and others Total Non-individuals Individuals Number of shareholders － 29 35 273 198 317 49,989 50,841 － Share ownership (units) － 81,349 19,423 44,743 85,582 977 454,646 686,720 96,936 Ownership percentage of shares (%) － 11.85 2.83 6.52 12.46 0.14 66.20 100.00 － (Notes) 1. Of the 5,934,148 treasury shares, 59,341 units are included in the "Individuals and others" column, while 48 shares are included in the "Number of shares less than one unit" column.

2. Of the shares registered in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated, 18 units are included in the "Other corporations" column and 40 shares are included in the "Number of shares less than one unit" column. (6) Major shareholders As of October 31, 2020 Name Address Share Ownership (thousands of shares) Ownership percentage to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) (%) Hideo Sawada Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. Hide Inter Ltd. The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. Kazumasa Namekata Mayumi Sawada H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY (Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Settlement & Clearing Services Department) JPMBL NOMURA INTERNATIONAL PLC 1 COLL EQUITY (Standing proxy:MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Hidetaka Sawada Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 1-8-12 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 1-7-26 Shoto, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 2-11-3 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo Ageo, Saitama Prefecture Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 4-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo P.O. BOX 351 BOSTON MASSACHUSETTS 02101 U.S.A. (2-15-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) 1 ANGEL LANE LONDON - NORTH OF THE THAMES, UNITED KINGDOM EC4R3AB (2-7-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 17,943 5,546 3,458 2,414 1,001 900 890 887 879 654 28.56 8.83 5.50 3.84 1.59 1.43 1.42 1.41 1.40 1.04 Total － 34,577 55.03 (Note) Of the shares owned by the above trust banks, the numbers of shares pertaining to trust services are as follows. Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 5,546,000 shares 2,414,000 shares (7) Information on voting rights 1) Issued shares As of October 31, 2020 Classification Number of shares (shares) Number of voting rights Description Shares without voting rights － － － Shares with restricted voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) － － － Shares with restricted voting rights (others) － － － Shares with full voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) Common stock: 5,934,100 － － Shares with full voting rights (others) Common stock: 62,737,900 627,379 － Shares less than one unit Common stock: 96,936 － － Total number of issued shares 68,768,936 － － Total number of voting rights held by all shareholders － 627,379 － (Note) "Shares with full voting right (others)" and "Shares less than one unit" above include 1,800 shares and 40 shares, respectively, held under the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. (JASDEC). "Number of voting rights" above includes 18 voting rights from shares with full voting rights held under the name of this same institution. 2) Treasury shares As of October 31, 2020 Shareholder Shareholder address Number of shares held under own name Number of shares held under another name Total number of shares held Ownership percentage to the total number of issued shares (%) H.I.S. Co., Ltd. 6-2-18 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 5,934,100 － 5,934,100 8.63 Total － 5,934,100 － 5,934,100 8.63 (Note) In addition to the above, the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust holds 55,100 shares of Company stock as trust assets under the trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan (E-Ship®); these shares are recorded in the consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements as treasury shares. (8) Details of stock ownership plan for officers and employees With the aim of providing Company employees with an incentive for enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company has introduced a trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan (E-Ship®), hereinafter referred to as the "Plan." 1) Summary of the Plan The Plan is an incentive plan for all employees joining the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association (hereinafter, the "Association"). Under the Plan, the Company establishes at a trust bank a dedicated trust for the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association (hereinafter, the "Trust"); over a period of five years after its establishment, the Trust acquires in advance the number of shares in Company stock that the Association is expected to acquire. Thereafter, the Trust sells the Company stock to the Association on an ongoing basis. If an amount equivalent to gains from the sale of stock remains in the Trust at the time it is terminated, such amount will be distributed to qualified beneficiaries as residual assets. Further, since the Company guarantees the bank loan obtained by the Trust to purchase Company stock, if the Trust accumulates losses from the sale of Company stock as a result of declining stock prices and an amount equivalent to such losses remains in the Trust as outstanding loans at the time the Trust is terminated, the Company will repay any remaining liabilities based on the terms of the loan guarantee agreement. 2) Total number of shares expected to be acquired by the Association 500,700 shares

3) Scope of individuals entitled to beneficiary rights, etc. under the subject employee stock ownership plan Association members who satisfy the beneficiary eligibility requirements 2. Information on Acquisition of Treasury Shares, etc. [Class of shares] Acquisition of common stock under Article 155, Item 7 of the Companies Act (1) Acquisition by resolution at General Meeting of Shareholders There are no applicable matters to report.

(2) Acquisition by resolution of the Board of Directors There are no applicable matters to report.

(3) Acquisition not based on resolutions at General Meeting of Shareholders or of the Board of Directors Classification Number of shares (shares) Total amount (millions of yen) Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year under review － － Treasury shares acquired during the current period 10 0 (Note) Fractional shares less than one trading unit purchased between January 1, 2021 and the filing date of this Annual Securities Report are not included in the number of treasury shares acquired during the current period. (4) Status of the disposition and holding of acquired treasury shares Classification Fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 Current period Number of shares (shares) Total amount disposed (millions of yen) Number of shares (shares) Total amount disposed (millions of yen) Acquired treasury shares for which subscribers were solicited － － － － Acquired treasury shares that were disposed of 5,000,000 12,670 － － Acquired treasury shares transferred due to merger, share exchange, or demerger － － － － Others (disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration) 9,350 23 － － Total number of treasury shares held 5,934,148 － 5,934,148 － (Notes) 1. Fractional shares less than one trading unit purchased between January 1, 2021 and the filing date of the Annual Securities Report are not included in the number of treasury shares held.

2. Company shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust in accordance with the introduction of a trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan (E-Ship®) are not included in the number of treasury shares to be disposed of and the number of treasury shares held during the fiscal year under review and the current period. 3. Dividend Policy The Group recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its important management policies. While seeking to improve its corporate value, the Group intends to carry out stable and continuous distribution of profits in accordance with actual results, taking global conditions, travel industry trends, the strengthening of its corporate structure, and future business development into consideration. The Group has an interim dividend system, but since the ratio of its sales and earnings tends to be comparatively larger in the second half of each fiscal year, it provides only a year-end dividend to ensure fair dividends with respect to financial performance. Based on the above dividend policy, the Company decided not to pay an annual dividend in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 as it believed it needed to urgently stabilize its financial condition while working to achieve a recovery in earnings. As for the consolidated fiscal year ending October 31, 2021, the Company has yet to determine its dividend policy because it is - 42 - difficult to reasonably assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at this time. The Company prescribes in its Articles of Incorporation that "except as otherwise provided by laws and regulations, matters concerning dividends of surplus listed under each item of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, can be determined by a resolution of the Board of Directors." However, this does not mean that the option of resolution at a General Meeting of Shareholders is eliminated. 4. Corporate Governance, etc. (1) Overview of corporate governance Basic policy on corporate governance Fully embracing its founding intention, the H.I.S. Group corporate philosophy, and the H.I.S. corporate philosophy, the Company seeks to achieve sustainable growth and enhance its corporate value over the medium to long term by providing products and services that are useful to the society. To realize this objective, the Company intends to make fair, transparent, quick, and decisive decisions with a sound awareness of the positions of its shareholders, customers, employees, business partners and local communities; fulfill accountability; and become a company appreciated and trusted by society. The Company understands corporate governance to be a "mechanism for fair, transparent, quick, and decisive decision-making in recognition of the position of the company's shareholders, customers, employees, business partners and local communities" as defined in the Corporate Governance code formulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereinafter, "TSE CG code"). The 78 principles of the TSE CG code are replete with major principles contributing to the realization of "proactive governance" as a best practice employing a principles-based approach. H.I.S. will work to fully understand the purpose and essence of each of these principles, and comply with them to the best of its ability, while taking into consideration the industry and scale of its businesses, the business environment and characteristics, and its own institutional design and conditions. 1) Overview of corporate governance structure The Company has adopted a corporate governance structure with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, and has set up an HR & Nomination Committee, a Remuneration Committee, an Investment Committee, and a Finance & Management Committee as advisory committees to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors comprises 10 Directors, including two External Directors, and is chaired by Representative Director, Chairman and President Hideo Sawada. Other members include Tatsuya Nakamori (Director), Masayuki Oda (Director), Atsushi Yamanobe (Director), Mutsumi Gomi (Director), Motoshi Yada (Director), Hidetaka Sawada (Director), Tsunekazu Umeda (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]), Atsushi Nabeshima (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]), and Sonoko Sekita (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member). The Board of Directors makes decisions regarding matters provided by laws and regulations, basic operating policies, and important matters related to management, and oversees the execution of duties by its Directors and Corporate Officers. As a rule, it meets once a month. The HR & Nomination Committee comprises six Directors, including two External Directors, and is chaired by Representative Director, Chairman and President Hideo Sawada. Other members include Tatsuya Nakamori (Director), Masayuki Oda (Director), Motoshi Yada (Director), Tsunekazu Umeda (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]), and Atsushi Nabeshima (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]). The committee appoints and dismisses Directors and Corporate Officers, and meets whenever the need arises. The Remuneration Committee comprises six Directors, including two External Directors, and is chaired by Representative Director, Chairman and President Hideo Sawada. Other members include Tatsuya Nakamori (Director), Masayuki Oda (Director), Motoshi Yada (Director), Tsunekazu Umeda (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]), and Atsushi Nabeshima (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]). The committee makes decisions regarding individual remuneration for Directors, Corporate Officers, and Presidents of affiliated companies. The Investment Committee comprises six Directors, including one External Director, and is chaired by Representative Director, Chairman and President Hideo Sawada. Other members include Tatsuya Nakamori (Director), Masayuki Oda (Director), Motoshi Yada (Director), Hidetaka Sawada (Director), and Tsunekazu Umeda (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]). The committee assists the Board of Directors with decisions regarding investment projects. The Finance & Management Committee comprises six Directors, including one External Director, and is chaired by Representative Director, Chairman and President Hideo Sawada. Other members include Tatsuya Nakamori (Director), Masayuki Oda (Director), Motoshi Yada (Director), Tsunekazu Umeda (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member [External Director]), and Sonoko Sekita (Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member). The committee assists the Board of Directors with decisions regarding procurement and management of material funds.

2) Reason for adoption of corporate governance structure In consideration of the scale and nature of the Company and H.I.S. Group's businesses, the Company had in place a governance structure of a company with Corporate Auditors and Board of Corporate Auditors until the 35th consolidated fiscal year (ended October 31, 2015). The intent was to engage in fair, transparent, quick, and decisive decision-making regarding business management, and facilitate full accountability to the shareholders and other stakeholders. The Corporate Auditors and Board of Corporate Auditors, in addition to conducting legality audits, conducted validity audits to the extent permitted by laws and regulations, and offered advice and recommendations at the Board of Directors meetings with respect to the execution of operational and professional duties by Directors. Factoring in such conditions, the Company reviewed the details pertaining to the Audit & Supervisory Committee structure created by the Law for Partial Amendment to the Companies Act (Act No. 90 of 2014, effective May 1, 2015), and determined that the latter structure was compatible with the actual circumstances of the Company and would help strengthen its corporate governance further, as the Company and Group pursued sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term. Thus, the transition to a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee was proposed at the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 27, 2016, and implemented by a resolution approved by the shareholders. 3) Other matters related to corporate governance (I) Internal control system and status (including systems for ensuring appropriateness of business operations within the corporate group consisting of the Company and the Group subsidiaries) As a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee based on Article 399, Paragraph 13, Section 2 of the Companies Act, the Company determines, as basic policies and via resolution of the Board of Directors, those items required for the Audit & Supervisory Committee to execute its duties. It also determines those items necessary for systemic improvements that ensure appropriateness of business operations within the corporate group consisting of the Company and the Group subsidiaries. Such items include: a) System for ensuring that Directors and employees conduct their duties in compliance with laws, regulations, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation

b) Rules and system for managing risk of loss to the Company and the Group (subsidiaries and associates)

c) System for ensuring that duties of Directors are being conducted efficiently

d) System for ensuring preservation and management of information in relation to Directors' execution of duties

e) System for ensuring appropriateness of business operations within the corporate group consisting of the Company and the Group companies

f) System for ensuring reliability of financial reporting

g) Items required for the Audit & Supervisory Committee to execute its duties (system for ensuring that audits by the Audit & Supervisory Committee are conducted effectively, etc.) In the fiscal year under review, the Company has maintained and operated its internal control system in line with the above basic policies; related efforts are as follows: i) To ensure thorough ethical compliance, the Company distributes a handbook that contains and explains the H.I.S. Group corporate philosophy, the H.I.S. corporate philosophy, the H.I.S. policy, the H.I.S. Charter of Corporate Behavior, and other guidelines, and promotes it as a source of reference during daily work. A passage from the handbook is also recited during the all-hands morning assembly and at other occasions as a constant reminder. In addition, the Company has formulated an H.I.S. Group Fair Trade Declaration to observe fair and transparent transactions with its business partners, and works to ensure sound transactions across the entire Group.

ii) The "Refresh Hotline," an internal report window operated by outside experts: details of employee consultations are delivered anonymously to the Company with accompanying expert opinions based on consultation details. Acting as an intermediary between employees and the Company, this service functions as the Company's self-correcting system in terms of corporate ethics and compliance violations. iii) The Board of Directors makes important business execution decisions via Board resolution and in accordance with laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, and internal regulations, and receives reports on the business execution status of each Director and the performance of major group Companies.

iv) Important information such as resolutions by the Board of Directors is being appropriately retained, recorded, and managed by those departments with authority and responsibility in accordance with laws, regulations, and timely disclosure rules of the financial instruments exchange. In the event information is determined to be useful for shareholders and investors in making appropriate investment decisions, the Company makes an effort to provide appropriate disclosure.

v) Systematic auditing by the Audit & Supervisory Committee utilizing the internal control system is being conducted effectively, with the Audit Department (Internal Audit Division) fulfilling its expected role. The Company is also reviewing various procedures based on actual work conditions. (II) Risk management system and status Matters that may negatively impact business results, financial condition, stock price, and other aspects of the Company and Group businesses are described in the "2. Business and Other Risks" section in "II. Business Overview, Part I Information on the Company." The full-time Executive Directors working at the Group headquarters use opportunities, such as internal business meetings held several times a week, to identify risks that may occur, and strive to improve risk management based on the internal control framework.

(III) Summary of agreement (limited liability agreement) between the Company and its Directors (excluding Executive Directors, etc.) or its accounting auditor, stipulated in Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The Company has set forth in its Articles of Incorporation a stipulation based on the provision of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and accordingly has concluded with the three non-Executive Directors (who are Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) and with the accounting auditor such agreements to limit their liability for damages as prescribed in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. This limitation of liability is applied only in cases where the Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee member or the accounting auditor causing the damage performed his/her duties in good faith and without gross negligence; the limit of liability in such a case is the "minimum liability limit" amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Furthermore, limited liability agreements the Company concluded with Corporate Auditors (including former Corporate Auditors) during the phase when it was a company with Board of Corporate Auditors (namely, the period prior to the conclusion of the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 27, 2016 regarding the fiscal year ended October 31, 2015) as defined in the Articles of Incorporation effective at that time, remain in effect at the present time with the same stipulations as the current limited liability agreement. IV) Number of Directors As stipulated in the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the number of Directors shall not exceed 16 people, of which no more than four shall be Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.

V) Requirements for a Resolution to Appoint Directors As a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, Directors who serve as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and other Directors are elected separately at the General Meeting of Shareholders. According to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, for both categories "a resolution of election shall be attended by shareholders holding shares representing one-third or more of total number of voting rights of shareholders who may exercise voting rights, and shall be adopted by a majority of the voting rights," and in addition, "election shall not depend on cumulative voting."

VI) Year-end Dividend and Interim Dividend a) Year-end dividend To enable the Company to maintain flexible capital and dividend policies, the Company's Articles of Incorporation prescribe that "matters specified in the items of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, including those related to the payment of dividends, may be decided by the Board of Directors unless otherwise stipulated by laws and regulations." However, this provision does not exclude resolutions at the General Meeting of Shareholders. b) Interim dividend Based on Article 454, Paragraph 5 of the Companies Act, the Articles of Incorporation stipulate that "through a resolution by the Board of Directors, shareholders listed on the final shareholders registry and registered pledgees as of April 30th each year are able to receive an interim dividend." The purpose of establishing this provision is to enable the return of profits to shareholders flexibly in accordance with profit levels.

VII) Acquisition of Treasury Shares Based on Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, the Articles of Incorporation stipulate that "through a resolution by the Board of Directors, treasury shares can be acquired through a market transaction, etc." The purpose of establishing this provision is to make it possible to flexibly carry out capital policies corresponding to changes in the business environment. The Board of Directors, in making a decision to acquire treasury shares, will comprehensively judge the status of business results including earnings trends, future performance forecasts, basic capital policies, etc., from the standpoint of continuous enhancement of corporate value and appropriate shareholder return. VIII) Director and Accounting Auditor's Partial Exemption from Liability for Damages Regarding Directors (including those who were Directors) and accounting auditor's (including those who were accounting auditors) liability for damages to the Company due to negligence, based on Article 426, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Articles of Incorporation stipulate that "subject to the resolution of the Board of Directors, exemption from liability is possible to the limit the laws and regulations allow." The purpose of this provision is to create an environment in which the Directors and the accounting auditor are able to make sufficient use of their capabilities and fulfill the role expected of them.

IX) Special Resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders In regard to the resolution requirement for special resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders stipulated in Article 309, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, the Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that "a special resolution of General Meeting of Shareholders shall be attended by shareholders holding shares representing one-third or more of the total number of voting rights of shareholders who may exercise voting rights, and shall be adopted by two-thirds or more of the voting rights." The purpose of this provision is to relax the requirements for a quorum for special resolutions of General Meeting of Shareholders so that these meetings can be operated smoothly. (2) Directors and other officers 1) Status of Directors and other officers Male: 9, Female: 1 (percentage of female directors 10.0%) Title NameDate of birth Career summary Term of officeShare ownership (thousands) Dec. 1980 Established Company and became Representative Director and President March 1999 Representative Director and President, Kyoritsu Shoken, Co., Ltd. (currently Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd.) March 2003 Jun. 2004 Dec. 2009 Director and Chairman, Agricultural Bank of Mongolia (currently Khan Bank) (current) Director and Chairman of the Company Representative Director and Chairman of the Company Representative Director, Chairman and President, Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mar. 2010 Representative Director and President of Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. Hideo Sawada February 4, 1951 Sep. 2012 Nov. 2016 Chairman of Tokyo Symphony Orchestra (current) Representative Director, Chairman and President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company Representative Director and Chairman of Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd. (current) (Note 3) 17,943 Nov. 2017 Representative Director and Chairman of H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. Jan. 2018 Jan. 2019 Representative Director, Chairman and President; Chief Executive Officer of the Company; Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (current) Representative Director and Chairman of H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. (current) May 2019 Director and Chairman of Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. Nov. 1986 Joined the Company Jan. 2010 Director of the Company; In charge of West Japan Area Sales; General Manager of Kansai Area Sales Division Feb. 2014 Director of the Company; In charge of West Japan Area Sales Director Mar. 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer; President of H.I.S. Japan, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Managing Director of the Company; In charge of Airline-related Purchasing/Arrangement, and Online Travel Business Tatsuya NakamoriAugust 4, 1967 Apr. 2014 Managing Director of the Company; In charge of Airline-related Purchasing/Arrangement, and Online Travel Business; General Manager of HQ Procurement Division (Note 3) 18 Nov. 2016 Managing Director of the Company; President of H.I.S. Japan Jan. 2018 Aug. 2020 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company; President of H.I.S. Japan Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company; President of H.I.S. Japan, Chief Digital Officer (current) Director, Managing Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Planning Division, Global Business Strategy Division, Affiliate Management Division, Consolidated HR, CS & ES, General Affairs, and CSRDirector Senior Executive Officer; Vice President & General Manager of Corporate Sales Division, H.I.S. Japan Jun. 1996 Mar. 2014 Joined the Company Jan. 2016 Corporate Officer of the Company; General Manager of Kansai Area Sales Division Director of the Company; In charge of Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu Area Sales; In charge of Global Product Marketing; General Manager of Kansai Area Sales Division Nov. 2016 Director of the Company; Vice President of H.I.S. Japan Jan. 2018 Director and Managing Executive Officer of the Company; Vice President of H.I.S. Japan & General Manager of Domestic Travel Division Masayuki OdaJanuary 1, 1966 Feb. 2018 Director of the Company; Managing Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Planning Division, Global Business Strategy Division, Global System Development Division; General Manager of Affiliate Management Division Nov. 2018 May 2019 Director of the Company; Managing Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Planning Division, Global Business Strategy Division; General Manager of Affiliate Management Division Director of the Company; Managing Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Planning Division, Global Business Strategy Division, Affiliate Management Division, HQ HR Division, CS & ES, General Affairs, and CSR January 2021 Director of the Company; Managing Executive Officer; In charge of Corporate Planning Division, Global Business Strategy Division, Affiliate Management Division, Consolidated HR, CS & ES, General Affairs, and CSR (current) Apr. 1984 Aug. 1993 Joined Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Joined the Company May 1998 May 2000 Assistant Manager of Kanto Sales Division Manager of HQ President's Office July 25, 1961 Sep. 2001 Nov. 2004 Oct. 2005 Nov. 2005 Jan. 2020 Manager of HQ HR Division Manager of Kansai Sales Division Advisor to KYUSHU INDUSTRIAL TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD. (currently Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd..) Representative Director and President of Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. (current) Director of the Company (part-time) (current)Apr. 1993 Mar. 2014 Joined the Company Corporate Officer of the Company; Manager of Kanto Sales Division; Manager of Kanto Web Business Division; Manager of Kanto Corporate Sales and Group Travel Division Jan. 2016 Director of the Company; In charge of East Japan Area Sales; General Manager of Kanto Area - Overseas Travel Division Atsushi YamanobeMarch 18, 1970 Nov. 2016 Director of the Company; Vice President of H.I.S. Japan Jan. 2018 Director and Senior Executive Officer of the Company; Vice President and General Manager of Kansai Area Sales Division, H.I.S. Japan Mar. 2018 Director of the Company; Senior Executive Officer; Vice President & General Manager of Corporate Travel Sales Division, H.I.S. Japan Nov. 2019 Director of the Company; Senior Executive Officer; Vice President & General Manager of Corporate Sales Division, H.I.S. Japan (current) Term of office Share ownership (thousands) (Note 3) 3 (Note 3) -(Note 3) 3 Title Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Share ownership (thousands) Director Senior Executive Officer; In charge of Southeast and South Asia Mutsumi Gomi June 6, 1968 Apr. 1992 Joined the Company May 2010 Sep. 2012 Manager of East Japan FIT Department Seconded to PT. HARUM INDAH SARI TOURS & TRAVEL, President and Director; Head of Jakarta Central Branch Jan. 2016 Corporate officer of the Company; Seconded to PT. HARUM INDAH SARI TOURS & TRAVEL, President and Director; Head of the Jakarta Central Branch Nov. 2017 Jan. 2018 Corporate Officer of the Company; Seconded to PT. HARUM INDAH SARI TOURS & TRAVEL, President and Director; General Manager of Southeast Asia Central Sales Division & Head of Jakarta Central Branch Director of the Company; Senior Executive Officer; General Manager of Southeast Asia Central Sales Division & Head of Jakarta Central Branch Nov. 2018 Director of the Company; Senior Executive Officer; In Charge of Southeast and South Asia; Corporate Information Officer (CIO) Jan. 2020 Apr. 2020 Director of the Company; Senior Executive Officer; Corporate Information Officer (CIO); In charge of Southeast Asia General Sales Division Director of the Company; Senior Executive Officer; In charge of Southeast and South Asia (current) 4 (Note 3) Director (Part-time) (Note 2) Hidetaka Sawada November 2, 1981 Apr. 2005 Joined Nikko Cordial Securities Inc. (currently SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Jun. 2006 Sep. 2006 Feb. 2012 Director of Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd. Director of H.S. Securities Co., Ltd. Representative Director and President of Best1.com Co. Ltd. (current) Jul. 2016 Representative Director and President of Fivestar Cruise Co., Ltd. (current) Jan. 2019 Representative Director of Ebisu Ryokan K.K. (current) Jan. 2020 Director of the Company (part-time) (current) 654 (Note 3) External Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Note 1) Tsunekazu Umeda August 22, 1945 Mar. 1974 Sep. 1987 Apr. 1995 Registered as a certified public accountant Partner, Arthur Andersen LLP and Eiwa Audit Corporation (currently KPMG AZSA LLC) Director, Umeda Certified Public Accountant Office (current) Jun. 1995 Director and Executive Vice President, Nippon Kaiheiki Kogyou (currently NKK Switches Co., Ltd.) Jan. 1999 Jun. 2000 External Corporate Auditor of the Company External Corporate Auditor, HABA Laboratories, Inc. Jun. 2000 Jun. 2007 External Corporate Auditor, TOMY Company (currently Takara Tomy Co., Ltd.) (current) External Corporate Auditor, Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd. (current) Mar. 2010 External Corporate Auditor, Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. Jun. 2010 External Director, Suzuden Corporation Jun. 2015 Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (external director), HABA Laboratories, Inc. (current) Dec. 2015 Corporate Auditor, Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd. (current) Jan. 2016 Jun. 2019 External Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member of the Company (current) External Director, ESTELLE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (current) 21 (Note 4) Name Term of office Atsushi Nabeshima Jul. 1969 Jul. 1995 Jul. 2001 Joined Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. Director, Tokio Marine Medical Service Co., Ltd. Compliance Officer, Tokio Marine Anshin Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Jun. 2003 Director, HABA Laboratories, Inc. August 2, 1946 Dec. 2007 Director and President, Shinshu Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Note 5) Jul. 2011 Advisor, Unicolloid Co., Ltd. Advisor, Merci Daiki Co., Ltd. Jun. 2019 Jan. 2021 Executive Director, Showa Kaikan (current) External Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member of the Company (current) Feb. 1988 Joined the Company May 2000 Assistant Manager, Accounting Department, Kanto Area Sales Division Director, Full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Apr. 2008 Accounting Group Leader, HQ Accounting Division Sonoko SekitaJuly 23, 1965 Dec. 2012 Seconded to H.I.S. MANAGEMENT SERVICES SDN.BHD. as Director and Manager of Accounting (Note 4) 25 Jan. 2015 Jan. 2016 Full-time Corporate Auditor of the Company Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member of the Company (current)Total 18,675 (Notes) 1. Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members Tsunekazu Umeda and Atsushi Nabeshima are External Directors.

2. Relative within the second degree of kinship of Representative Director, Chairman and President Hideo Sawada.

3. Term of office extends until the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders for the last business year within one year from the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 27, 2021.

4. Term of office extends until the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders for the last business year within two years from the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2020.

5. Appointed as a substitute to replace a resigning Audit & Supervisory Committee Member at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 27, 2021. In accordance with the provisions in the Articles of Incorporation, the term of office extends until the conclusion of the term of the preceding Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (two years beginning at the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2020).

