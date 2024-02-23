It also accused the tax preparation company of "deceptively marketing their products as 'free' when they were not free for many consumers."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had filed a complaint against H&R Block for deleting consumers' tax data and requiring them to contact customer service when they downgrade to more affordable online products.
