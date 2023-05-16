Advanced search
    HRB   US0936711052

H&R BLOCK, INC.

(HRB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:11:36 2023-05-16 pm EDT
30.15 USD   -3.16%
IRS to launch free US direct tax filing pilot program in 2024
RE
05/15H&r Block Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15Shake Shack, Western Digital rise; Oneok, H&R Block fall
AQ
IRS to launch free US direct tax filing pilot program in 2024

05/16/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday said it would launch a free, government-provided direct tax filing option next year, which could lead to the full-scale launch of an IRS filing system that would compete with private tax preparers.

The IRS said in an exploratory report to Congress on the issue that a majority of American taxpayers have indicated in surveys and in other research that they are interested in using a free government-provided tool to electronically file their tax returns.

The agency estimated that a new direct filing system would cost between $64.3 million and $248.9 million a year to operate, depending on the complexity of returns accepted and the number of taxpayers using the system.

The size, scope and complexity of the IRS pilot program, to be available in the 2024 tax filing season, has yet to be determined, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
H&R BLOCK, INC. -2.97% 30.2 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
INTUIT INC. -0.56% 423.74 Delayed Quote.9.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 453 M - -
Net income 2023 544 M - -
Net Debt 2023 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,13x
Yield 2023 3,73%
Capitalization 4 741 M 4 741 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart H&R BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&R Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,13 $
Average target price 36,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey J. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicki Cole VP-Technology, Small Business & Financial Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&R BLOCK, INC.-14.74%4 740
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-5.11%9 918
VALVOLINE INC.17.64%6 369
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.37.40%5 012
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.4.25%4 770
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.16.76%3 792