6. The Company has instituted a corporate officer system with the aim of enhancing the business execution structure. Names and positions of Corporate Officers (excluding Corporate Officers who concurrently serve as Director) are as follows. Position Name Corporate Officer Deputy General Manager of HQ DX Promotion Division Kiyoshi Takano Corporate Officer General Manager of Corporate Planning Division Ken Fukushima Corporate Officer Representative Director and President of H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd. Yuji Iwama Corporate Officer General Manager of the North, Central, and South American Central Sales Division Hideo Hatano Corporate Officer General Manager of HQ HR Division & CS/ES Management Division Kozo Arita Corporate Officer General Manager of Accounting & Finance Division Yuka Kataoka Corporate Officer Representative Director and President of H.I.S. Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Shohei Akao Corporate Officer General Manager of H.I.S Group Europe Headquarters Konosuke Oda Corporate Officer General Manager of Private Travel Sales Division Kenji Iida Corporate Officer President of H.I.S. BRASIL TURISMO LTDA Katsumi Hine Corporate Officer Director of GROUP MIKI HOLDINGS LIMITED Osamu Hanazaki Corporate Officer General Manager of Affiliate Management Division & Head of Corporate Planning Office Katsu Segawa Corporate Officer General Manager of the Americas Tomohisa Kumamoto Corporate Officer Chief Information Officer (CIO) and General Manager of Information System Division Naoyuki Kado 2) Basic thinking on the number and appointment status of External Directors; standards and policies regarding independence of External Directors a) Basic thinking on the number and appointment status of External Directors At present, the Company has two External Directors, both of whom have been appointed as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members (Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member). In addition, provided there is a qualified candidate, the Company will consider the appointment of an External Director not serving as an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member. External Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Tsunekazu Umeda, formerly a partner at Arthur Andersen and Company, representative partner of Eiwa Audit Corporation (currently KPMG AZSA LLC), and founder of the Umeda Certified Public Accountant Office, possesses a wealth of experience and knowledge as a certified public accountant regarding finance and accounting. In addition to being involved in corporate management, Mr. Umeda has experience with the Company as an external corporate auditor under the Board of Corporate Auditors structure, and continues to supervise the Company's management based on his accumulated experiences, knowledge and insight from an independent and objective perspective, fulfilling his duties as a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee. External Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Atsushi Nabeshima, appointed on January 27, 2021, has extensive experience and knowledge from taking part in the management of a large traditional company, Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., and a venture-type listed company, HABA Laboratories, Inc. He is expected to provide advice and suggestions related to the management of the Company from an independent and objective perspective, drawing on his deep insight in corporate ethics and corporate governance, and to fulfill the responsibilities of the Audit & Supervisory Committee. Accordingly, he was appointed as a Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee Member. The Company's current External Directors both satisfy the independence requirement stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) provision on independent directors. With the consent of the principals, the Company designated them as independent directors and submitted an Independent Director Notification to the TSE.

b) Details on standards and policies regarding independence of External Directors Based on the requirements for external directors stipulated in the Companies Act and independence standards stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company applies the following conditions (the amendment or elimination of which is based on a resolution of the Board of Directors) to determine whether the relevant External Directors is independent. At present, the Company has two External Directors, both of whom satisfy these conditions: i) Principal is not at present, nor has never in the past been an executive director, executive officer, corporate officer, or employee (hereinafter, "Business Executor") of the Company, its subsidiaries or associates ii) Principal is not a major shareholder (a shareholder listed among the top ten shareholders on the latest shareholder registry or a shareholder with a ratio of 10% or more of the total voting rights), nor does not currently belong to an organization that is a major shareholder iii) Principal is not a Business Executor of a company, of which the Group is a major shareholder (a shareholder listed among the top ten shareholders on the latest shareholder registry or a shareholder with a ratio of 10% or more of the total voting rights) iv) Principal is not a person belonging to a business partner engaged in transactions with the Group (totaling 2% of consolidated net sales of either party per year) in the three most recent fiscal years v) Principal is not a Business Executor of a financial institution that is a major lender to the Group (lender of an amount equivalent to 2% or more of the Company's consolidated total assets) vi) Principal is not a Business Executor of the Group's leading brokerage firm vii) Principal is not a consultant, accounting expert, or legal expert who has obtained cash or other asset gains of 10 million yen or more on average in a single fiscal year other than officer remuneration from the Company, nor an accounting auditor or contracted adviser of the Company (if a corporation, association or group, the person belonging to said organization) in the last three fiscal years viii) Principal is not a person currently belonging to a non-profit organization that has received from the Company a contribution amounting to 2% or more of its total income or ordinary profit in the last three fiscal years ix) If the Principal has a history of belonging to an organization or business partner indicated in (ii) to (viii) above, he/she must be retired from said organization or business partner for three or more years x) Principal is not a spouse or a relative within the second degree of kinship of (ii) to (ix) above xi) In addition to the above, those with special circumstances preventing them from fulfilling their duties as external directors with independence, including possible conflicts of interest with the Company, etc.

3) Status of cooperation between External Directors and Internal Audit Division The Company's two External Directors are both Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members. As members of the Board of Directors, they supervise the execution of duties by Directors. As members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee, they exchange opinions and communicate with Directors, the Internal Audit Division, and the Internal Control Division in accordance with audit policies, standards, and plans defined by the Committee itself. Further, in addition to gathering information, they maintain mutual cooperation with the accounting auditor and engage in systematic auditing utilizing the internal control system. 4) Personal, capital, and trade relationships or other interests between External Directors and the Company a) Relationship of interest between Tsunekazu Umeda and the Company There are no personal, capital, or trade relationship, or other interests between Tsunekazu Umeda and the Company. The status of Company shareholdings by Tsunekazu Umeda is listed under "1) Status of Directors and other officers."

b) Relationship of interest between Atsushi Nabeshima and the Company There are no personal, capital, or trade relationship, or other interests between Atsushi Nabeshima and the Company. The status of Company shareholdings by Atsushi Nabeshima is listed under "1) Status of Directors and other officers." (3) Status of audits 1) Audit & Supervisory Committee (I) Audit & Supervisory Committee organization and personnel The Company's Audit & Supervisory Committee consists of three Directors (Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members), including two External Directors. In addition to one Full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member, the Audit & Supervisory Committee appoints one additional Member for a total of two as Appointed Audit & Supervisory Committee Members under Article 399, Paragraph 3, Section 1 of the Companies Act. Of the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, External Director Tsunekazu Umeda is a certified public accountant possessing a wealth of experience and knowledge with regard to finance and accounting. External Director Atsushi Nabeshima has extensive expertise and insight in the management of major companies and organizations, as well as a significant amount of experience and knowledge in finance and accounting. Full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Sonoko Sekita has broad knowledge with regard to accounting and finance through her business experience and numerous achievements over many years in the accounting department of the Company and of its business administration company abroad. The Audit & Supervisory Committee Office, which assists the Committee in executing its duties, is established within the Audit & Supervisory Committee organization. Employees dedicated to assisting the professional duties of the Audit & Supervisory Committee are selected and are placed in the Audit & Supervisory Committee Office based on consent of the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members. In addition, employees from the Audit Department, Accounting Division, and/or Legal Division assist the Audit & Supervisory Committee in executing its duties as necessary. The Audit & Supervisory Committee maintains the exclusive authority to direct, command, and supervise the business duties of employees placed in the Audit & Supervisory Committee Office, and the Committee's opinions and intentions are respected and significantly reflected in personnel-related matters such as evaluation and transfer of such employees.

(II) Overview of Audit & Supervisory Committee meetings The Audit & Supervisory Committee holds a regular monthly meeting, and extraordinary meetings whenever necessary. In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the committee convened 13 times, with all members in attendance at each meeting. [Main points deliberated by the Audit & Supervisory Committee in the fiscal year under review] ・Approval of year-end personnel affairs, remuneration, and financial results, etc. ・Receipt of year-end audit report from the accounting auditor, evaluation of accounting auditor, and examination of remuneration ・Receipt and audit of financial results report, approval of business report, and filing of audit report ・Preparation and implementation of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and review of audit activities for previous fiscal year after conclusion of the Meeting ・Interviews with Directors, Corporate Officers, and General Managers, etc. or report on such initiatives by an Appointed Audit & Supervisory Committee Member ・Identification of causes of high-risk problems at various Group companies, and follow-up on improvement progress ・Implementation progress for yearly and medium-term plans ・Partial revisions to yearly audit plan due to COVID-19 pandemic (audit priority items and audit method) ・Planning and implementation of exchanges of opinion with representative director ・Confirmation of implementation procedures for Board of Directors effectiveness evaluation, examination of results, and identification of issues ・Confirmation of matters and themes presented at Group-wide meetings, and formulation of yearly audit plan for next fiscal year (III) Audit procedures, etc. Audit by the Audit & Supervisory Committee is fundamentally an organizational audit utilizing the internal control system. The Committee follows the audit policies, standards, and plans, which it defines on its own; communicates with the Directors, the Internal Audit Division, and the Internal Control Division through exchanging opinions; collects information; and also maintains mutual cooperation with the accounting auditor; with the intent to conduct Audit & Supervisory Committee audits effectively. The Full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member participates in key meetings, including at Group companies, and orally reports findings from interviews with Executive Directors, Corporate Officers, General Managers, etc., as well as audit results, at regular meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Committee. In addition, the Member shares information with External Directors via email or other means as necessary, and examines measures to resolve issues. Through such activities, the Audit & Supervisory Committee audits the daily execution of duties by Directors. [Main audit activities] Activity type Items/description Main/important issues raised, etc. Participation in important meetings Branch manager meetings in the Travel Business Explanation of operating policies, etc. Biweekly meetings with full-time Directors and Corporate Officers Reporting on progress by business, sharing of issues Annual groupwide meeting Annual report, sharing of next-year plan and strategy Exchange of opinions with Directors, Corporate Officers, General Managers, etc. ・Progress with annual and medium-term plans ・Initiatives related to management challenges ・Execution of duties by Directors and Corporate Officers, etc. ・Achievement probability versus plan, causes for shortfalls against targets, and reflection and improvement ・Decision-making processes related to effectiveness and midway changes to plan ・Initiatives to resolve isolated or systematic issues Interviews with subsidiaries and associates ・Market environment, and progress with annual and medium-term plans ・Initiatives related to management challenges ・Requests to the headquarters, etc. Meetings with the Internal Audit Department ・Examination of internal audit plans, and receipt of implementation report ・Progress with special investigations, receipt of findings, examinations of problems, etc. ・Initiatives to improve audit effectiveness ・Responses to expanding business domains Meetings with the Internal Control Office ・Report on progress with J-SOX compliance, report of annual achievements, etc. ・Initiatives to improve schedule Meetings with ES Management Division ・Confirmation of status of internal reporting and consultations, receipt of reports on improvement efforts, etc. ・Relative and fundamental improvement initiatives to address issues learned from internal reports or consultation Meetings with the accounting auditor ・Audit reports for quarterly financial results, audit reports for annual financial results ・Attending accounting auditor's interviews with the Directors ・Examination of identified risks ・Response to problems that have emerged Viewing of important documents ・Viewing of approval requests and contracts to confirm matters resulting from approval of requests and content of major contracts ・Evaluation whether atypical approval documents and decision processes are appropriate, and whether follow-up after execution is appropriate Year-end audit procedure ・Interview with Accounting Division regarding financial statements ・Receipt of reports from accounting auditor and examination of content ・Examination of explanation of business reports by related divisions ・Confirmation of degree of awareness of problems and abnormalities ・Evaluation of whether measures to resolve problems are appropriate ・Evaluation of whether disclosure method and phrasing is adequate or appropriate 2) Internal audit (I) Internal audit organization, personnel, and procedures Internal auditing of Company divisions and Group company operations (including internal control auditing) is conducted regularly based on internal auditing rules, internal auditing conduct standards, and annual auditing plans by the Audit Department (nine members) under direct supervision of the Representative Director, Chairman and President. The Audit Department provides recommendations regarding auditing results and improvements, reporting to the Representative Director, Chairman and President, relevant Directors, responsible personnel in corresponding departments and divisions, and the Audit & Supervisory Committee. Under close cooperation with the Audit & Supervisory Committee (and occasionally by receiving instructions), the Audit Department plays a significant role in the Audit & Supervisory Committee's systematic auditing efforts utilizing the internal control system. (II) Mutual cooperation among internal audit, audit by Audit & Supervisory Committee, and accounting audit, and their relationship to Internal Control Division As the audit by Audit & Supervisory Committee is basically a systematic auditing utilizing the internal control system, please refer to the above "1) Audit & Supervisory Committee " and "(I) Internal audit organization, personnel, and procedures" sections in regard to mutual cooperation among internal audit, audit by Audit & Supervisory Committee, and accounting audit, and their relationship to Internal Control Division. As the Company's two External Directors are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, please also refer to the "3) Status of cooperation between External Directors and Internal Audit Division" section under "(2) Directors and other officers." 3) Accounting audit (I) Name of accounting auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

(II) Continuous audit period 20 years

(III) Certified public accountants who conducted the accounting audit Designated Limited Liability Partners and Engagement Partners: Koichi Kuse, Toshihiro Kuchiki (IV) Accounting audit assistant composition: 11 certified public accountants, 19 assistant certified public accountants, etc., and 18 others. (V) Accounting auditor selection policy and underlying reasons The Company has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as its accounting auditor because it believes the company possesses the competence, expertise, organizational framework, job credentials, and historical track record as an accounting auditor to perform effective audits, and because there are no issues in terms of independence with the company. If it judges that any of the items specified in Paragraph 1, Article 340 of the Companies Act are applicable to the accounting auditor, the Audit & Supervisory Committee will dismiss the accounting auditor. Also, in the event of other conditions that call into question the appropriateness of the currently appointed accounting auditor, including events that impair its qualification or independence, the Audit & Supervisory Committee will examine the dismissal or non-reappointment of the accounting auditor. If, based on such examination, the Audit & Supervisory Committee concludes it is appropriate to dismiss or not reappoint the accounting auditor, the Board of Directors will submit a proposal to dismiss or not reappoint the accounting auditor, as determined by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, to the General Meeting of Shareholders. (VI) Evaluation of accounting auditor by Audit & Supervisory Committee The Audit & Supervisory Committee of the Company conducts annual evaluations of the accounting auditor using the following procedure. a．Collect information about audit practices of the accounting auditor in the applicable fiscal year through interviews with related internal divisions. b．Review details and status of three-way audit meetings by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, Internal Audit Division, and accounting auditor. c．Review details and status of opinion exchanges and other talks between the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the accounting auditor on a quarterly basis and if otherwise deemed necessary. In addition to flexibly determining the suitability of accounting audits from the aforementioned elements, the Company evaluates the overall appropriateness of accounting audits at the end of the fiscal year by comparing the contents of quarterly audit reports provided by the accounting auditor and statutory reporting matters against a check sheet drafted in accordance with laws and regulations. 4) Fees paid to auditing certified public accountants, etc. (I) Details of fees paid to auditing certified public accountants, etc. Category Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 Fees for audit and attestation (millions of yen) Fees for non-audit services (millions of yen) Fees for audit and attestation (millions of yen) Fees for non-audit services (millions of yen) Filing Company 115 3 99 18 Consolidated subsidiaries 82 7 92 － Total 198 10 191 18 (Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019) Non-audit services rendered to the Company were advisory and other services in relation to the application of a new revenue recognition standard. Non-audit services rendered to consolidated subsidiaries were start-of-year balance adjustments, etc. for the purpose of commencing contracted audit services. (Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020) Non-audit services rendered to the Company were advisory services related to J-SOX compliance for consolidated subsidiaries. (II) Details of fees paid to organizations belonging to the same network as auditing certified public accountants (excluding (I) above) Category Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 Fees for audit and attestation (millions of yen) Fees for non-audit services (millions of yen) Fees for audit and attestation (millions of yen) Fees for non-audit services (millions of yen) Filing Company － 3 － 2 Consolidated subsidiaries 29 11 37 11 Total 29 15 37 13 (Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019) Non-audit services rendered to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries were tax-related services. (Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020) Non-audit services rendered to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries were tax-related services. (III) Details of other significant fees for audit certification (Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019) There are no applicable matters to report. (Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020) There are no applicable matters to report.

(IV) Policy on determination of audit fees Remuneration for auditing certified public accountants, etc., is appropriately determined by the Company based on the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Committee, and taking into consideration the details of the audit work and the number of days required. (V) Reason the Audit & Supervisory Committee agreed to the audit fees of the accounting auditor The Audit & Supervisory Committee agreed to the audit fees for the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 after verifying the appropriateness of the details of the audit plan (schedule, risk approach, etc.) and the compensation level based on the track record of the accounting auditor in the previous fiscal year, and with reference to the composition of the deployed accountants, research materials published by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and case studies involving other companies. (4) Executive remuneration, etc. 1) The amounts of remuneration for officers and the policy and method of determining such amounts The remuneration for Directors of the Company (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) and other conditions are determined based on the following rationale. [Rules related to remuneration calculation method and determination of remuneration] Remuneration amounts paid by the Company to its officers are set within the overall limit of remuneration approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders. The amounts allocated to Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) are determined by the Board of Directors based on recommendations from the Remuneration Committee, and the amounts allocated to Directors who concurrently serve as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members are determined through deliberation with the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members. The policy for determining remuneration amounts is in accordance with the internal remuneration regulations established through deliberation by the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and covers provisions related to the remuneration structure, remuneration determination criteria, and standard remuneration amounts. [Remuneration policy] (I) To have in place a competitive remuneration system with high degree of fairness ・Remuneration system and levels that are based on work responsibilities and performance (regardless of nationality or gender), and contribute to the acquisition and retention of outstanding human resources

(II) To have in place a remuneration system focused on improving corporate and shareholder value ・Remuneration system and structure that is closely correlated to earnings performance and focuses on improving medium-to long-term corporate and shareholder value [Remuneration structure] The Company's remuneration structure for Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) has four components: a) basic monthly remuneration, b) performance-linked remuneration (linked to ordinary profit), c) stock option, and d) restricted stock compensation. See Table 1 below for details on the types of remuneration, objective, and summary. Table 1. Company's remuneration structure for Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)Remuneration type Objective/Summary Fixeda. Basic monthly remuneration The Company determines amounts commensurate with Directors' roles and positions, and pays these as basic monthly remuneration. b. Performance-linked remuneration (linked to ordinary profit) To calculate performance-linked remuneration, the Company uses the average of the three highest ordinary profit amounts recorded in the last 10 consolidated fiscal years as a reference value. As a rule, the Company pays an amount equivalent to 7% of the amount obtained by subtracting this reference value from the ordinary profit amount for the current fiscal year. However, based on earning performance trends, the Company may adjust the abovementioned 7% by 1-2 points. ・Concrete amounts are determined within a range of 0-200% of the standard amount in accordance with the degree of earnings achievement each fiscal year. ・Paid as a lump-sum at the end of each fiscal year Variable c. Stock option The Company has established a stock option program as a form of remuneration that aims to enhance corporate value over the medium to long term. The total amount is kept within the annual amount (within 1 million yen) approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company allots restricted stock to Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee members, non-Executive Directors, Part-time Directors, and External Directors), and accordingly aims to motivate Directors to work toward continuous improvement of corporate value, and further align their interests with d. Restricted stock compensation those of its shareholders. (The total amount is kept within the annual amount [within 1 million yen] approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.) ・Standard amount is calculated as monthly remuneration × multiple based on position at the Company [Remuneration levels] To ensure objectiveness and transparency of the decision-making process, the remuneration structure and levels for Directors and corporate officers are determined by a resolution of the Board of Directors following a review by the Remuneration Committee. 2) Executive remuneration, etc. (I) Total amounts of remuneration paid by officer category, amounts by type of remuneration, and numbers of eligible officers Officer Category Total amounts of remuneration (millions of yen) Total amounts by type of remuneration (millions of yen) Number of eligible officers Fixed remuneration Performance-linked remuneration Stock Option Restricted stock Compensation Director (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) (excluding External Directors) 127 101 － 2 23 9 Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) (excluding External Directors) 9 9 － － － 1 External Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) 10 10 － － － 2 (Notes) 1. The maximum amount of basic remuneration paid to Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was set at 500 million yen per year (includes executive bonuses, but excludes payments related to employee status) by a resolution approved at the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 27, 2016. In addition, a separate resolution to grant Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) share acquisition rights amounting up to 100 million yen per year as stock options was approved in the 36th General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 26, 2017. At the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 25, 2018, a resolution was approved to cap monetary claims payable corresponding to restricted stock compensation for Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) at 100 million yen per year.

2. The maximum amount of basic remuneration paid to Directors (Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was set at 50 million yen per year (includes executive bonuses) by a resolution approved at the 35th General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 27, 2016.

3. The above remuneration amounts and number of officers includes those Directors who retired at the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2020. (II) Breakdown of total amount of consolidated remuneration by officer Information about the total amount of consolidated remuneration by officer is not presented as there were no officers with a total amount of consolidated remuneration of 100 million yen or more. (5) Information on shareholdings (I) Criteria for shareholding classification and rationale The Company classifies its shareholdings into shares held solely for pure investment and shares held for purposes other than pure investment. The former are held mainly for the purpose of generating profit through fluctuations in the share price or through dividends, while the latter are positioned as strategic holdings.

(II) Investment securities held for purposes other than pure investment There are no applicable matters to report.

(III) Investment securities held solely for pure investment Year ended October 31, 2020 Year ended October 31, 2019 Number of stock names Total amount on balance sheet (millions of yen) Number of stock names Total amount on balance sheet (millions of yen) Unlisted stocks 9 1,323 11 1,666 Stocks other than the above － － 3 1,058 Year ended October 31, 2020 (millions of yen) Total dividends income Total realized gains (losses) on sales Total valuation gains (losses) Unlisted stocks 2 － (Note) Stocks other than above － 511 － (Note) "Total valuation gains (losses)" are not stated because unlisted stocks have no market price and it is deemed extremely difficult to grasp their fair market value. V. Financial Information 1. Basis of presentation for consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements (1) The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with the "Regulations Concerning Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements" (Ministry of Finance Regulation No.28, 1976) (hereinafter, "Regulations on Consolidated Financial Statements."). (2) The non-consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with the "Regulations Concerning Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Ministry of Finance Regulation No.59, 1963) (hereinafter, "Regulations on Non-consolidated Financial Statements.") As a company designated for the submission of non-consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with special provision, the Company prepares its non-consolidated financial statements pursuant to Article 127 of the Regulations on Non-consolidated Financial Statements.

2. Independent auditing of financial statements Pursuant to the provisions of Article 193-2, Paragraph 1, of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Company arranged for the auditing firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC to conduct independent audits of the consolidated and non-consolidated financial accounts of the Company for the fiscal year under review (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020).

3. Particular efforts to secure the appropriateness of the consolidated financial statements and other financial reports The Company makes special efforts to ensure the appropriateness of its consolidated financial statements. Specifically, in order to accurately ascertain the content of the latest accounting standards and prepare appropriate consolidated financial statements, etc., it maintains membership in the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation and participates in educational opportunities provided by said Foundation, accounting firms, and other institutions, and subscribes to accounting journals. The Company also reviews its internal regulations and manuals as appropriate. 1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc. (1) Consolidated Financial Statements 1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits *1 219,175 *1 95,234 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 45,653 15,829 Trade accounts receivable 4,287 345 Travel advance payments 52,102 7,253 Prepaid expenses 2,888 2,245 Short-term loans receivable *6 1,389 346 Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates 307 392 Accounts receivable - other 16,936 11,938 Other 6,305 7,013 Allowance for doubtful accounts (766) (1,376) Total current assets 348,280 139,223 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 67,834 82,466 Accumulated depreciation (14,440) (16,420) Buildings, net *1, *5 53,394 *1, *5 66,045 Tools, furniture and fixtures 18,775 23,312 Accumulated depreciation (11,207) (12,605) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net *5 7,567 *5 10,706 Land *1, *2 47,654 *1, *2 80,282 Leased assets 5,487 23,610 Accumulated depreciation (2,157) (10,405) Leased assets, net 3,330 13,204 Construction in progress 27,874 24,274 Other 17,713 19,046 Accumulated depreciation (10,435) (11,348) Other, net *1, *5 7,277 *1, *5 7,698 Total property, plant and equipment 147,098 202,211 Intangible assets Goodwill 7,305 5,227 Other 19,271 *5 16,595 Total intangible assets 26,576 21,822 Investments and other assets Investment securities 16,270 10,594 Shares of subsidiaries and associates 3,241 3,348 Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates 50 20 Long-term loans receivable *6 3,313 *6 3,300 Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates 1,071 2,205 Retirement benefit asset 529 602 Deferred tax assets 8,134 12,986 Guarantee deposits 11,862 10,516 Other 11,189 9,249 Allowance for doubtful accounts (388) (1,905) Total investments and other assets 55,275 50,919 Total non-current assets 228,951 274,954 Deferred assets 168 426 Total assets 577,399 414,604 (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Liabilities Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 38,082 9,029 Short-term borrowings *1, *3 6,903 *1, *3 26,659 Current portion of bonds payable － *4 10,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings *1 37,548 *1 1,689 Accounts payable - other 22,319 5,021 Accrued expenses 4,517 4,172 Income taxes payable 3,904 1,159 Accrued consumption taxes 1,057 686 Travel advance received 92,760 14,021 Lease obligations 793 2,462 Provision for bonuses 5,510 1,033 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) 224 22 Other 17,950 14,873 Total current liabilities 231,572 90,833 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights Long-term borrowings Deferred tax liabilities Retirement benefit liability *4 30,000 *4 25,090 *1, *4 146,403 *4 20,000 *4 25,072 *1, *4 149,605 *2 4,789 *2 5,038 7,715 7,981 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) 371 377 Lease obligations 2,767 13,070 Other 4,779 4,203 Total non-current liabilities 221,918 225,349 Total liabilities 453,490 316,182 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 11,000 15,000 Capital surplus 3,392 7,450 Retained earnings 112,409 72,222 Treasury shares (28,309) (15,204) Total shareholders' equity 98,493 79,468 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,019 597 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 75 7 Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,626) (6,157) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (187) 32 Total accumulated other comprehensive income (1,719) (5,519) Share acquisition rights － 178 Non-controlling interests 27,135 24,294 Total net assets 123,909 98,421 Total liabilities and net assets 577,399 414,604 2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) Net sales 808,510 430,284 Cost of sales 664,375 360,387 Gross profit 144,134 69,896 Selling, general and administrative expenses *1 126,594 *1 101,026 Operating profit (loss) 17,540 (31,129) Non-operating income Interest income 1,599 1,269 Subsidy income 397 547 Other 1,530 1,250 Total non-operating income 3,527 3,067 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 788 1,094 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 44 194 Foreign exchange losses 977 321 Other 2,169 1,610 Total non-operating expenses 3,978 3,221 Ordinary profit (loss) 17,089 (31,283) Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities *2 3,627 1,085 Subsidy income － *3 9,969 Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights 513 － Total extraordinary income 4,140 11,055 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss 877 *4 5,320 Loss on valuation of investment securities － 837 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts － *5 1,418 Losses from downtime － *6 5,296 Total extraordinary losses 877 12,873 Profit (loss) before income taxes 20,352 (33,101) Income taxes - current 7,012 1,565 Income taxes - deferred (535) (5,023) Total income taxes 6,477 (3,457) Profit (loss) 13,875 (29,644) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,625 (4,606) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 12,249 (25,037) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2018 to (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) October 31, 2020) Profit (loss) 13,875 (29,644) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 735 (422) Deferred gains or losses on hedges (93) (65) Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,923) (3,683) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (120) 248 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method (41) (5) Total other comprehensive income * (2,442) * (3,929) Comprehensive income 11,432 (33,573) Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 10,226 (28,837) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,206 (4,735) 3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) (millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 11,000 3,451 102,083 (28,611) 87,923 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies (161) (161) Restated balance 11,000 3,451 101,922 (28,611) 87,762 Changes during period Issuance of new shares － Dividends of surplus (1,669) (1,669) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 12,249 12,249 Purchase of treasury shares (0) (0) Disposal of treasury shares 9 302 312 Cancellation of treasury shares － Change in scope of consolidation (92) (92) Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries 8 8 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions under common control 201 201 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions with non-controlling interests (278) (278) Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity － Total changes during period － (59) 10,487 302 10,731 Balance at end of period 11,000 3,392 112,409 (28,309) 98,493 Accumulated other comprehensive income Share acquisition rights Non-controlling interests Total net assets Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total accumulated other comprehensive income Balance at beginning of period 283 166 (97) (49) 304 431 26,982 115,641 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies － (68) (229) Restated balance 283 166 (97) (49) 304 431 26,914 115,412 Changes during period Issuance of new shares － － Dividends of surplus － (1,669) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent － 12,249 Purchase of treasury shares － (0) Disposal of treasury shares － 312 Cancellation of treasury shares － － Change in scope of consolidation － (92) Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries － 8 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions under common control － 201 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions with non-controlling interests － (278) Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity 736 (91) (2,529) (138) (2,023) (431) 221 (2,233) Total changes during period 736 (91) (2,529) (138) (2,023) (431) 221 8,497 Balance at end of period 1,019 75 (2,626) (187) (1,719) － 27,135 123,909 Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) (millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 11,000 3,392 112,409 (28,309) 98,498 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies (278) (278) Restated balance 11,000 3,392 112,131 (28,309) 98,214 Changes during period Issuance of new shares 4,000 4,000 8,000 Dividends of surplus (1,900) (1,900) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (25,037) (25,037) Purchase of treasury shares － Disposal of treasury shares (0) 434 434 Cancellation of treasury shares (22) (12,647) 12,670 － Change in scope of consolidation (323) (323) Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries 24 24 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions under common control 56 56 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions with non-controlling interests － Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity － Total changes during period 4,000 4,058 (39,908) 13,104 18,745 Balance at end of period 15,000 7,450 72,222 (15,204) 79,468 Accumulated other comprehensive income Share acquisition rights Non-controlling interests Total net assets Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total accumulated other comprehensive income Balance at beginning of period 1,019 75 (2,626) (187) (1,719) － 27,135 123,909 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies － (267) (546) Restated balance 1,019 75 (2,626) (187) (1,719) － 26,868 123,363 Changes during period Issuance of new shares － 8,000 Dividends of surplus － (1,900) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent － (25,037) Purchase of treasury shares － － Disposal of treasury shares － 434 Cancellation of treasury shares － － Change in scope of consolidation － (323) Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries － 24 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions under common control － 56 Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions with non-controlling interests － － Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity (422) (67) (3,531) 220 (3,800) 178 (2,573) (6,195) Total changes during period (422) (67) (3,531) 220 (3,800) 178 (2,573) (24,941) Balance at end of period 597 7 (6,157) 32 (5,519) 178 24,294 98,421 4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2018 to (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) October 31, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes 20,352 (33,101) Depreciation 8,850 12,880 Impairment loss 877 5,320 Amortization of goodwill 953 802 Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 618 (4,448) Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) 48 (199) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 518 582 Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) 29 8 Interest and dividend income (1,864) (1,325) Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method 44 194 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 1,063 247 Interest expenses 788 1,094 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities (3,627) (1,085) Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities － 837 Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights (513) － Other loss (gain) 1,799 1,661 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (409) 33,117 Decrease (increase) in travel advance payments (1,572) 44,113 Decrease (increase) in other assets 4,949 (69) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 14 (28,060) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 201 (287) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 237 (284) Increase (decrease) in travel advances received 5,438 (77,912) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 6,222 (7,285) Subtotal 45,022 (53,199) Interest and dividends received 1,735 1,473 Interest paid (748) (1,097) Income taxes (paid) refund (6,665) (4,894) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 39,344 (57,718) (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2018 to (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) October 31, 2020) Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (33,381) (18,941) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 29,452 30,214 Proceeds from redemption of securities 300 － Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (75,885) (66,565) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 289 1,862 Purchase of investment securities (6,987) (1,319) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 10,411 6,299 Proceeds from redemption of investment securities － 91 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates (1,419) (693) Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation *2 (6,373) － Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation － (851) Loan advances (305) (230) Collection of loans receivable 1,218 1,347 Payments for guarantee deposits (3,628) (1,331) Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits 866 2,317 Revenue from redevelopment project 27,658 1,587 Other, net 5,668 (1,687) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (52,116) (47,901) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 146,941 69,413 Repayments of short-term borrowings (157,921) (48,544) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 71,450 5,712 Repayments of long-term borrowings (11,815) (38,232) Redemption of bonds (10,000) － Proceeds from issuance of shares － 7,728 Dividends paid (1,669) (1,900) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (467) (439) Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of consolidation (1,699) － Redemption of convertible bonds (20,000) － Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders 1,017 1,000 Proceeds from issuance of share acquisition rights － 116 Other, net (472) (456) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,362 (5,602) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (2,104) (1,082) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 486 (112,304) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 191,440 192,541 Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from inclusion of subsidiaries in consolidation － 208 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting from change of scope of consolidation 614 (0) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period *1 192,541 *1 80,445 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements [Going concern assumptions] There are no applicable matters to report. [Significant matters that serve as the basis for preparation of the consolidated financial statements] 1. Scope of consolidation (1) Consolidated subsidiaries The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of 148 subsidiaries of the Company. The names of the principal subsidiaries are listed in the "3. Description of Business" section of "I. Overview of the Company, Part I Information on the Company." From the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, DORAK HIS OTELCILIK VE TIC.A.S. was added to the scope of consolidation through share acquisitions. NEW H.I.S. Co., Ltd. and one other company were added to the scope of consolidation as newly established companies. hapi-robo st, Inc. and one other company were added to the scope of consolidation owing to their increased significance. Consolidated subsidiaries HTB CRUISE Co., Ltd. and two other companies were removed from the scope of consolidation as a result of the completion of liquidation proceedings. Consolidated subsidiary Green World Hotel Zhonghua was removed from the scope of consolidation as it ceased to exist following an absorption-type merger in which consolidated subsidiary Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. was the surviving company. Consolidated subsidiary H.I.F. Co., Ltd. was removed from the scope of consolidation following the sale of shares in the company. (2) Non-consolidated subsidiaries The Company has 43 non-consolidated subsidiaries. The principle non-consolidated subsidiary is listed below.  H.I.S Travel Limited (3) Reason for exclusion of non-consolidated subsidiaries from consolidation The size of each non-consolidated subsidiary is small, and their total assets, net sales, profit/loss (amount corresponding to equity interest) and retained earnings (amount corresponding to equity interest), etc., do not have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements.

