H&R Block Continues Business Growth with Two New Vice Presidents

12/17/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announces new vice presidents of Government Relations and Technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Tom Gannon has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Government Relations Officer, and Nicki Cole has been promoted to Vice President, Technology, Small Business and Financial Services. In these new roles, Gannon will lead H&R Block’s government relations strategy, and Cole will lead technology growth across the small business and financial services lines of business.

“As we launch new products and continue our transformation, Tom and Nicki will play important roles,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block President and CEO. “Through their own expertise areas, they both will help ensure we’re evolving to continue to meet the unique needs of our clients.”

Tom Gannon, Vice President and Chief Government Relations Officer
Tom Gannon joins the company as Vice President and Chief Government Relations Officer, where he will lead H&R Block’s representation in legislative and related regulatory matters with national, regional, and local government by providing policy direction, coordinating government affairs initiatives, and lobbying for the organization’s interests. Prior to joining the company, Gannon was the Vice President, U.S. Government Affairs at Mastercard where he led an in-house team and managed outside government relations firms. Gannon brings extensive knowledge in government relations, public policy, and community relations to H&R Block. He will report to General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Tom Gerke. Gannon holds a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College and a master’s degree from John Hopkins University.

Nicki Cole, Vice President, Technology, Small Business and Financial Services
Nicki Cole has been promoted to Vice President, Technology, Small Business and Financial Services, where she will report to Chief Information Officer Alan Lowden and support the company’s Small Business and Financial Services teams. Cole has been with H&R Block for 10 years and has been instrumental in leading many key initiatives in client systems, including one that enabled tax pros to work from anywhere amidst the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, Cole has led the build out of a new financial services offering, as well as planned enhancements to Block's small business services. Prior to joining H&R Block, Cole delivered large programs for Argus Health Systems and was a corporate Sales Trainer and Program Manager for Birch Telecom. Cole holds a bachelor’s degree from MidAmerica Nazarene University and a master’s degree from University of Missouri–Kansas City.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information 
  
Investor Relations:Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
 Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
  
Media Relations:Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 290 M - -
Net income 2022 450 M - -
Net Debt 2022 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 4 217 M 4 217 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart H&R BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&R Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,01 $
Average target price 26,17 $
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey J. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas A. Gerke Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&R BLOCK, INC.51.39%4 217
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL39.41%11 280
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-33.70%6 924
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%5 519
HOMESERVE PLC-16.98%3 812
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.-13.47%3 192