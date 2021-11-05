Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. H&R Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRB   US0936711052

H&R BLOCK, INC.

(HRB)
November 4, 2021 News: H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share, payable January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2021. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend by 35%1. Over the past five years, H&R Block has returned $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

1 Dividend growth is calculated as percentage growth from the April 2016 dividend to the July 2021 dividend.

Disclaimer

H&R Block Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 297 M - -
Net income 2022 453 M - -
Net Debt 2022 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,56x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 4 377 M 4 377 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart H&R BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&R Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,58 $
Average target price 26,17 $
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey J. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas A. Gerke Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&R BLOCK, INC.54.98%4 377
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL39.17%11 293
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-16.81%9 002
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%5 324
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.8.34%4 115
HOMESERVE PLC-17.56%3 823