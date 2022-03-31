Log in
03/31/2022 | 04:15am EDT
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
31.03.2022 / 10:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Annual Report 2021

- H&R slightly exceeds preliminary figures and ends financial year 2021 with record EBITDA of EUR 132.5 million.

 

Salzbergen, March 31, 2022. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) reported an operating result (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation, impairments and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) for the 2021 financial year of EUR 132.5 million (2020: EUR 55.8 million) (for the other earnings levels, see table "Key figures" below). The bottom line is that the consolidated result attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 50.2 million (2020: EUR -9.0 million). The result was achieved with sales of EUR 1,188.4 million. This was EUR 315.4 million more than in the previous year (2020: EUR 873.0 million) due to price and volume reasons.

Key Figures for H&R KGaA:

in ? million 2021 2020 - / +
       
Sales revenues 1,188.4 873.0 315.4
Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 132.5 55.8 76.7
in % of Sales Revenues 11.1 6.4 4.7
EBIT 81.6 -0.3 81,9
Earnings before Income Taxes 73.4 -10.4 83.8
Earnings after Taxes 52.5 -7.8 60.3
Net Profit attributable to Shareholders 50.2 -9.0 59.2
Earnings per Share (?) 1.35 -0.24 1.59
Operating Cash flow 37.4 60.1 -22.7
       
  31/12/21 31/12/20 - / +
Balance Sheet Total 874.4 745.7 128.7
Equity 408.5 346.9 61.6
Equity Ratio (in%) 46.7 46.5 0.2
Employees (absolut) 1,585 1,585 0
 

Key Figures for segments

in Mio. ? 2021 2020 - / +
       
Sales revenues      
ChemPharm Refining 745.3 524.6 220.7
ChemPharm Sales 412.2 317.0 95.2
Plastics 43.8 40.1 3.7
Reconciliation -12.8 -8.7 -4.1
       
EBITDA      
ChemPharm Refining 103.4 35.2 68.2
ChemPharm Sales 29.0 25.9 3.1
Plastics 3.9 -0.4 4.3
Reconciliation -3.8 -4.9 1.1
 

No dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting
In principle, H&R has achieved a distributable result according to HGB for 2021. Nevertheless, the company's management will propose to the annual general meeting that no dividend be paid. First and foremost, this is due to the existing financial resources of the KfW Entrepreneur Loan and its conditions, which exclude a distribution until full repayment. The payment of a minimum dividend would not be affected by this, however, given the current development in Ukraine and the finally unforeseeable consequences for the German economy, the company does not consider such an outflow of funds to be appropriate. Although H&R has come through the crisis relatively well so far, the persistently uncertain economic prospects for Germany as a business location and for many of our customer industries speak in favor of keeping the funds in the company.

Outlook
We are currently formulating our expectations for 2022 with an operating result (EBITDA) in the range of ?80.0 million to ?95.0 million. For a complete presentation of the business development including segment reporting and the annual financial statements, H&R KGaA refers to today Annual Report 2021 published at www.hur.com - Investor Relations - Publications Overview.

Contact information:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
Neuenkirchener Str. 8
48499 Salzbergen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321
Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390
E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com
Internet: www.hur.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4T77
WKN: A2E4T7
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1316695

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1316695  31.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
