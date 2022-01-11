Log in
H&R Block to Release Fiscal Second Quarter Results on February 1, 2022

01/11/2022 | 04:31pm EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2022 second quarter results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2022 second quarter results, outlook, and a general business update. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951
Conference ID: 9297549

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/quarterly-results, and the presentation will be posted following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on February 1, 2022 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 9297549. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on February 2, 2022 and continuing for 90 days at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information
Investor Relations:Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
 Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com 
Media Relations:Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com 


