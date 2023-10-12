2022

SUSTAINABILITY SUPPLEMENT

G R I a n d S A S B I n d i c a t o r s

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 . 0 INTRODUCTION

4

1.1 CDP 2022 Highlights (2021 performance)

4

1.2 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) - Disclosure Approach

7

1.3 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) - Disclosure Approach

7

1.4 Disclosures - GRI

7

2 . 0 GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS

9

2.1 Disclosures

9

2.1.1 Year-Over-Year Performance

13

2.2 Disclosure Notes - GRI

14

2.3 Disclosure Notes - SASB

15

3 . 0 ENERGY USE

17

3.1 Disclosures

17

3.1.1 Year-Over-Year Performance

21

3.2 Disclosure Notes - GRI

22

3.3 Disclosure Notes - SASB

23

4 . 0 WATER USE

24

4.1 Disclosures

24

4.1.1 Year-Over-Year Performance

25

4.2 Disclosure Notes - GRI

26

4.3 Disclosure Notes - SASB

26

5 . 0 WASTE DATA

27

5.1 Disclosures

27

APPENDIX - 2022 GHG EMISSIONS

30

REPORTING METHODOLOGY

1.0 Background

30

2.0 Organizational Boundaries

30

3.0 Operational Boundaries

32

4.0 Comparison to Historical Years

33

5.0 Treatment of Water and Waste

34

6.0 Renewable Energy Credits and Carbon Offsets

34

TABLE OF CONTENTS

APPENDIX - 2022 GHG EMISSIONS REPORTING METHODOLOGY

7.0 Utility Data Sources

8.0 Utility Data Estimation and Data Quality

9.0 Emission Factors, Global Warming Potential, and Conversion Factor

10.0 Glossary of Terms

30

36

36

37

42

APPENDIX - INDEPENDENT

PRACTITIONERS' LIMITED ASSURANCE 43 REPORT

1.0 INTRODUCTION

H&R REIT (H&R) is publishing its fourth annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, reflecting 2022 performance.

1 . 1 CDP 2022 HIGHLIGHTS (2021 PERFORMANCE)

Brightly Software Canada (Brightly) has tracked and

reported on utility use and emissions for the majority of

H&R's office properties since 2013. H&R has been reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) since 2016, reflecting 2015 performance onwards.

H&R is reporting on select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) indicators, as well as select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indicators.

GHG emissions are reported using the 'Operational Control' approach, as defined by the GHG Protocol. Under the operational control approach, 100% of emissions are

3

H&R REIT scored third among 12 Canadian REITs.

2.5%

Reduction in total market- based emissions in 2021 vs. 2020 (CDP 2022 Reporting).

76%

Data coverage increased from 22% in 2018 (CDP 2019) to 67% in 2021 (CDP 2022) with coverage of 76% for 2022 (CDP 2023).

reported from operations in which H&R or one of its subsidiaries have operational control. Further details on the selected organizational boundaries and reporting scope

can be found in Appendix - 2022 GHG Emissions Reporting

Methodology.

For the 2021 reporting period, H&R updated their reporting boundary to follow the 'Operational Control' approach, as defined by the GHG Protocol, to align with recent industry trends and the latest reporting guidance for real estate organizations. Prior to 2021, H&R reported their equity share of emissions under the financial control approach.

The figure shows 2021 vs. 2020 direct - natural gas combustion (Scope 1) emissions and indirect - electricity and district steam (Scope 2) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reported to CDP, along with values for the 2022 reporting period. Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions decreased between 2021 and 2022 due to the divestment of the Primaris portfolio, as well as four large office buildings located in Alberta and Ontario.

Annual Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emissions (tCO2e)

100,000

75,000

50,000

52,486

44,903

25,000

26,789

15,305

22,717

0

10,650

2020 *

2021

2022

Scope 1: Natural gas

Scope 2: Electricity and District steam

*Reported prior to the change in organizational boundary

