EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.12.2023 / 11:09 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview



20.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