2. Application of equity method (1) Non-consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for by the equity method The company applies the equity method to seven associates. The names of the principle equity-method associates are listed in the "3. Description of Business" section under " I. Overview of the Company, Part I Information on the Company." In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Company removed H.I.F. Co., Ltd. from the scope of consolidation following the sale of shares in the company and included it in the scope of equity-method applicable companies. (2) Non-consolidated subsidiaries and associates not accounted for by the equity method The profit/loss (amount corresponding to equity interest) and retained earnings (amount corresponding to equity interest), etc., of the 43 non-consolidated subsidiaries and the 19 associates not accounted for by the equity method are of such a level that removing them from the consolidated financial statements has only a negligible effect. Since they are not significant as a whole, they are excluded from the scope of equity-method applicable companies. The principle subsidiary in this category is listed below. [Subsidiaries]  H.I.S Travel Limited

3. Fiscal years, etc. of consolidated subsidiaries Overseas consolidated subsidiaries have fiscal years ending on July 31. Domestic consolidated subsidiary SYS Inc. has a fiscal year ending on August 31. The following consolidated subsidiaries have fiscal years ending on September 30: (1) Overseas: Green World Hotels Co., Ltd.; HIS DORAK TURIZM OTEL YATIRIMLARI VE DIS TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI; DORAK HIS OTELCILIK VE TIC.A.S.; (2) Domestic: Orion Tour Co., Ltd.; Travel Marche Co., Ltd.; O.T.B. Co., Ltd.; Japan Holiday Travel Co., Ltd.; INTERPARK TOUR JAPAN Co., Ltd.; Activity Japan Co., Ltd., H.I.S. Okinawa Co., Ltd.; Huis Ten Bosch Co., Ltd.; HTB Tourism Co., Ltd.; Laguna Ten Bosch Co., Ltd.; H.I.S. Hotel Holdings Co., Ltd.; The Watermark Hotel Nagasaki Co., Ltd.; Aqua Ignis Taki Hotel Asset K.K., Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd.; Kyushu Sanko Bus Co., Ltd.; Kyushu Sanko Tourism Co., Ltd.; Kyushu Sanko Landmark Co., Ltd.; Kumamoto Ferry Co., Ltd.; Sanko Bus Co., Ltd.; Kyushu Sanko Auto Service Co. Ltd.; Kumamoto Sakuramachi Development Co., Ltd.; Kyushu Sanko Retail Co. Ltd.; KASSE JAPAN Co., Ltd.; Kyushu BM Service Co., Ltd.; Kyushu Sanko Planning Co., Ltd.; Higo Liquor Co., Ltd.; Hanamarudo Co., Ltd.; Kyushu Sanko Card Co., Ltd.; H.I.S. Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.; HTB ENERGY CO., LTD.; H.I.S. SUPER Power Co., Ltd.; H.I.S. SUPER Power LLC; H.S. Insurance Co., Ltd.; Huis Ten Bosch Technical Center Co., Ltd.; Nishinihon Engineering Co., Ltd.; hapi-robo st, Inc. In preparing its consolidated financial statements, the Company uses the year-end financial statements of these companies. However, adjustments are made for any significant transactions taking place between the respective fiscal year-ends of the consolidated subsidiaries and the consolidated closing date. 4. Accounting policies (1) Valuation standard and method for significant assets 1) Securities Bonds held to maturity Stated at amortized cost. Available-for-sale securities Securities with a determinable fair market value Stated at fair market value based on the market price, etc., on the fiscal closing date (with any unrealized gains or losses reported directly as a component of net assets and the cost of securities sold calculated by the moving average method). Securities without a determinable fair market value Generally stated at cost, with cost being determined by the moving average method. 2) Derivatives Stated at fair market value.

(2) Depreciation method for significant assets 1) Property, plant and equipment (excluding lease assets) The Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries mainly apply the straight-line method for buildings (excluding facilities attached to buildings) and structures and facilities attached to buildings acquired on or after April 1, 2016. For other property, plant and equipment, the declining balance method is applied. Overseas consolidated subsidiaries mainly apply the straight-line method. The ranges of useful life for property, plant and equipment are mainly as shown below. Buildings 2-65 years Tools, furniture and fixtures 2-25 years 2) Intangible assets (excluding lease assets) The straight-line method is applied. In addition, software used in-house is depreciated over its useful life (five years) based on the straight-line method. 3) Lease assets Lease assets are depreciated using the straight-line method with estimated useful lives equal to lease terms, and zero residual value.

(3) Accounting standards for significant provisions 1) Allowance for doubtful accounts To prepare for losses from uncollectible receivables, estimates of irrecoverable amounts are recorded based on historical loan-loss ratios for general receivables, and on consideration of feasibly recoverable amounts in individual cases of suspected bad debt or other specific receivables. 2) Provision for bonuses To provide for bonus payments to employees, a provision for bonuses is recorded based on estimated future payments. 3) Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) To provide for bonus payments to Directors (and other officers), a provision for bonuses is recorded based on estimated future payments. 4) Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) To prepare for retirement benefit payments to Directors (and other officers), a provision for retirement benefits for Directors (and other officers) is recorded in the amount based on the retirement benefit obligation at each fiscal year-end in accordance with the Internal Rules on Retirement Benefits for Directors (and Other Officers).

(4) Accounting treatment method for retirement benefits 1) Method for period attribution of retirement benefit estimates In calculating the projected benefit obligation, the benefit formula standard is used as the basis for attributing projected retirement benefits to the period up to the year under review. 2) Treatment method for actuarial gains (losses), prior service cost, and transition obligations Actuarial gains (losses) are mainly amortized collectively in the consolidated year following the year in which they were accrued.

Prior service cost is amortized on a straight-line basis over a specified number of years within the average remaining service period of employees when the liability is incurred. Transition obligations are amortized on a straight-line basis over a specified number of years. (5) Standard for translation of significant foreign-currency-denominated assets or liabilities into Japanese yen Monetary claims and liabilities denominated in foreign currency are translated into yen at the spot exchange rate prevailing on the fiscal closing date, and the difference arising from such translation is recorded as profits or losses. The assets and liabilities of overseas subsidiaries are translated into yen at the spot exchange rates prevailing on the fiscal closing date, and their revenues and expenses are translated into yen at the average exchange rate during the fiscal year, with the differences arising from such translation included in the foreign currency translation adjustment account and non-controlling interests under consolidated net assets.

(6) Accounting method for significant hedging transactions 1) Hedging methods The Company in principle accounts for hedging transactions on a deferred basis. It applies the designated hedge accounting treatment (furiate shori) to forward exchange contracts and other items that qualify for designated hedge accounting, and the exceptional accounting treatment (tokurei shori) to interest rate swaps and other items that qualify for exceptional accounting. 2) Hedging instruments and hedged items a. Hedging instruments: Forward exchange contracts Hedged items: Foreign currency-denominated accounts receivables, foreign currency-denominated operating accounts payable b. Hedging instruments: Interest rate swaps Hedged items: Loans 3) Hedging policy The Company hedges against foreign exchange fluctuation risk and interest rate fluctuation risk in accordance with the Company's internal Financial Risk Management Regulations 4) Evaluation of hedge effectiveness The effectiveness of hedging is assessed by comparing the cumulative total of the market fluctuations or the cash flow fluctuations for the hedged items with that of the market fluctuations or the cash flow fluctuations for the hedging instrument every six months, and analyzing the fluctuation amount, etc. for the two. However, the effectiveness of hedging is not evaluated for interest rate swaps subject to exceptional accounting treatment.

(7) Scope of cash and cash equivalents in consolidated statement of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash in hand, deposits drawable at any time, and any short-term investments that are readily convertible, are only exposed to negligible risk of change in value, and are redeemable in three months or less from each acquisition date.

(8) Other significant matters that serve as the basis for preparation of the consolidated financial statements 1) Goodwill amortization and amortization periods Goodwill is amortized using the straight-line method over a reasonable number of years, not exceeding 20 years. 2) Accounting for consumption taxes All accounting transactions are booked exclusive of consumption taxes or local consumption taxes.

[Changes in accounting policies] [Application of IFRS 16 Leases] The consolidated subsidiaries of the H.I.S. Group applying IFRS have adopted the IFRS 16 "Leases" standard (issued on January 13, 2016) from the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. The adoption of IFRS 16 in principle requires a lessee to recognize assets and liabilities for all leases. The subsidiaries apply IFRS 16 according to transitional measures and employ the method of recognizing the cumulative effect of the application of the accounting standard on the first day of the application. The impact of the application of the aforementioned accounting standards on the consolidated financial statements is negligible. [Accounting standards not yet applied] [Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition]  "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29 issued on March 31, 2020, Accounting Standards Board of Japan)  "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30 issued on March 31, 2020 Accounting Standards Board of Japan) (1) Overview The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the U.S. jointly developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition, and in May 2014 published "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 at IASB, Topic 606 at FASB). Given that IFRS 15 was applicable to fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and Topic 606 to fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) developed its comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and published them along with the Implementation Guidance. The basic policy of the ASBJ in developing accounting standards for revenue recognition was to establish accounting standards incorporating the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point, from the perspective of comparability between financial statements, which has been one of the benefits of ensuring consistency with IFRS 15. Where there are items that should be considered to reflect business practices, etc. in Japan, alternative accounting treatments are to be added to the extent that comparability is not materially impaired.

(2) Scheduled date of application Scheduled to be applied from the start of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022.

