September 21, 2023

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

One of the best parts of serving as your Chairman is this annual opportunity to share with you the Board's views on the performanceoftheCompany,thebusinessenvironmentand,aboveall,ourthinkingabouttheprospectsforthefuture.My fellow Board members and I are extremely pleased with the performance of Jeff Jones and his team and look forward to what lies ahead in fiscal 2024 and beyond.

Jeff's letter in our 2023 Annual Report surveys in detail the progress our business has made toward achieving our five-yearBlockHorizonstransformationalstrategy,ourongoingcommitmenttoreturningcapitaltoyou,ourshareholders, through dividends and share repurchase, and our manifold commitments to making positive change in the communities in which we operate. In this letter, I'd like to focus on how we are developing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to serve our clients better.

While AI has only recently commanded widespread attention through the release of ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms, AI has in fact been an integral element of our technology roadmap for some time. Recently, we became part of Microsoft's AI 100, resulting in an industry-leading partnership with Microsoft to leverage its Azure OpenAI services and leading generative AI technology. Though we have been building in-house capabilities for some time, we believe we can further accelerate our progress by leveraging the most advanced AI models in the world while continuing to keep data security a top priority. In the early stages of our partnership with Microsoft, we expect to develop and deploy advanced approachesusinggenerativeAItofuelfasterandbetterexperiencesfortaxpayers.Wewillinitiallybefocusedontwoareas. First, using generative AI to reduce expenses and increase productivity, and second, to deliver enhanced customer experiences.

Andthat'sonlythe beginning.Aswegrowandexpandourservicestosmallbusinessandbroaden ourfinancialproducts base,generativeAIislikelytobeavaluabletool.ItisanexcitingtimetobeinthebusinessesweareinandtheBoardisreally proud of the way Jeff and his team are leaning into this technology.

A few more items. We continue to be aggressive in returning capital to you, our shareholders. For the second fiscal year in a row, we repurchased $550 million of stock and just last month increased our quarterly dividend by an additional 10%, whichwouldbe$1.28/shareonanannualbasis.Thesolidperformanceofourstockinavolatileandoftenconfusingmarket reflects both the strength of our businesses as well as these capital allocation policies. But another key factor has been a significant improvement in our ongoing communication withour shareholders and potential investors. I would encourage all of you to visit our investor relations website: investors.hrblock.com.

Like most of corporate America, our Annual Meeting is completely virtual and will remain so in the future. But I strongly encourage all of you to log in and participate. Jeff and I will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

As always, the entire H&R Block community-the Board, Senior Management, our Associates, and our Franchisees-sincerely appreciate the support you-ourshareholders-provide. We are most thankful.

Best regards,