EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hur.com/en/investor-relations/publications-overview
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
