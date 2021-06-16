June 15, 2021 News: H&R Block Reports Strong Fiscal 2021 Results; Increases Dividend

The Company achieved robust growth across total filing volumes, total market share, Assisted filings and market share, and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) revenue in the 2021 tax season. When including total tax season performance through the May 17, 2021 filing deadline, the Company substantially exceeded its original fiscal 2021 revenue and earnings outlook.

The Company announced a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share. This is the fifth increase in six years, resulting in a 35% total increase in that time frame.

The Company repurchased 2.1 1 million shares in its fiscal fourth quarter, resulting in total share repurchases of 11.6 million shares and $188 million, or $16.29 per share, for fiscal 2021.

million shares in its fiscal fourth quarter, resulting in total share repurchases of 11.6 million shares and $188 million, or $16.29 per share, for fiscal 2021. The Company announced its fiscal year-end will change to June 30, effective immediately.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the 'Company') today released its financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. The extension of the U.S. federal tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 resulted in the tax season concluding beyond fiscal 2021. Including performance through May 18, 2021, in fiscal 2021, would result in the Company substantially exceeding its original revenue and earnings outlook for 2021.

'I am proud of the outstanding growth across our business,' said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. 'Our team provided help and inspired financial confidence for millions of consumers and small business owners this year. We made tremendous progress in our first year of Block Horizons, blending technology and digital tools with human expertise in tax, improving our offerings in small business, driving significant growth in Wave, and making progress on our new mobile banking platform.'

'Growth in total filings, strong performance from Wave, and proactive fiscal management resulted in a strong 2021 that exceeded our expectations,' said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. 'We are confident in our future, as evidenced by increasing our quarterly dividend by 4% and repurchasing 6% of our shares outstanding this fiscal year.'

Key Financial Metrics

Total revenue of $3.4 billion increased by $774 million, or 29.3%, due to an increase in U.S. tax return volumes due to the extension of the 2020 tax season into our fiscal 2021, stronger mix in DIY, Emerald Card revenues related to federal stimulus payments, and strong growth from Wave.

Total operating expenses of $2.6 billion increased by $82 million, or 3.2%, due to an increase in variable labor, partially offset by impairment charges related to the pandemic in fiscal 2020, and lower bank partner fees and travel-related costs.

Pretax income of $669 million compared favorably to a pretax loss of $3 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations increased $3.08 to $3.11; adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased from $0.84 to $3.39.

The company announced today that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 4%, representing the fifth increase in the dividend in six years and a 35% total increase over that time frame. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.27 per share, payable on July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2021. The Company has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since it became publicly traded in 1962. Future actions regarding dividends will be dependent upon the Board's approval following consideration of operating results, market conditions, and capital needs, among other factors.

In fiscal 2021, the company repurchased 11.6 million shares for $188 million, at an average price of $16.29. Share repurchases made in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $38 million. Approximately $564 million remains under the company's current share repurchase authorization, which expires in June of 2022.

The Company amended its line of credit to a new five-year term, resulting in favorable rates, reduced capacity to better align with business needs, and lower costs. Additional details regarding this line of credit can be found in a related Form 8-K filing today.

The Company announced a change to its fiscal year-end from April 30 to June 30, effective immediately. The change allows for better alignment of complete tax seasons in comparable fiscal periods and other related benefits. The Company plans to file a transition report on form 10-QT for the transition period of May 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, later this summer. The Company's fiscal 2022 will begin on July 1, 2021, and end on June 30, 2022.

For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2 All per share amounts are based on weighted average fully diluted shares over the corresponding period.

3 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See 'About Non-GAAP Financial Information' below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNewson Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled 'Non-GAAP Financial Information.'

TABLES FOLLOW

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.