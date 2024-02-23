H&R Block, Inc. is engaged in providing tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The Company provides assisted and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels, including in-person, online and mobile applications, virtual, and desktop software and distributes H&R Block-branded services and products. It also offers small business financial solutions through its Company-owned and franchise offices and online through Wave. The Company provides additional services, including Refund Transfers (RT), Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan (POM), H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard (Emerald Card), H&R Block Emerald Advance Lines of Credit (EA), Tax Identity Shield (TIS), Refund Advances (RA), and small business financial solutions. The RTs enable clients to receive their tax refunds by their chosen method of disbursement and include a feature enabling clients to deduct tax preparation and related fees from their tax refunds.

Sector Personal Services