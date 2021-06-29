Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. H&R Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRB   US0936711052

H&R BLOCK, INC.

(HRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

June 28, 2021 News: Families can easily estimate their advance child tax credit payments with H&R Block's online calculator

06/29/2021 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - This July, millions of families will receive their first monthly child tax credit advance payment as part of the March 2021 American Rescue Plan. Now people can better understand how much money they might receive and the impact of the changes to their tax return next year, with the help of H&R Block's new online calculator.

'These payments are important to families and there may be confusion about the new monthly payments,' said Bob Moretti, H&R Block's senior vice president of U.S. retail operations 'H&R Block is here to help answer questions and our new online calculator will help people understand what to expect for their monthly payments now and when they file their taxes next year.'

H&R Block's calculator helps people estimate how much they might receive

The H&R Block child tax credit calculator at hrblock.com/CTC will help families estimate what to expect simply by inputting their filing status, 2020 income, and the number and ages of their children. The calculator reflects the amount families can expect in monthly payments, July to December, and an estimate of the credit amount they may receive when they file their taxes next year.

Free online filing for people to submit information

Those who may be eligible for the child tax credit, but weren't required to file a tax return the past two years, can file a free, simple return using H&R Block Free Online to ensure that the IRS has their information.

Online resource page answers common questions

H&R Block's online resource page at hrblock.com/CTC updates people with information as it becomes available from the IRS, including links to the IRS portal for opting out of the advance payments. There are also answers to common questions such as where the advance payments will be deposited, how to update information with the IRS, and the online child tax credit calculator.

###

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNewson Twitter.

Disclaimer

H&R Block Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:28:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about H&R BLOCK, INC.
01:29aJUNE 28, 2021 NEWS : Families can easily estimate their advance child tax credit..
PU
06/28Families can easily estimate their advance child tax credit payments with H&R..
GL
06/25H&R BLOCK INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
06/25H&R BLOCK  : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/24H&R BLOCK, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/16JUNE 15, 2021 NEWS : H&R Block Reports Strong Fiscal 2021 Results; Increases Div..
PU
06/15H&R BLOCK  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
06/15H&R BLOCK  : Reports Strong Fiscal 2021 Results; Increases Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
06/15H&R BLOCK  : Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Increase; Lifts Quarterly Dividend
MT
06/15H&R BLOCK INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 300 M - -
Net income 2022 474 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,82x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 4 210 M 4 210 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart H&R BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&R Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,20 $
Average target price 24,57 $
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey J. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas A. Gerke Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&R BLOCK, INC.46.28%4 359
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL8.13%9 054
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-16.67%9 005
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%5 165
HOMESERVE PLC-5.80%4 534
FRONTDOOR, INC.1.41%4 296