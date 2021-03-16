Emerald Card clients have received their third stimulus

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced that third stimulus payments to Emerald Cards finished processing today. Late last week, the IRS shared in a press release that the first wave of stimulus payments would arrive in bank accounts by Wednesday, March 17.



“We understand how important these stimulus payments are for our clients,” said Tony Bowen, H&R Block chief financial officer. “H&R Block partnered with the IRS after the second stimulus to ensure a smoother process for our clients for this stimulus payment.”

H&R Block Emerald Card clients have several ways to check their stimulus payment: via the myBlockSM mobile app or by calling the Emerald Card support line at 866-353-1266 for self-service options and live agent help. In addition, Emerald Card clients will receive an email noting the Emerald Card where the stimulus money was deposited.

H&R Block customers who have not received past tax refunds or stimulus payments on an Emerald Card should check the IRS Get My Payment site for information about their stimulus. The IRS determines when and how stimulus payments are distributed and has shared that all payments will be sent out over the coming weeks in batches whether by direct deposit, check, or U.S. Treasury debit card. Get My Payment will only reflect a status once the payment has been issued according to the IRS timeline. The IRS has indicated that most people will not be able to use Get My Payment to update banking information for this stimulus payment.

Additional stimulus money may be available at a later date

If an individual believes they did not receive the full amount of the third stimulus payment they were owed, there are two times when they may receive additional stimulus money.

If their third stimulus was initially based on a 2019 return and they file a 2020 return that would qualify them for more money, the IRS will re-determine eligibility 90 days after the filing deadline or by September 1, 2021 at the latest, and issue an additional payment for the difference. Recovery Rebate Credit next tax year – If there is a change in circumstances in 2021 that would qualify taxpayers to receive additional third stimulus money, a Recovery Rebate Credit can be claimed when 2021 taxes are filed (in 2022).

More information about COVID-19 relief benefits in the American Rescue Plan and the impacts to taxes is available on H&R Block’s website:

