[Results Overview] Starting with 2023 results, we had a good finish to the year and delivered revenue growth, material EBITDA growth, and adjusted EPS growth of 9%. As we discussed at the beginning of the year, we knew we were facing headwinds due to the rollback of the advanced child tax credit payments that were loaded onto the Emerald Card. During the year we also had foreign exchange impacts, stimulus filers that returned to the sidelines, and California's deadline extension. Overall, I'm pleased with the results we produced despite these challenges. Our DIY strategy delivered this year, resulting in meaningful share gains. We demonstrated pricing power in the Assisted channel and saw positive customer satisfaction metrics, small business tax continued to be a growth driver, and we also added about 150 thousand new signups to our Spruce mobile banking platform. In addition, our capital allocation story is driving ongoing value for shareholders. We completed another 200 million dollars of share repurchases in Q4 alone and today announced a 10% increase to the dividend. 3

Entering fiscal year '24, we are well positioned and expect a return to ordinary industry growth, which Tony will discuss in more detail later in the call. Before that, let me share more about our Block Horizons progress. [Small Business & Wave] Let's start with our Small Business imperative that includes tax and Wave. Small Business Assisted Tax continues to be a growth driver. This business delivered 6% revenue growth for the fiscal year, on top of strong growth last year, led by net average charge, or NAC, which grew 5%. We also see a nice runway of longer-term opportunities in services. While early, bookkeeping and payroll are gaining traction, and this year we launched a business formation tool. Our new internal sales team more than doubled appointment to sale conversion rates, accelerating growth in services. All in all, we are pleased with the trends in Small Business and continue to see significant opportunity ahead. Turning to Wave, our top priorities are driving revenue growth and improving profitability. For the full year, revenue increased 12%. In the fourth quarter we grew average revenue per user while also becoming more efficient with our customer acquisition spend. We also launched a 4