H Lundbeck A/S : Greening Lundbeck

About 90 minutes outside of Copenhagen, on a former horse track, 75,702 solar panels tilt toward the sun. The new solar park, which was built through an agreement between Lundbeck and renewable energy company Better Energy, was recently connected to the power grid. With that connection, 100 percent of Lundbeck's annual Danish electricity consumption is now matched by an equal amount of solar power. The solar power produced at this site feeds back into the national electrical grid, thus putting Lundbeck closer to net-zero carbon emissions globally.

But the solar park is doing more than just greening Lundbeck; it's a significant contribution towards Denmark's transition to a zero-carbon electricity grid. Each year, the park will generate enough new renewable electricity to match the average annual electricity consumption of Lundbeck, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 21,000 people.

"At Lundbeck, we're very proud that we've reduced our CO2-emissions by more than 70 percent since 2006. But our commitment to climate action goes beyond monitoring our own emissions," says Lundbeck's Executive Vice President of Product Development and Supply, Lars Bang. "Only by adding new renewable energy can fossil fuels be phased out of the energy system altogether, and we are excited to play a role in the creation of new green energy."

Green leadership The solar park is the result of a 2020 partnership with Better Energy, in which Lundbeck entered into a multi-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to support its renewable electricity consumption. The PPA enabled Better Energy to build the park, and with the agreement Lundbeck joined a small number of companies globally taking action to advance new renewable energy without the incentive of government subsidies. The decision to create new green energy without incentives speaks to Lundbeck's deep commitment to sustainability, Bang says. "Lundbeck's new ambitious climate plan addresses carbon emissions across our entire value chain - from operations and products to raw material production, clinical trials, distribution and use," he explains.

The key targets in Lundbeck's climate plan are:

Commitment to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050 Further reduce carbon emissions from production and fleet by almost two-thirds over the next 15 years Work with our suppliers and customers to reduce our carbon footprint outside our premises by nearly one-fifth over the next 15 years

In recognition of Lundbeck's commitment and leadership on climate action, the company was recently recognized for earning a spot on the Climate A-List, an elite ranking achieved by just 200 companies worldwide. The list is produced by the global environmental non-profit CDP and is an annual evaluation of company's commitment and transparency around tackling climate change. Unlikely climate-change partners In Guldborgsund Muncipality in Denmark, where the park is located, Lundbeck's green actions are already having an impact on some local inhabitants. Beneath and around those 75,000 solar panels, grass is once again growing, after many years of multi-purpose use. Sheep from nearby farms roam freely and graze at the park, helping to restore the soil and land's biodiversity. The sheep also will use the panels to seek shelter from wind and snow in the winter and sun in the summer.