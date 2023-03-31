EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures and publishes Annual Report 2022



31.03.2023 / 08:07 CET/CEST

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Annual Report 2022

H&R confirms preliminary figures and ends fiscal year 2022 with EBITDA of EUR 124.9 million.

Proposal to the Annual General Meeting for dividend payment planned

Salzbergen, March 31, 2023. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved an operating result (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses, and depreciation, amortization, impairment losses, and reversals of impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment) of EUR 124.9 million (2021: EUR 132.5 million) for the financial year 2022 (for the other earnings levels, see the table "Key figures for H&R KGaA" below). At the bottom line, consolidated net income attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 42.7 million (2021: EUR 50.2 million). The result was achieved on sales of EUR 1,576.0 million, which was EUR 387.6 million more than in the previous year (2021: EUR 1,188.4 million) due to price factors.

Key Figures for H&R KGaA:

in € million 2022 2021 - / + Sales revenues 1,576.0 1,188.4 387.4 Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 124.9 132.5 -7.6 in % of Sales Revenues 7.9 11.1 -3.2 EBIT 69.6 81.6 -12.0 Earnings before Income Taxes 62.0 73.4 -11.4 Earnings after Taxes 45.4 52.5 -7.1 Net Profit attributable to Shareholders 42.7 50.2 -7.5 Earnings per Share (€) 1.15 1.35 -0.20 Operating Cash flow 38.0 37.4 0.6 31/12/22 31/12/21 - / + Balance Sheet Total 962.1 874.4 87.7 Equity 471.2 408.5 62.7 Equity Ratio (in%) 49.0 46.7 2.3 Employees (absolut) 1,631 1,585 46

Key Figures for segments

in € million 2022 2021 - / + Sales revenues ChemPharm Refining 1,020.6 745.3 275.3 ChemPharm Sales 526.7 412.2 114.5 Plastics 49.0 43.8 5.2 Reconciliation -20.3 -12.8 -7.5 EBITDA ChemPharm Refining 92.7 103.4 -10.7 ChemPharm Sales 33.4 29.0 4.4 Plastics 5.0 3.9 1.1 Reconciliation -6.2 -3.8 -2.4

Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting planned

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has achieved distributable earnings in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) for 2022. The management will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share. The funds drawn down under the KfW Entrepreneur Loan and its conditions preclude a higher distribution until the loan has been repaid in full.

Outlook

We currently formulate our expectations for 2023 with an operating result (EBITDA) in the range of € 95.0 million to € 110.0 million, but reserve the right to adjust this expectation during the year and taking into account further business developments. For a complete presentation of the business development including the segment reporting and the annual financial statements, H&R KGaA refers to the Annual Report 2022, which is published today at www.hur.com - Investors - Publications.

