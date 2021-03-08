Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  H&R Block, Inc.    HRB

H&R BLOCK, INC.

(HRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Making Small Business Tax Filing Simple with a Seamless “Books-to-Tax” Service

03/08/2021 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tax services integration transfers data between Wave’s software and Block Advisors’ small business certified tax pros

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperwork, tracking income and expenses, and other accounting tasks aren’t likely why small business owners started their businesses, but complete bookkeeping records are as important to small business owners filing accurate taxes. Now, a new capability integrates access to Block Advisors small business certified tax pros with Wave, a software used by small businesses for accounting, invoicing, payments, and payroll.

Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), and Wave Financial Inc., a subsidiary of H&R Block, bring the ability for small businesses to file their taxes easily with automatic transfers of their bookkeeping and accounting data from their Wave account to a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro. For small business owners choosing to do their own taxes, the new feature also imports business income and expenses directly into Block Advisors online DIY software.

“Managing and organizing finances throughout the year is a pain point for many small business owners,” said Ian Hardman, vice president and GM of small business at H&R Block. “These ambitious and determined small business owners have built their businesses from the ground up and new features like our Tax Services Integration with Wave are meant to ease administrative burdens, so they can keep focusing on growing their businesses and doing what they love.”

Throughout the year, Wave customers create detailed bookkeeping and accounting data including business income and expense records. The seamless transfer of data from their accounting records to a tax pro can save time and effort for small business owners, especially during a time when they are managing hardships stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wave was created to remove the complexity of managing finances for small business owners,” said Kirk Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Wave. “Now, customers who have been using our platform to manage their finances can transition quickly into tax season with help from Block Advisors. We’re supporting small business owners from initial transaction through tax filing, while delivering a best-in-class accounting to tax solution for small businesses.”

To learn more about Block Advisors and H&R Block’s year-round support for small businesses, visit blockadvisors.com. To learn more about Wave’s all-in-one accounting and business banking system, visit waveapps.com.

Our small business tax professional certification is awarded by Block Advisors, a part of H&R Block, based upon successful completion of proprietary training. Our Block Advisors small business services are available at participating Block Advisors and H&R Block offices nationwide.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter. Our small business tax professional certification is awarded by Block Advisors, a part of H&R Block, based upon successful completion of proprietary training.

About Wave Financial

Wave Financial Inc (waveapps.com) combines powerful financial tools with no-fee business banking designed especially for service-based small businesses. Wave’s comprehensive platform includes accounting, invoicing, payroll and payments software solutions, as well bookkeeping services. Wave Money, a no-fee business bank account, provides small business owners with quick access to payments, automates bookkeeping and creates accurate records ready for tax time. Over 400,000 small businesses rely on Wave as their smart money management solution. Wave has won awards for growth, innovation and company culture, including Deloitte Fast 50, Deloitte North American Fast 500, KPMG Fintech 100, CB Insights Fintech 250, Canadian Innovation Awards (Financial Services), Canada’s Best Workplaces and many more. Wave is a subsidiary of H&R Block.

For further information

H&R Block Media Relations: Angela Davied | 816-854-5798 | angela.davied@hrblock.com
Wave Financial Media Relations: Marsh Abraham | 416-986-0752 | mabraham@waveapps.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about H&R BLOCK, INC.
03:30pMaking Small Business Tax Filing Simple with a Seamless “Books-to-Tax&r..
GL
03/06MARCH 5, 2021 NEWS : Claim missed stimulus money from life changes with 2020 tax..
PU
03/03H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
03/01H&R Block Recognized as One of Best Places to Work in 2021 for LGBTQ Equality
GL
02/22H&R Block to Release Fiscal Third Quarter Results on March 9, 2021
GL
02/22H&R Block Providing Help to Associates, Customers, and Communities Recovering..
GL
02/17FEBRUARY 17, 2021 NEWS : H&R Block and Urban League of Greater Kansas City Partn..
PU
02/17FEBRUARY 17, 2021 NEWS : New Study Reveals Ongoing Woes for Small Businesses, wi..
PU
02/12ODP  : Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Three in Collaboration with Office Dep..
AQ
02/11U.S. expats have tax filing help with H&R Block's new DIY tax software
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 552 M - -
Net income 2021 559 M - -
Net Debt 2021 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,70x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 3 652 M 3 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart H&R BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&R Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,29 $
Last Close Price 19,91 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas A. Gerke Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&R BLOCK, INC.25.54%3 652
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-6.64%9 816
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-3.26%8 048
HOMESERVE PLC4.98%4 991
FRONTDOOR, INC.7.09%4 598
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.3.07%3 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