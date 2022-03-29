H Lundbeck A/S : Women's Mental Health Teleconsultations in Pakistan

One of the pharmaceutical industry's most material sustainability issues is how the industry supports good health and wellbeing for all, leaving no one behind. With more than 70 years' experience in developing innovative treatments for brain disorders, we are keenly aware of the many obstacles that can prevent an individual from achieving brain health. Whether it be genetics, age, race, sex, ethnicity, socio-economic determinants or access to healthcare, understanding and fully evaluating the multitude of factors that influence a person's health are key to both the development of good medicine and equitable advances in brain health. Since adopting our Access to Brain Health strategy in 2020, Lundbeck has taken a number of proactive steps in our 2030 Access to Brain Health strateg



Read more about this and other partnership, along with our sustainability aspirations in our annual Sustainability Report.

