  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  H&R Block, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HRB   US0936711052

H&R BLOCK, INC.

(HRB)
  Report
August 26, 2021 News: H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share, payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.
H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

###

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNewson Twitter.

Disclaimer

H&R Block Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 309 M - -
Net income 2022 477 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,65x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 4 492 M 4 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart H&R BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&R Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,23 $
Average target price 25,14 $
Spread / Average Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey J. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas A. Gerke Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&R BLOCK, INC.59.08%4 492
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL26.60%10 547
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-16.97%8 812
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%4 932
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.11.50%4 249
HOMESERVE PLC-10.54%4 249