(3) Effect of application of the aforementioned accounting standards The Company is currently evaluating the effect of applying the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition," etc. on its consolidated financial statements. [Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement, etc.] ・Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement (ASBJ Statement No. 30, July 4, 2019, Accounting Standards Board of Japan) ・Accounting Standard for Measurement of Inventories (ASBJ Statement No. 9, July 4, 2019, Accounting Standards Board of Japan) ・Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019, Accounting Standards Board of Japan) ・Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement (ASBJ Guidance No. 31, July 4, 2019, Accounting Standards Board of Japan) ・Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments (ASBJ Guidance No. 19, March 31, 2020, Accounting Standards Board of Japan) (1) Overview The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the United States provide similar detailed guidance on fair value measurement (IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" under IFRS and Topic 820 "Fair Value Measurement" of the Accounting Standards Codification under U.S. accounting standards). Given this situation, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) has announced the "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement," etc., after working to ensure consistency between Japanese and international accounting standards, mainly regarding guidance and disclosure concerning the fair value of financial instruments. The basic objective of the ASBJ in developing the accounting standards for fair value measurement was to enhance comparability between financial statements of companies in Japan and abroad, through a unified measurement method. Accordingly, the accounting standard fundamentally incorporates all basic policies of IFRS 13. Further, where there are items that should be considered to reflect business practices, etc. in Japan, exceptional treatments are to be established for certain items to the extent that comparability is not materially impaired.

(2) Scheduled date of application Scheduled to be applied from the start of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022.

(3) Impact of application of the accounting standard, etc. The impact from the application of the "Accounting Standards for Fair Value Measurement," etc. on consolidated financial statements has yet to be determined. [Additional information] [Transactions that grant Company shares to employees, etc., via a trust] With the aim of offering its employees an incentive to enhance corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company engages in transactions that grant Company shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Association via a trust. (1) Overview of transactions The Company has established the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust (the "Trust") with the participating employee members of the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association (the "Association") as the beneficiaries. The Trust will acquire Company shares to the amount that is expected to be acquired by the Association over five years, and sell these to the Association. If the share price increases, accumulating gains in the Trust as of its termination, such funds will be distributed to those employees who qualify as beneficiaries. Conversely, if a decline in the share price gives rise to outstanding trust asset obligations resulting from losses on the sale of shares, the Company will repay the amount to the bank in a lump sum based on the guarantee provision in the loan agreement, so there is no additional burden on employees.

(2) Company shares held in the Trust Company shares held in the Trust are recorded at their trust book value (but excluding ancillary expenses) in "treasury shares" under "net assets." The total amount of such shares was 188,000 at the end of the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and 55,000 at the end of the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and their book value was 580 million yen and 169 million yen, respectively.

(3) Book value of loans payable recorded based on application of aggregate amount method 521 million yen at the end of the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and 242 million yen at the end of the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. [Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on accounting estimates] In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, many countries imposed restrictions on going out and travel, and this depressed the transaction value of the H.I.S. Group. As a result, our consolidated net sales declined 378,226 million yen year on year to 430,284 million yen. The Group expects its corporate activities to be further affected in the future depending on the timing when these restrictions will be lifted. Based on a survey about the timing of a recovery for travel demand conducted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), etc., in the Travel Business and Hotel Business, the H.I.S. Group expects the number of travelers to gradually recover after cross-border travel resumes in stages from early 2021. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Theme Park Business and other operations has been relatively mild, so the Group expects these to recover ahead of the Travel Business and Hotel Business. In light of the above, the Group expects its earnings to broadly recover to 2019 levels in 2022. In calculating impairment losses on non-current assets, the Group has calculated future cash flows using the assumptions above. Consequently, it recorded impairment losses on non-current assets amounting to 3,484 million yen, which it deemed irrecoverable. It remains unclear when the COVID-19 pandemic will be contained, and if the assumptions above no longer hold at some point in the future, the impairment losses on non-current assets may increase. [Consolidated balance sheet] *1. Pledged assets Assets pledged as collateral are shown below. (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020) Buildings 22,570 22,103 Land 20,675 20,721 Property, plant and equipment (Other) 0 0 Secured liabilities are shown below. (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Short-term loans payable 2,800 2,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 7,209 1,209 Long-term loans payable 25,391 24,182 (As of October 31, 2020) Year ended October 31, 2020 The Company pledged cash and cash deposits of 1,571 million yen as collateral for bank guarantees in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, it pledged cash and cash deposits of 1,396 million yen as collateral for bank guarantees. *2. In accordance with the Act on Revaluation of Land, the Company revalued land owned for business use on March 31, 2000, and included the corresponding amounts in the items shown below. (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020)Land 4,600 4,600 Deferred tax liabilities 1,707 1,707 *3. Committed credit line agreements The Company concluded an overdraft agreement with one bank, and commitment credit line agreements with three banks to ensure efficient and stable procurement of working capital. Consolidated subsidiaries Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd., Kyushu Sanko Tourism Co., Ltd., Japan Holiday Travel Co., Ltd., H.I.S. - MERIT TRAVEL INC., Miki Travel Agency E.U.R.L., and H.I.S. - RED LABEL VACATIONS INC. have concluded overdraft agreements with 17 banks to ensure efficient procurement of working capital. Unexecuted borrowings, etc. based on such overdraft and committed credit line agreements at the end of the consolidated fiscal years ended October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2020 are shown below. (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020)Maximum overdraft and committed credit line limits (total) 28,490 47,453 Outstanding borrowings 5,000 4,700 Difference 23,490 42,753 *4. Financial covenants (1) Syndicated loans 1) Must maintain the net asset value on the consolidated balance sheet reported on the final day of each fiscal year at 75% or more of the net asset value on the consolidated balance sheet reported on the final day of the previous fiscal year.

2) May not record ordinary losses on the consolidated income statement reported on the final day of each fiscal year for two consecutive years. The loan balance for the syndicated loans at the end of the consolidated fiscal years ended October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2020 were as follows. (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020)Long-term borrowings 34,500 34,500 (2) Unsecured bonds Ensure the following two scenarios do not apply. 1) For bonds other than unsecured bonds, forfeiture of the benefit of time, or inability to repay such bonds when they are due.

2) Inability to fulfill payment obligations when the benefit of time has been forfeited for loan obligations other than bonds, or inability to fulfill payment for guarantee obligations assumed for bonds other than the Company's bonds or for other loan obligations, should such need arise. However, this will not apply if the total liabilities do not exceed 500 million yen. The balance of unsecured bonds at the end of the consolidated fiscal years ended October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2020 were as follows. (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020)Bonds payable (including current portion) 30,000 30,000 (3) Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights Ensure the following scenario does not apply. Inability to fulfill payment obligations when the benefit of time has been forfeited for loan obligations other than bonds, or inability to fulfill payment for guarantee obligations assumed for bonds other than the Company's bonds or for other loan obligations, should such need arise. However, this will not apply if the total liabilities do not exceed 500 million yen. The balance of convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights at the end of the consolidated fiscal years ended October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2020 were as follows. (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020)Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights 25,090 25,072 *5. Reduction entries The reduction entry amounts deducted from the acquisition cost of property, plant and equipment due to the acceptance of national subsidies, etc., and their corresponding breakdown are shown below. (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Buildings 28 84 Tools, furniture and fixtures 18 13 Property, plant and equipment (other) 405 404 Intangible assets (other) － 1 Total 452 504 *6. Other Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019)Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) In addition to 1,088 million yen (10 million US dollar) of the 1,389 million yen in short-term loans receivable, 3,258 million yen (30 million US dollar) of the 3,313 million yen in long-term loans receivable is owed by the Mongolia-based bank Khan Bank LLC. The bank is a consolidated subsidiary of Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and Chairman Hideo Sawada). Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) 3,138 million yen (30 million US dollar) of the 3,300 million yen in long-term loans receivable is owed by the Mongolia-based bank Khan Bank LLC. The bank is a consolidated subsidiary of Sawada Holdings Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and Chairman Hideo Sawada). [Consolidated Statement of Income] *1. Selling, general and administrative expenses The major cost items and amounts included under selling, general and administrative expenses are shown below. (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2018 to (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) October 31, 2020)Salaries and allowances Bonuses 45,742 40,107 3,656 5 Provision for bonuses 4,888 570 Bonuses for directors (and other officers) 32 30 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) 22 231 Retirement benefit expenses 981 1,039 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) 45 45 Legal welfare expenses Advertising expenses Rent expenses 7,273 5,666 12,904 8,025 9,341 6,746 Depreciation and amortization 7,447 9,984 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts 230 1,085 *2. Gain on sales of investment securities Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (from November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) The gain on sales of investment securities recorded in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 mainly reflects the sales of shares in UNIZO Holdings Company. *3 Subsidy income Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) Subsidy income recorded in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 mainly reflects employment adjustment subsidies received due to the application of special measures in connection with impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and subsidies received from the national and local governments. *4. Impairment loss Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the H.I.S. Group mainly recorded impairment losses on the following assets. Location Usage Item Impairment loss (millions of yen)Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan) － Goodwill 1,218 Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan) Business assets Building, other 516 GROUP MIKI HOLDINGS LIMITED Business assets Lease asset, other 1,718 (London, England) Kyushu Sanko Tourism Co., Ltd. (Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, etc.)Business assets Construction in progress, other 1,240 Based on the business segmentation, the H.I.S. Group groups assets by the smallest units that generate independent cash flow and for which income and expenditures can be continuously determined. Consolidated subsidiary Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. has seen its earnings sharply deteriorate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no longer expects to achieve the previously anticipated revenue levels, resulting in reduced potential for investment recovery. Accordingly, it has written down its entire goodwill balance and reduced the book value of its buildings and other non-current assets to the recoverable amount, and recorded an impairment loss forthese write-downs as an extraordinary loss. The recoverable value was determined based on the usable value derived from future occupancy rates and average room rates, and future cash flows were calculated using a discount rate of 3.71%. Consolidated subsidiary GROUP MIKI HOLDINGS LIMITED has seen its earnings sharply deteriorate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no longer expects to achieve the previously anticipated revenue levels, resulting in reduced potential for investment recovery. Accordingly, it has reduced the book value of subject assets to the recoverable amount, and recorded an impairment loss equivalent to the reduction as an extraordinary loss. As it does not anticipate future cash flows, it has valued the recoverable value at zero. In addition, consolidated subsidiary Kyushu Sanko Tourism Co., Ltd. has cancelled the reconstruction of the Mt. Aso Ropeway, and therefore no longer expects to achieve the previously anticipated revenue levels, resulting in reduced potential for investment recovery. Accordingly, it has reduced the book value of subject asset to the recoverable amount, and recorded an impairment loss equivalent to the reduction as an extraordinary loss. As it does not anticipate future cash flows, it has valued the recoverable value at zero. *5. Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) The Company has recorded long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates as allowance for doubtful accounts. *6. Losses from downtime Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) Losses from downtime are fixed expenses (chiefly personnel expenses and depreciation) incurred during the period when operations at the Company's business facilities were temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. [Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income] * Reclassification adjustments and tax effects relating to other comprehensive income (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019)Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020)Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities: Amount arising during the year 1,084 487 Reclassification adjustments (52) (1,084) Before tax effect adjustment 1,031 (596) Tax effect amount (295) 174 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 735 (422) Deferred gains or losses on hedges: Amount arising during the year (130) (95) Reclassification adjustments － － Before tax effect adjustment (130) (95) Tax effect amount 37 30 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (93) (65) Foreign currency translation adjustment: Amount arising during the year (2,923) (3,683) Reclassification adjustments － － Before tax effect adjustment (2,923) (3,683) Tax effect amount － － Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,923) (3,683) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans: Amount arising during the year (316) 70 Reclassification adjustments 112 256 Before tax effect adjustment (203) 326 Tax effect amount 83 (78) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (120) 248 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method: Amount arising during the fiscal year (41) (5) Reclassification adjustments － － Share of other comprehensive income of entities (41) (5) accounted for by the equity method Total other comprehensive income (2,442) (3,929) [Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity] Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) 1. Types and number of issued shares and treasury shares Number of shares as of November 1, 2018 Increase during the year Decrease during the year Number of shares as of October 31, 2019 Issued shares Common stock 68,522,936 － － 68,522,936 Total 68,522,936 － － 68,522,936 Treasury shares Common stock (Note) 11,231,540 90 99,532 11,132,098 Total 11,231,540 90 99,532 11,132,098 Number of shares as of (Notes) 1. The number of treasury shares (common stock) includes the Company shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust (188,600 shares as of October 31, 2019).

2. The increase of 90 treasury shares (common stock) reflects an increase attributable to the purchase of shares less than one unit.

3. The decrease of 99,532 treasury shares (common stock) reflects a decline of 6,032 shares from the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, and a decline of 93,500 shares from the sale of shares from the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust to the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association. 2. Dividends (1) Dividends paid Resolution Type of shares Total amount of dividends (millions of yen) Dividend per share (yen) Record date Effective Date General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 25, 2019 Common stock 1,669 29.00 October 31, 2018 January 28, 2019 (Note) The total amount of dividends approved by a resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 25, 2019 includes 8 million yen in dividends for Company shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust. (2) Dividends whose record date falls in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 and whose effective date falls in the next consolidated fiscal year Resolution Type of shares Total amount of dividends (millions of yen) Appropriated from Dividend per share (yen) Record date Effective Date General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2020 Common stock 1,900 Retained earnings 33.00 October 31, 2019 January 30, 2020 (Note) The total amount of dividends approved by a resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2020 includes 6 million yen in dividends for Company shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) 1. Types and number of issued shares and treasury shares Number of shares as of November 1, 2019 Increase during the year Decrease during the year Number of shares as of October 31, 2020 Issued shares Common stock 68,522,936 5,246,000 5,000,000 68,768,936 Total 68,522,936 5,246,000 5,000,000 68,768,936 Treasury shares Common stock (Note) 11,132,098 － 5,142,850 5,989,248 Total 11,132,098 － 5,142,850 5,989,248 Number of shares as of (Notes) 1. The increase of 5,246,000 issued shares (common stock) reflects an increase from the issuance of new shares through a third-party allotment.

