August 26, 2021 News: H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share, payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

