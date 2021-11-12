DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: With good quarterly figures towards a record full year result for 2021



12.11.2021 / 08:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Quarterly statement for the 3rd quarter of 2021

- EBITDA of EUR 111.3 million after three quarters on course for record results

- Earnings expectations could be exceeded by up to 10%

Salzbergen, Germany, November 12, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary sales and earnings figures for the third quarter of 2021: From July to September 2021, the company achieved an operating result (EBITDA - Consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation, amortization and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 36.8 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 14.1 million). It not only clearly exceeded the same quarter of the previous year, but also marked the second strongest contribution to operating earnings this year. EBIT closed at EUR 24.1 million after last year's EUR 1.9 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of 2021 were strongly recovered at EUR 22.6 million (Q3-2020: EUR -0.1 million), with the net income attributable to shareholders closing at EUR 16.0 million (Q3-2020: EUR -1.2 million). Sales revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year increased - in particular due to higher raw material costs - to EUR 319.7 million (Q3-2020: EUR 208.1 million).

Overview of main key figures:

in million EUR 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 Diff. absolute Sales Revenues 878.2 649.9 228.3 ChemPharm REFINING 556.2 397.5 158.7 ChemPharm SALES 299.2 229.5 69.7 PLASTICS 32.4 29.2 3.2 Consolidation -9.6 -6.4 -3.2 Consolidated operative income (EBITDA) 111.3 30.7 80.6 ChemPharm REFINING 89.8 15.7 74.1 ChemPharm SALES 21.8 17.8 4.0 PLASTICS 2.3 0.2 2.1 Consolidation -2.6 -3.0 0.4 EBIT 73.2 -6.8 80.0 EBT 67.0 -12.8 79.8 Net income attributable to shareholders 47.0 -14.8 61.8 Earnings per share (EUR) 1.26 -0.40 1.66 Operative cashflow 13.1 44.6 -31.5 Free cashflow -25.5 14.4 -39.9 Q3-2021 Q3-2020 Diff. absolute Sales Revenues 319.7 208.1 111.6 ChemPharm REFINING 204.2 120.6 83.6 ChemPharm SALES 108.6 78.6 30.0 PLASTICS 10.9 11.0 -0.1 Consolidation -3.9 -2.1 -1.8 Consolidated operative income (EBITDA) 36.8 14.1 22.7 ChemPharm REFINING 30.9 8.7 22.2 ChemPharm SALES 6.6 6.5 0.1 PLASTICS 0.5 0.4 0.1 Consolidation -1.2 -1.4 0.2 EBIT 24.1 1.9 22.2 EBT 22.6 -0.1 22.7 Net income attributable to shareholders 16.0 -1.2 17.2 Earnings per share (EUR) 0.43 -0.03 0.46 Operativer cashflow 12.0 5.2 6.8 Free cashflow -1.1 0.8 -1.9 30/9/2021 31/12/2020 Diff. absolute Balance sheet total 847.1 745.7 101.4 Equity 402.2 346.9 55.3 Equity ratio (%) 47.5 46.5 1.0

After a very good development in the first half of 2021, the start of the second half of the year was somewhat more subdued. The company currently sees a similar development for the final quarter. Nonetheless, all indicators continue to point to a very good full-year result, which latest estimate of a minimum expectation of EUR 115.0 million could be exceeded by up to 10 percent.

For further statements on business and earnings development, the company refers to the quarterly statement for the 3rd quarter of 2021 published today, which can be downloaded from www.hur.com in the "Investor Relations" area.

Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

Email: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.