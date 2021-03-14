Log in
H&R Block, Inc.    HRB

H&R BLOCK, INC.

(HRB)
News 
March 13, 2021 News: IRS announces third stimulus payment distribution begins: Update for H&R Block clients

March 13, 2021 News: IRS announces third stimulus payment distribution begins: Update for H&R Block clients

03/14/2021 | 01:41am EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) understands how important coronavirus relief benefits, including third stimulus payments, are to millions of American households and small business owners. The IRS announced many people will receive third stimulus payments via direct deposit by March 17.

The IRS expects all payments will be sent out over the coming weeks in batches whether by direct deposit, check, or U.S. Treasury debit card. They have shared most people will receive their third stimulus payment as a direct deposit.

All stimulus payments to the H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® will be processed as they are received. This first batch will be deposited on clients' Emerald Cards by March 17. When a client logs into their myBlock account, they will see a notification about their stimulus payment status, if H&R Block has received their payment. Clients with Emerald Card questions, including how to get a replacement card, can receive live help at 866-353-1266.

For other H&R Block customers, such as those who did not receive a previous stimulus payment or tax refund on an Emerald Card, the IRS Get My Payment tool is the best source for information about their third stimulus. The IRS has shared the tool will be available starting Monday, March 15.

More information about COVID-19 relief benefits and impacts to taxes in the short and longer term is also available on H&R Block's website:

###

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

Disclaimer

H&R Block Inc. published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 06:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
