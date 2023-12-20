EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.12.2023 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview

20.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
Neuenkirchener Str. 8
48499 Salzbergen
Germany
Internet: www.hur.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1801317  20.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1801317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp