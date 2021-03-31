Log in
Hennes & Mauritz AB

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M slips to loss, pledges to rebuild trust in China after backlash

03/31/2021 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan in New York

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday and said that it was dedicated to regaining the trust of shoppers in China following a recent backlash there after comments it made last year the on the Xinjiang region.

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer has come under fire from consumers and officials in China after an H&M statement from 2020 resurfaced on social media. In those comments, H&M had expressed concern over reports of forced labour in the western region of Xinjiang, saying it would no longer source cotton from there.

In a statement alongside quarterly results on Wednesday, H&M said that its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of customers, colleagues and business partners there.

"By working together with stakeholders and partners, we believe we can take steps in our joint efforts to develop the fashion industry, as well as serve our customers and act in a respectful way," it said.

The latest statement made no specific mention of Xinjiang.

China is H&M's fourth-biggest sales market and its biggest sourcing market.

"We have seen brands like Nike and H&M weather similar controversies in the past and maintain relatively strong sales, however short term we think H&M may see a negative impact on its sales in the large and growing Chinese market," RBC Capital Markets analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a note.

Shares in H&M fell 2% in early trade.

With many of its shops closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, H&M reported a pretax loss for the December-February period, its fiscal first quarter, of 1.39 billion crowns ($159 million) against a year-earlier profit of 2.50 billion.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.41 billion crown loss.

Sales from March 1-28 were up 55% measured in local currencies.

H&M said it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting but saw good prospects of one in the second half of the year. ($1 = 8.7416 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)

By Anna Ringstrom


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 187 B 21 391 M 21 391 M
Net income 2020 1 098 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2020 70 670 M 8 083 M 8 083 M
P/E ratio 2020 301x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 337 B 38 520 M 38 503 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 153 000
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 200,16 SEK
Last Close Price 203,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Adam Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Stefan Persson Chairman
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB18.26%38 520
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.8.87%102 902
KERING-0.67%84 281
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.38%80 379
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.98%42 786
ZALANDO SE-9.18%24 842