2. The decrease of 5,000,000 issued shares (common stock) reflects a decrease from the retirement of treasury shares.

3. The number of treasury shares (common stock) includes the Company shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust (55,100 shares as of October 31, 2020). 4.The decrease of 5,142,850 treasury shares (common stock) reflects a decrease of 5,000,000 shares from the retirement of treasury shares, a decrease of 9,350 shares from the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, and a decrease of 133,500 shares from the sale of shares from the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust to the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association. 2. Share acquisition rights and treasury share acquisition rights ClassificationBreakdown of share acquisition rights Type of shares subject to share acquisition rights Number of shares subject to share acquisition rightsIncrease during the yearDecrease during the yearAs of October 31, 2020 Balance as of October 31, 2020 (millions of yen) Filing Company (Parent company) Fourth series of share acquisition rights (Note) Common stock 8,700,300 － 8,700,300 Share acquisition rights as stock options Common stock － － － Total － － 8,700,300 － 8,700,300 178 (Note) The increase in the fourth series of share acquisition rights reflects the issuance of new share acquisition rights. 3. Dividends (1) Dividends paid Resolution Type of shares Total amount of dividends (millions of yen) Dividend per share (yen) Record date Effective Date General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2020 Common stock 1,900 33.00 October 31, 2019 January 30, 2020 (Note) The total amount of dividends approved by a resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2020 includes 6 million yen in dividends for Company shares held by the H.I.S. Employee Stock Ownership Association Dedicated Trust. (2) Dividends whose record date falls in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and whose effective date falls in the next consolidated fiscal year There are no applicable matters to report as the Company did not pay a dividend in the relevant period. [Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows] * 1. Reconciliation of year-end balance of cash and cash equivalents and items in the Consolidated Balance Sheet (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2018 to (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) October 31, 2020)Cash and deposits account 219,175 95,234 Time deposits with maturities of more than three months (26,633) (14,788)Cash and cash equivalents 192,541 80,445 * 2. Major breakdown of assets and liabilities of newly consolidated subsidiaries resulting from acquisition of shares Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) A breakdown of assets and liabilities at the start of consolidation of RED LABEL VACATIONS INC. and six other new subsidiaries resulting from the acquisition of shares, along with details regarding the share acquisition price and related expenditure (net) are presented below. (millions of yen) Current assets 27,748 Non-current assets 10,019 Goodwill 1,401 Current liabilities (26,992) Non-current liabilities (318) Foreign currency translation adjustment (24) Share acquisition price 11,833 Cash and cash equivalents (5,460) Net expenditure on share acquisition 6,373 Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) There are no applicable matters to report. [Lease transactions] 1. Finance leases [Lessee] Finance leases not involving transfer of ownership 1) Lease asset details (a) Property, plant and equipment Lease assets for property, plant and equipment mainly reflect property rents and other fees at overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the Hotel Business. Some of the Company's overseas subsidiaries are applying the IFRS 16 "Leases" standard from the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. Under this standard, the aforementioned rents and other fees of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are recorded as lease assets. (b) Intangible assets Software

2) Depreciation method for lease assets As stated in the "(2) Depreciation method for significant assets" section in "4. Accounting policies" under "Significant matters that serve as the basis for preparation of the consolidated financial statements." 2. Operating leases [Lessee] Future lease payables related to non-cancelable operating leases (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Due within one year 2,237 351 Due after one year 14,878 1,918 Total 17,116 2,270 (Note) Among operating leases, the decline in future lease payables related to non-cancelable operating leases in the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 mainly reflects the application of IFRS 16 by some overseas consolidated subsidiaries from the fiscal year under review, as outlined in "Changes in accounting policies." [Lessor] Future lease receivables related to non-cancelable operating leases (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Due within one year 307 304 Due after one year 1,299 988 Total 1,607 1,292 [Financial instruments] 1. Conditions of financial instruments (1) Policy for handling financial instruments The H.I.S. Group primarily uses short-term deposits for fund management. In addition, it uses loans from financial institutions, corporate bonds, and convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights to procure funds. The Group's financial derivatives transactions include forward exchange contract transactions, etc. to mitigate the risks discussed below, crude oil price commodity swap transactions, and interest rate swap transactions to avoid fluctuation risk for interest rates on loans payable. There are no transactions entered into for speculative purposes.

(2) Type and risk of financial instruments Notes and accounts receivable (trade receivables) and other receivables are exposed to credit risk from customers. Marketable and investment securities mainly consist of available-for-sale securities (bonds and stocks), which are exposed to the risk of market price fluctuations and credit risk from issuers. Guarantee deposits are mainly held in connection with lease agreements for stores, and are exposed to credit risk from depositaries. Operating accounts payable (trade payables), other accounts payable, and income taxes payable and accrued consumption taxes are in principle paid within three months. Loans payable, corporate bonds, convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights, and lease obligations related to finance leases are mainly used to procure funding for working capital or capital expenditures. Loans payable with variable interest rates are exposed to risk from fluctuation in interest rates. Long-term loans payable include loans from financial institutions held in a trust account in connection with the adoption of a Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship®). Monetary claims and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are exposed to the risk of foreign exchange fluctuations, but such risk is in principle hedged using forward exchange contracts. Derivative transactions include forward exchange contracts, etc., aimed at mitigating the risk of foreign exchange fluctuations, crude oil price commodity swap transactions aimed at controlling the risk of fuel price fluctuations, and transactions to avoid the risk of fluctuations in interest rates paid on loans. For details on hedging instruments, hedged items, hedging policy, and the method for evaluating hedging effectiveness concerning hedge accounting, please refer to the aforementioned "(6) Accounting method for significant hedging transactions" section in "4. Accounting policies" under "Significant matters that serve as the basis for preparation of the consolidated financial statements." (3) Risk management for financial instruments 1) Management of credit risk (risk that customers or counterparties may default) In accordance with credit management policies, the Company screens new customers and periodically reviews credit limits, and aims to mitigate risk by conducting management of settlement dates and balances for various customers. A similar management is conducted by consolidated subsidiaries; they also have in place a management structure where transactions and events of certain degree of significance must be reported to or approved by the Company. Credit risk for derivatives transactions is recognized as largely immaterial because these transactions are conducted only with financial institutions that have a high credit rating. 2) Management of market risk (risk of fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rate, and fuel price) For monetary claims and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, the H.I.S. Group in principle uses forward exchange contracts to hedge against foreign exchange risk for major currencies. For marketable and investment securities, the Group determines their fair market value and the financial position of the issuers on a quarterly basis. It also reviews its holdings on a continuing basis, taking into account the market conditions and the relationship with customers and business partners. The basic policy regarding derivatives transactions that take the form of forward exchange contract transactions, etc., is that such transactions must be approved by the Board of Directors, and the execution and management of such transactions are handled by the Accounting Department of H.I.S. headquarters. The transaction balance and gains and losses must be periodically reported to the Board of Directors. Derivatives transactions that take the form of crude oil price commodity swap transactions must be executed in accordance with internal regulations that stipulate transaction authority and other details. 3) Liquidity risk associated with capital procurement (risk of inability to make payments on due date) The H.I.S Group manages liquidity risk by preparing and updating a cash management plan as deemed appropriate and maintaining liquidity on hand in accordance with income and expenditure.

(4) Supplementary explanation of matters relating to fair value of financial instruments, etc. Fair values of financial instruments include values based on market prices, and values obtained by a reasonable estimate when financial instruments do not have market prices. The fair value calculation reflects variable factors, and is therefore subject to change depending on different assumptions used. In addition, the derivatives contract amounts in the "Derivative transactions" section are not necessarily indicative of the actual market risk associated with derivative transactions. 2. Fair value of financial instruments, etc. The amounts recorded on the balance sheet, fair values, and the differences between them are shown below. Items for which it is extremely difficult to determine market values are not included. (Refer to (Note: 2)) Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Amount recorded on balance sheet (millions of yen)Fair value (millions of yen)Difference (millions of yen) (1) Cash and deposits

(2) Notes and accounts receivable - trade (*1)

(3) Trade accounts receivable

(4) Marketable and investment securities Available-for-sale securities

(5) Short-term loans receivable (*2) 219,175 45,019 4,287 11,225 11,225 1,384 219,175 45,019 4,287 11,225 11,225 1,384

(6) Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates (*2)

(7) Accounts receivable - other (*3)

(8) Long-term loans receivable (*4) 267 16,917 3,268 267 16,917 3,265 － － － － － － － － (2)

(9) Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates (*4) 903 903 －

(10) Guarantee deposits 6,980 6,997 Total assets 309,428 309,443 (1) Trade accounts payable 38,082 38,082

(2) Short-term borrowings 6,903 6,903

(3) Accounts payable - other 22,319 22,319

(4) Income taxes payable 3,904 3,904

(5) Accrued consumption taxes 1,057 1,057

(6) Bonds payable

(7) Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights

(8) Long-term borrowings (including within one year) 30,000 25,090 183,951 30,401 25,257 184,891 16 14 － － － － － 401 166 939

(9) Lease obligations 3,561 3,388 (172) (including within one year) Total liabilities 314,870 316,206 1,336 Derivatives transactions (*5) 60 60 － (*1) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "notes and accounts receivable - trade."

(*2) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "short-term loans receivable" and "short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates."

(*3) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "accounts receivable - other."

(*4) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "long-term loans receivable" and "long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates."

(*5) Assets and liabilities accrued from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, and net liabilities are shown in brackets [ ]. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020)Amount recorded on balance sheet (millions of yen)Fair value (millions of yen)Difference (millions of yen) (1) Cash and deposits

(2) Notes and accounts receivable - trade (*1) 95,234 14,614 95,234 14,614

(3) Trade accounts receivable

(4) Marketable and investment securities 345 5,436 345 5,436 Held-to-maturity securities Available-for-sale securities 100 5,335 100 5,335

(5) Short-term loans receivable (*2)

(6) Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates (*2)

(7) Accounts receivable - other (*3)

(8) Long-term loans receivable (*4) 337 389 11,914 3,261 337 389 11,914 3,254 － － － － － － － － － (7)

(9) Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates (*4) 588 588 －

(10) Guarantee deposits 5,888 5,818 (70) Total assets 138,011 137,933 (77) (1) Trade accounts payable 9,029 9,029

(2) Short-term borrowings 26,659 26,659

(3) Accounts payable - other 5,021 5,021

(4) Income taxes payable 1,159 1,159

(5) Accrued consumption taxes

(6) Bonds payable (including within one year)

(7) Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights

(8) Long-term borrowings (including within one year)

(9) Lease obligations 686 30,000 25,072 151,295 15,532 686 30,171 25,059 151,276 15,399 － － － － － 171 (13) (19) (132) (including within one year) Total liabilities 264,457 264,463 Derivatives transactions (*5) [16] [16] 5 － (*1) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "notes and accounts receivable - trade."

(*2) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "short-term loans receivable" and "short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates."

(*3) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "accounts receivable - other."

(*4) Corresponding allowances for doubtful accounts are deducted from "long-term loans receivable" and "long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates."

(*5) Assets and liabilities accrued from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis, and net liabilities are shown in brackets [ ]. (Note) 1. Calculation of fair value of financial instruments; securities and derivative transactions Assets (1) Cash and deposits, (2) Notes and accounts receivable - trade, (3) Operating accounts receivable, (5) Short-term loans receivable, (6) Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates, and (7) Accounts receivable - other As these items are settled or repaid in a short period of time, their fair value is roughly equal to their book value and therefore determined based on the relevant book value. (4) Marketable and investment securities The calculation of the fair value of stocks is based on prices at the stock exchange. The calculation of the market value of bonds is based on the prices at the securities exchange or the prices presented by the counterparty financial institution. For information on securities based on purpose of holdings, please see the "Marketable securities" section. (8) Long-term loans receivable, and (9) Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates The fair value of these items is the present value calculated by discounting future cash flows at an interest rate equal to an appropriate index such as the yield of government bonds plus the credit spread. (10) Guarantee deposits The fair value of guarantee deposits is the present value discounted by the risk-free rate. Liabilities (1) Operating accounts payable, (2) Short-term loans payable, (3) Accounts payable - other, (4) Income taxes payable, and (5) Accrued consumption tax As these items are settled in a short period of time, their fair value is roughly equal to their book value and therefore determined based on the relevant book value. (6) Corporate bonds (including within one year), (7) Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights, (8) Long-term loans payable (including within one year), and (9) Lease obligations (including within one year) The fair value of these items is their present value calculated by discounting total amounts of principle and interests at an assumed rate used for similar new issuances, new borrowings, or lease transactions. Because loans from financial institutions held in the trust account associated with the adoption of a Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship®) are short-term and reflect market interest rates, their fair value is roughly equal to their book value and therefore determined based on the relevant book value. Derivatives transactions For information on derivatives transactions, please see the "Derivatives transactions" section. (Note) 2. Financial instruments for which fair value is extremely difficult to determine (millions of yen) Classification Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Marketable and investment securities Unlisted stocks, etc. (*1) Shares of subsidiaries and associates Unlisted stocks, etc. (*2) Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates (*3) Guarantee deposits (*4) 5,045 3,241 50 4,882 5,157 3,348 20 4,627 (*1) The "Unlisted stocks, etc." under "Marketable and investment securities" have no market prices and it is deemed extremely difficult to determine their fair value. Accordingly, they are not included in "(4) Marketable and investment securities."

(*2) "Shares of subsidiaries and associates" are unlisted stocks, etc. without market prices and it is deemed extremely difficult to determine their fair value. Accordingly, they are not included in the previous table.

(*3) Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates have no market prices and it is deemed extremely difficult to determine their fair value. Accordingly, they are not included in the previous table.

(*4) Guarantee deposits, for which redemption schedules cannot be reasonably assessed and are deemed extremely difficult to determine fair value, are not included in "(10) Guarantee deposits." (Note) 3. Redemption schedule for monetary claims and securities with maturity after the consolidated closing date 1 year or less (millions of yen) 1-5 years (millions of yen) 5-10 years (millions of yen) Over 10 years (millions of yen) Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable - trade Trade accounts receivable Marketable and investment securities Bonds held to maturity (1) Corporate bonds Available-for-sale securities with maturities (1) Government and municipal bonds, etc.

(2) Corporate bonds

(3) Other Short-term loans receivable Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates Accounts receivable - other Long-term loans receivable Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates 219,175 45,653 4,287 － － － － 1,389 307 16,936 － － － － － 10 － 520 － － － － 3,292 1,049 － － － 10 － － － － － － 21 21 － － － － － － － － － － － － Repayment dates for guarantee deposits are deemed extremely difficult to accurately determine. Accordingly, scheduled redemption amounts are not presented. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) 1 year or less (millions of yen) 1-5 years (millions of yen) 5-10 years (millions of yen) Over 10 years (millions of yen) Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable - trade Trade accounts receivable Marketable and investment securities Bonds held to maturity (1) Corporate bonds Available-for-sale securities with maturities (1) Government and municipal bonds, etc.

