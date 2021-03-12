H Lundbeck A/S : Supplement to notice of Annual General Meeting

Lundbeck - New member proposed for election to Board of Directors

SUPPLEMENT TO NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Valby, Denmark, 12 March 2021 - The Board proposes that Dorothea Wenzel is elected as a new member to the Board of Directors of H. Lundbeck A/S at the ordinary Annual General Meeting which will be held on 23 March 2021. If elected, she will also serve as Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors of H. Lundbeck A/S initiated a replacement process for a candidate to replace Henrik Andersen who has decided to step down as member of the Board of Directors. Following a comprehensive process, the Board of Directors proposes that Dorothea Wenzel be elected to the Board of Directors of H. Lundbeck A/S at the annual general meeting in addition to the proposed candidates listed in agenda item 6 of the notice of the annual general meeting published on 26 February 2021.

The Board of Directors assesses that Dorothea will further strengthen the Board's competencies in finance and business transformation to ensure the company remains best set for the future. Dorothea Wenzel meets the criteria for being an independent board member pursuant to the Recommendations on Corporate Governance.

Dorothea Wenzel, a German national, has had a long career at Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. She currently serves as Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Business Unit Surface Solutions. Prior to her current role, she was CFO of Merck's Performance Materials division and Head of Strategy & Controlling. In that role, she transformed the division's Controlling function and was instrumental in creating the division's business strategy. Prior to that, she led Merck's Fertility franchise to growth. She has an impressive track record in Finance and Strategy leadership across multiple industries.

Dorothea Wenzel holds a PhD in Health Economics and Macroeconomics from the University of Darmstadt in Germany. She has also held fellowships at Harvard and was a visiting student at University of California at Berkley.

In addition to her role at Merck, she currently serves on the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

"Lundbeck is making good progress on its strategy and is taking the needed steps to rebuild its pipeline. Dorothea will further strengthen the Board's competencies in finance and business transformation to ensure the company remains best set for the future", says Lars Rasmussen, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Because of this amendment to agenda item 6, the form needed to vote by proxy or by post has been amended correspondingly and shareholders are advised to use the updated form.

Valby, 12 March 2021

The Board of Directors H. Lundbeck A/S