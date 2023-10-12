2022
SUSTAINABILITY SUPPLEMENT
G R I a n d S A S B I n d i c a t o r s
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 . 0 INTRODUCTION
1.1 CDP 2022 Highlights (2021 performance)
1.2 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) - Disclosure Approach
1.3 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) - Disclosure Approach
1.4 Disclosures - GRI
2 . 0 GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS
2.1 Disclosures
2.1.1 Year-Over-Year Performance
2.2 Disclosure Notes - GRI
2.3 Disclosure Notes - SASB
3 . 0 ENERGY USE
3.1 Disclosures
3.1.1 Year-Over-Year Performance
3.2 Disclosure Notes - GRI
3.3 Disclosure Notes - SASB
4 . 0 WATER USE
4.1 Disclosures
4.1.1 Year-Over-Year Performance
4.2 Disclosure Notes - GRI
4.3 Disclosure Notes - SASB
5 . 0 WASTE DATA
5.1 Disclosures
APPENDIX - 2022 GHG EMISSIONS
REPORTING METHODOLOGY
1.0 Background
2.0 Organizational Boundaries
3.0 Operational Boundaries
4.0 Comparison to Historical Years
5.0 Treatment of Water and Waste
6.0 Renewable Energy Credits and Carbon Offsets
7.0 Utility Data Sources
8.0 Utility Data Estimation and Data Quality
9.0 Emission Factors, Global Warming Potential, and Conversion Factor
10.0 Glossary of Terms
APPENDIX - INDEPENDENT
1.0 INTRODUCTION
H&R REIT (H&R) is publishing its fourth annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, reflecting 2022 performance.
1 . 1 CDP 2022 HIGHLIGHTS (2021 PERFORMANCE)
Brightly Software Canada (Brightly) has tracked and
reported on utility use and emissions for the majority of
H&R's office properties since 2013. H&R has been reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) since 2016, reflecting 2015 performance onwards.
H&R is reporting on select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) indicators, as well as select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indicators.
GHG emissions are reported using the 'Operational Control' approach, as defined by the GHG Protocol. Under the operational control approach, 100% of emissions are
3
H&R REIT scored third among 12 Canadian REITs.
2.5%
Reduction in total market- based emissions in 2021 vs. 2020 (CDP 2022 Reporting).
76%
Data coverage increased from 22% in 2018 (CDP 2019) to 67% in 2021 (CDP 2022) with coverage of 76% for 2022 (CDP 2023).
reported from operations in which H&R or one of its subsidiaries have operational control. Further details on the selected organizational boundaries and reporting scope
can be found in Appendix - 2022 GHG Emissions Reporting
Methodology.
For the 2021 reporting period, H&R updated their reporting boundary to follow the 'Operational Control' approach, as defined by the GHG Protocol, to align with recent industry trends and the latest reporting guidance for real estate organizations. Prior to 2021, H&R reported their equity share of emissions under the financial control approach.
The figure shows 2021 vs. 2020 direct - natural gas combustion (Scope 1) emissions and indirect - electricity and district steam (Scope 2) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reported to CDP, along with values for the 2022 reporting period. Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions decreased between 2021 and 2022 due to the divestment of the Primaris portfolio, as well as four large office buildings located in Alberta and Ontario.
Annual Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emissions (tCO2e)
100,000
75,000
50,000
52,486
44,903
25,000
26,789
15,305
22,717
0
10,650
2020 *
2021
2022
Scope 1: Natural gas
Scope 2: Electricity and District steam
*Reported prior to the change in organizational boundary