(2) Corporate bonds

(3) Other Short-term loans receivable Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates Accounts receivable - other Long-term loans receivable Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates 95,234 15,829 345 － － － － 346 392 11,938 － － － － － 110 － 520 － － － － 3,285 796 － － － 20 － － － － － － 15 1,408 － － － － － － － － － － － － Repayment dates for guarantee deposits are deemed extremely difficult to accurately determine. Accordingly, scheduled redemption amounts are not presented. (Note) 4. Repayment schedule for corporate bonds, long-term loans, and lease obligations after the consolidated closing date Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) 1 year or less (millions of yen) 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years Over 5 years (millions of (millions of (millions of (millions of (millions of yen) yen) yen) yen) yen) Short-term loans payable Corporate bonds Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights 6,903 － － － 10,000 － － － － － － － － 15,000 － Long-term loans payable (including within one year) (*) 37,548 2,025 4,469 31,461 27,475 － 5,000 25,000 80,973 Lease obligations 793 743 660 613 461 289 (including within one year) Total 45,245 12,769 5,129 32,074 42,936 111,262 (*) Long-term loans payable associated with the Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship®) total 521 million yen. Since there are no conditions for installment payment amounts, the amount is listed assuming the year-end loan balance will be paid in lump sum on the designated final payment date. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) 1 year or less (millions of yen) 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years Over 5 years (millions of (millions of (millions of (millions of (millions of yen) yen) yen) yen) yen) Short-term loans payable Corporate bonds 26,659 10,000 Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights － － － － － － － － 15,000 － － － 5,000 － Long-term loans payable (including within one year) (*) Lease obligations 1,689 2,462 4,475 31,812 2,236 2,095 27,623 1,739 25,000 1,423 1,340 － 84,270 5,658 (including within one year) Total 40,811 6,712 33,907 44,363 27,764 94,928 [Marketable securities] 1. Bonds held to maturity Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) There are no applicable matters to report. Corporate bonds (20 million yen recorded on the consolidated balance sheet) are not listed as they have no market prices and their fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Type Amount recorded on balance sheet (millions of yen) Market value (millions of yen) Difference (millions of yen) Market value above balance sheet amount (1) Bonds

(2) Other － － － － － － Subtotal － － － Market value at or below balance sheet amount (1) Bonds

(2) Other 100 － 100 － － － Subtotal 100 100 － Total 100 100 － Corporate bonds (30 million yen recorded on the consolidated balance sheet) are not listed as they have no market prices and their fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine. 2. Available-for-sale securities Type Amount recorded on balance sheet (millions of yen)Acquisition cost (millions of yen)Difference (millions of yen) (1) StocksBalance sheet amount above acquisition price

(2) Bonds

(3) Other Subtotal (1) StocksBalance sheet amount below acquisition price

(2) Bonds

(3) Other Subtotal 952 － 10,268 11,220 － － 4 4 429 － 9,403 9,833 － － 4 4 522 － 864 1,387 － － (0) (0) Total 11,225 9,837 1,387 (Note) Unlisted stocks (5,025 million yen recorded on the consolidated balance sheet) have no market prices and are deemed extremely difficult to determine their fair values. Accordingly, they are not included in "Available-for-sale securities" in the table above. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Type (1) Stocks Balance sheet amount (2) Bonds above acquisition price (3) Other Subtotal (1) Stocks Balance sheet amount (2) Bonds below acquisition price (3) Other Subtotal Amount recorded on balance sheet (millions of yen) － － － － － － 5,331 4,743 588 5,331 4,743 588 － － － － － － 4 4 (0) 4 4 (0) Total 5,335 4,747 587 Acquisition cost (millions of yen) Difference (millions of yen) (Note) Unlisted stocks (5,127 million yen recorded on the consolidated balance sheet) have no market prices and are deemed extremely difficult to determine their fair values. Accordingly, they are not included in "Available-for-sale securities" in the table above. 3. Available-for-sale securities sold during each fiscal year Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Proceeds from sales (millions of yen)Gains on sales (millions of yen)Losses on sales (millions of yen) (1) Stocks

(2) Other 6,882 3,528 3,582 － 44 0 Total 10,411 3,627 0 Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020)Proceeds from salesType (millions of yen)Gains on sales (millions of yen)Losses on sales (millions of yen) 1,049 5,250 513 572 － － 6,299 1,085 － 4. Securities for which impairment losses were recognized In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, an impairment loss of 308 million yen was recognized for marketable securities. In the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, an impairment loss of 837 million yen was recognized for marketable securities. Impairment losses are recorded when the market value of the marketable securities drops below 50% of the acquisition cost, except in cases where the market value is expected to recover. [Derivatives transactions] 1. Derivatives transactions for which hedge accounting is not applied (1) Currency-related transactions Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) ClassificationOff-market transactionsTransaction typeForward exchange contracts Sold USD EUR NOK Bought USD SGD AUD Currency options Sold USD BoughtUSDTotal (Note) Calculation method of fair valueFair value is calculated based on the price provided by counterparty financial institutions, etc. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020)Classification Transaction typeOff-market transactionsForward exchange contracts Sold EUR BoughtUSD SGD AUD CAD THB Total 2,588 (Note) Calculation method of fair valueContract amount, etc. (millions of yen) 432 833 267 33 34 110 1,904 1,904 5,521 Contract amount, etc. / over one year (millions of yen) － － － 23 34 46 － － 104 Contract amount, etc. (millions of yen) 664 164 34 46 1,675 Contract amount, etc. / over one year (millions of yen) － 10 － － － － 10 Fair value (millions of yen)Fair value (millions of yen)Fair value is calculated based on the price provided by counterparty financial institutions, etc. Unrealized gain (loss) (millions of yen) (2) (16) (2) (16) 6 6 0 0 0 0 (3) (3) (8) (8) 5 5 (18) (18)Unrealized gain (loss) (millions of yen) 23 23 (0) (0) (0) (0) (1) (1) (38) (38) (0) (0) (17) (17) (2) Commodity-related transactions ClassificationOff-market transactionsTransaction typeCrude oil price commodity swaps Total (Note) Calculation method of fair value Contract amount, etc. (millions of yen) 100 100 Contract amount, etc. / over one year (millions of yen) － － Fair value (millions of yen) (22) (22)Unrealized gain (loss) (millions of yen) Fair value is calculated based on the price provided by counterparty banks with which the Company has concluded commodity swap transaction contracts. Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) There are no applicable matters to report. (22) (22) 2. Derivative transactions for which hedge accounting is applied Currency-related transaction Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019)Hedge accounting method Transaction type Major hedged items Contract amount, etc. (millions of yen)Contract amount, etc. / over one year (millions of yen) Fair value (millions of yen) Forward exchange contracts Sold JPY Accounts receivable - trade 390 － (2) Bought Principle method JPY USD EUR GBP SGD 59 6,469 1,030 Trade accounts payable 13 35 AUD 91 THB 66 － － － － － － － (0) 87 15 0 0 0 0 Currency options Sold USD Accounts receivable - trade 1,882 － (14) Bought USD Trade accounts payable 1,882 － 14 Forward exchange contracts Sold JPY Accounts receivable-trade 220 － BoughtDesignated hedge accounting (furiate shori) for forward exchange contracts, etc. JPY USD EUR GBP SGD AUD THB CNY CHF NZD 35 3,432 745 1 Trade accounts payable 12 20 501 0 1 25 Total 16,918 － － － － － － － － － － － Note 2 101 (Notes) 1. Calculation method of fair value Fair value is calculated based on the price, etc., provided by counterparty financial institutions, etc.

2. Those items subject to designated hedge accounting (furiate shori) for forward exchange contracts are treated together with hedged "Accounts receivable - trade" and "Operating accounts payable." Accordingly, their fair values are included in the fair values of the related "Accounts receivable - trade" and "Operating accounts payable." Consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020)Transaction type Contract amount, etc. (millions of yen) Contract amount, etc. / over one year (millions of yen) Fair value (millions of yen) Forward exchange contracts Bought Principle method USD AUD CAD Trade accounts payable 104 71 13 Total 189 － － － － (1) 2 0 1 (Notes) Calculation method of fair value Fair value is calculated based on the price, etc., provided by counterparty financial institutions, etc. [Provision for employee retirement benefits] 1. Outline of adopted employee retirement benefit plans The Company and some of its consolidated subsidiaries have adopted funded and unfunded defined benefit and defined contribution plans to cover retirement benefits for its employees. Defined benefit corporate pension plans provide lump-sum retirement benefits or pension benefits based on salary and years of service. Retirement lump-sum plans provide lump-sum retirement benefits based on salary and years of service. The retirement lump-sum plans adopted by some consolidated subsidiaries calculate liabilities and expenses for retirement benefits using the simplified method.

2. Defined benefit plan (1) Reconciliation of balance of retirement benefit obligation at beginning and end of the year (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2018 to (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) October 31, 2020) Retirement benefit obligation at beginning of year 9,276 10,001 Service cost 1,029 1,096 Interest cost 31 21 Actuarial differences 228 (83) Retirement benefits paid (559) (773) Prior service costs incurred － 14 Decline accompanying the transfer to defined (15) (26) contribution pension plans Foreign currency translation gains (losses) 10 (14) Projected benefit obligation at end of year 10,001 10,235 Note: Certain consolidated subsidiaries use the simplified method to calculate projected benefit obligation. (2) Reconciliation of balance of pension assets at beginning and end of the year (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) Pension assets at beginning of year 2,790 2,815 Expected return on plan assets 47 46 Actuarial differences (88) 0 Amount of employer contribution 163 158 Retirement benefits paid (98) (163) Pension assets at end of year 2,815 2,856 Year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) (3) Reconciliation of balance of retirement benefit obligation and pension assets at end of fiscal year and retirement benefitliability and asset recorded on the consolidated balance sheetRetirement benefit obligation for funded plans Pension assets Retirement benefit obligation for unfunded plans Net liability and asset recorded on consolidated balance sheet (2,815) (2,856) (138) 7,324 (205) 7,584 Retirement benefit liability Retirement benefit asset Net liability and asset recorded on consolidated balance sheet 7,715 (529) 7,981 (602) 7,186 (millions of yen)Year ended October 31, 2019 (As of October 31, 2019)Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2020) 2,677 2,651 7,186 7,378 7,378 (4) Retirement benefit expenses and breakdown (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) 1,029 1,096 Service costs Interest costs Expected return on plan assets Amortization of actuarial differences Amortization of prior service costs Retirement benefit expenses related to defined-benefit plans 31 21 (47) (46) 112 254 － 1 1,126 1,326 (Notes) The retirement benefit expenses incurred by consolidated subsidiaries that adopt a simplified method of calculation are included under service costs. (5) Adjustments related to retirement benefits A breakdown of items (prior to tax effect deduction) recorded as adjustments related to retirement benefits is shown below. (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2018 to (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) October 31, 2020) Prior service costs － 12 Actuarial differences 203 (339) Total 203 (326) (6) Cumulative adjustments related to retirement benefits A breakdown of items (prior to tax effect deduction) recorded as cumulative adjustments related to retirement benefits is shown below. (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020) Unrecognized prior service costs － 12 Unrecognized actuarial differences 260 (79) Total 260 (66) (7) Items related to pension assets 1) Breakdown of principal pension assets The main categories by percentage of total pension assets are shown below. Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020) Bonds 18% 18% Stocks 22% 21% Regular accounts 59% 60% Other 1% 1% Total 100% 100% 2) Method for setting long-term expected rate of return When determining the long-term expected rate of return on pension assets, the Company considers the current and projected allocation of pension assets and the current and future long-term rates of return for the diverse assets that comprise its pension assets. (8) Basis for calculating actuarial differences Basis for calculating principal actuarial differences Year ended October 31, 2019 Year ended October 31, 2020 (As of October 31, 2019) (As of October 31, 2020) Discount rate (0.1)%-0.4% 0.1%-0.5% Long-term expected rate of return on plan assets 2.0% 2.0% 3. Defined contribution plan The defined contribution of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries was 158 million yen for the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 and 173 million yen for the consolidated fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. [Stock options] 1. Amount recorded as profit owing to the non-exercise of rights resulting in forfeiture (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights 513 － 2. Stock option expenses and items (millions of yen) Year ended October 31, 2019 (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019) Year ended October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020) Selling, general and administrative expenses 82 54 3. Stock options description, scale, and changes (1) Description of stock options Category and number of granteesNumber of stock options by stock type (Note) Grant date Requisite service period Exercisable periodThird Series of Stock Options Company Directors: 5 Directors of said company: 4 Company employees: 1,541 Employees of said company; Subsidiary Directors: 44 Directors and employees of Subsidiary employees: 200 said company's subsidiaries: 28 Common stock: 900,500 Common stock: 64,700 March 23, 2020 September 27, 2019 (1) (1) Persons granted an allotment of the share acquisition rights (hereinafter, "Rights Holders") must be Directors or employees of the Company or one of its subsidiaries at the time the share acquisition rights are exercised. However, this restriction shall not apply if so approved by the Board of Directors in any of the following cases or based on other justifiable reasons: resignations of Directors after their terms have expired, resignations in conjunction with an appointment as a Director, mandatory retirement for employees, and transfers prompted by an administrative order.

(2) In the event of the death of a Right Holder, the rights may not be exercised by the corresponding heir.

Persons granted an allotment of the share acquisition rights (hereinafter, "Rights Holders") must be Directors, corporate auditors, employees, or advisors of the said company or one of its subsidiaries at the time the share acquisition rights are exercised. However, this restriction shall not apply if so approved by the Board of Directors in any of the following cases or based on other justifiable reasons: resignations of Directors and corporate auditors after their terms have expired, and mandatory retirement for employees. (2) The common shares of the said company must be listed on a financial instruments exchange. (3)In the event of the death of a Right Holder, the rights may not be exercised by the corresponding heir. Not specifiedSeptember 25, 2021 - September 24, 2029 Consolidated subsidiary Huis Ten Bosch Technical Center Co., Ltd. － 900,500 － － 900,500 64,700 － － － 64,700

