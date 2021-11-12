Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2HRA   DE000A2E4T77

H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA

(2HRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: With good quarterly figures towards a record full year result for 2021

11/12/2021 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: With good quarterly figures towards a record full year result for 2021 2021-11-12 / 08:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Quarterly statement for the 3rd quarter of 2021

- EBITDA of EUR 111.3 million after three quarters on course for record results

- Earnings expectations could be exceeded by up to 10%

Salzbergen, Germany, November 12, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary sales and earnings figures for the third quarter of 2021: From July to September 2021, the company achieved an operating result (EBITDA - Consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation, amortization and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 36.8 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 14.1 million). It not only clearly exceeded the same quarter of the previous year, but also marked the second strongest contribution to operating earnings this year. EBIT closed at EUR 24.1 million after last year's EUR 1.9 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of 2021 were strongly recovered at EUR 22.6 million (Q3-2020: EUR -0.1 million), with the net income attributable to shareholders closing at EUR 16.0 million (Q3-2020: EUR -1.2 million). Sales revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year increased - in particular due to higher raw material costs - to EUR 319.7 million (Q3-2020: EUR 208.1 million).

Overview of main key figures: 

in million EUR                          9 months 2021 9 months 2020 Diff. absolute 
Sales Revenues                                  878.2         649.9          228.3 
ChemPharm REFINING                              556.2         397.5          158.7 
ChemPharm SALES                                 299.2         229.5           69.7 
PLASTICS                                         32.4          29.2            3.2 
Consolidation                                    -9.6          -6.4           -3.2 
 
Consolidated operative income (EBITDA)          111.3          30.7           80.6 
ChemPharm REFINING                               89.8          15.7           74.1 
ChemPharm SALES                                  21.8          17.8            4.0 
PLASTICS                                          2.3           0.2            2.1 
Consolidation                                    -2.6          -3.0            0.4 
 
EBIT                                             73.2          -6.8           80.0 
EBT                                              67.0         -12.8           79.8 
Net income attributable to shareholders          47.0         -14.8           61.8 
Earnings per share (EUR)                         1.26         -0.40           1.66 
Operative cashflow                               13.1          44.6          -31.5 
Free cashflow                                   -25.5          14.4          -39.9 
                                              Q3-2021       Q3-2020 Diff. absolute 
Sales Revenues                                  319.7         208.1          111.6 
ChemPharm REFINING                              204.2         120.6           83.6 
ChemPharm SALES                                 108.6          78.6           30.0 
PLASTICS                                         10.9          11.0           -0.1 
Consolidation                                    -3.9          -2.1           -1.8 
 
Consolidated operative income (EBITDA)           36.8          14.1           22.7 
ChemPharm REFINING                               30.9           8.7           22.2 
ChemPharm SALES                                   6.6           6.5            0.1 
PLASTICS                                          0.5           0.4            0.1 
Consolidation                                    -1.2          -1.4            0.2 
 
EBIT                                             24.1           1.9           22.2 
EBT                                              22.6          -0.1           22.7 
Net income attributable to shareholders          16.0          -1.2           17.2 
Earnings per share (EUR)                         0.43         -0.03           0.46 
Operativer cashflow                              12.0           5.2            6.8 
Free cashflow                                    -1.1           0.8           -1.9 
                                            30/9/2021    31/12/2020 Diff. absolute 
Balance sheet total                             847.1         745.7          101.4 
Equity                                          402.2         346.9           55.3 
Equity ratio (%)                                 47.5          46.5            1.0

After a very good development in the first half of 2021, the start of the second half of the year was somewhat more subdued. The company currently sees a similar development for the final quarter. Nonetheless, all indicators continue to point to a very good full-year result, which latest estimate of a minimum expectation of EUR 115.0 million could be exceeded by up to 10 percent.

For further statements on business and earnings development, the company refers to the quarterly statement for the 3rd quarter of 2021 published today, which can be downloaded from www.hur.com in the "Investor Relations" area.

Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 Email: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Neuenkirchener Str. 8 
              48499 Salzbergen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 43 218 321 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 43 218 390 
E-mail:       investor.relations@hur.com 
Internet:     www.hur.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4T77 
WKN:          A2E4T7 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in 
              Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1248564 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1248564 2021-11-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248564&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2021 02:44 ET (07:44 GMT)

All news about H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA
02:46aH&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : With good quarterly figures towards a record full year result for 20..
EQ
02:45aPRESS RELEASE : H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: With good quarterly figures towards a record full yea..
DJ
11/02H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary result for third quarter of 2021
DJ
08/14H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/13H&R GMBH : confirms good figures for first half-year of 2021
EQ
08/13PRESS RELEASE : H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms good figures for first half-year of 2021
DJ
07/27H&R GMBH : supports Green Hydrogen initiative AquaVentus
EQ
07/27PRESS RELEASE : H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA supports Green Hydrogen initiative AquaVentus
DJ
07/22DGAP-ADHOC : H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for the first half year of 2021
DJ
06/16H&R GMBH : increases EBITDA expectations
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 163 M 1 331 M 1 331 M
Net income 2021 46,6 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net Debt 2021 82,0 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 305 M 350 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 585
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,20 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinz Hansen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Girg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Schwedhelm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Schütter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Reinhold Grothus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA49.91%350
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION26.63%102 712
AIR LIQUIDE13.47%82 546
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.8.61%48 569
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.58.60%34 109
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION80.15%31 854