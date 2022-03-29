Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. H. Lundbeck A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUN   DK0010287234

H. LUNDBECK A/S

(LUN)
  Report
H Lundbeck A/S : Women's Mental Health Teleconsultations in Pakistan

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
One of the pharmaceutical industry's most material sustainability issues is how the industry supports good health and wellbeing for all, leaving no one behind. With more than 70 years' experience in developing innovative treatments for brain disorders, we are keenly aware of the many obstacles that can prevent an individual from achieving brain health. Whether it be genetics, age, race, sex, ethnicity, socio-economic determinants or access to healthcare, understanding and fully evaluating the multitude of factors that influence a person's health are key to both the development of good medicine and equitable advances in brain health. Since adopting our Access to Brain Health strategy in 2020, Lundbeck has taken a number of proactive steps in our 2030 Access to Brain Health strateg

Read more about this and other partnership, along with our sustainability aspirations in our annual Sustainability Report.

Disclaimer

H. Lundbeck A/S published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 111 M 2 523 M 2 523 M
Net income 2022 1 589 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2022 1 156 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 29 767 M 4 390 M 4 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 348
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart H. LUNDBECK A/S
Duration : Period :
H. Lundbeck A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H. LUNDBECK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 149,85 DKK
Average target price 195,27 DKK
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Managers and Directors
Deborah L. Dunsire President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Götzsche Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Lars Bang Executive VP-Supply Operations & Engineering
Johan Luthman EVP & Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H. LUNDBECK A/S-11.25%4 390
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.95%467 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%323 895
PFIZER, INC.-9.77%299 612
ABBVIE INC.19.62%286 085
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.59%263 179