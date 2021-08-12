H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Q2 2021 Quarterly Report to Unitholders For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Front St., Toronto Jackson Park, New York Airport Road, Brampton - Sleep Country

H&R Profile H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.1 billion at June 30, 2021. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet. Additional information regarding H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust is available at www.hr-reit.comand on www.sedar.com. Fair Value of Investment Properties Fair Value of Investment Properties by Geographic region by Type of Asset Alberta 18% Residential 23% Other Canadian Provinces 9% Industrial 8% Ontario 30% Retail 31% United States 43% Office 38% Primary Objectives H&R's objective is to maximize NAV per Unit through ongoing active management of H&R's assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects. H&R's strategy to accomplish this objective is to accumulate a diversified portfolio of high-quality investment properties in Canada and the United States leased by creditworthy tenants. Stability and Growth through Discipline Since inception in 1996, H&R has executed a disciplined and proven strategy that has provided stable cash flow from a high quality portfolio. We achieve our primary objectives and mitigate risks through long-term property leasing and financing, combined with conservative management of assets and liabilities.

SUMMARY REPORT TO UNITHOLDERS - SECOND QUARTER 2021 "I am very pleased to report H&R's second quarter financial results, reflecting the quality of our portfolio and strength of our balance sheet" said Tom Hofstedter, President and CEO. "Our announcement earlier this week of the $1.5 billion sale of the Bow Office Tower in Calgary and the Bell Office Campus in Mississauga will notably improve our tenant concentration profile, reduce our exposure to the Calgary office market, and most importantly, will enhance our financial flexibility allowing us to advance our strategic initiatives." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS June 30 December 31 2021 2020 Total assets (millions) $13,135 $13,355 Debt to total assets per the REIT's Financial Statements(1) 46.3% 47.7% Debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2) 50.0% 51.1% Unitholders' equity (millions) $6,170 $6,071 Units outstanding (in thousands of Units) 288,340 286,863 Unitholders' equity per Unit $21.40 $21.16 Net Asset Value ("NAV" per unit)(2) $22.29 $21.93 Unit price $16.00 $13.29 3 months ended June 30 6 months ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rentals from investment properties (millions) $264.3 $269.9 $530.8 $549.6 Property operating income (millions) $175.9 $163.6 $309.6 $304.3 Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (millions) $7.5 ($57.7) $72.2 ($1,358.9) Net income (loss) (millions) $94.9 $35.8 $254.4 ($984.1) Funds from operations ("FFO") (millions)(2) $115.7 $115.0 $235.4 $251.2 FFO per Unit (basic)(2) $0.38 $0.38 $0.78 $0.83 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") (millions)(2) $90.3 $89.0 $187.4 $209.1 AFFO per Unit (basic)(2) $0.30 $0.30 $0.62 $0.69 Distributions per Unit $0.17 $0.23 $0.35 $0.58 Payout ratio per Unit (as a % of FFO)(2) 44.9% 60.4% 44.2% 69.0% Debt includes mortgages payable, debentures payable, unsecured term loans and lines of credit. These are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release. H&R's management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO and AFFO as well as the calculation of NAV per Unit. Readers are encouraged to review the reconciliations and calculation in H&R's MD&A. Properties in Lease-up Annualized Q2 2021 Expected Stabilized Expected Increase in Q2 2021 Property Property operating Property operating Property operating operating income (cash income (cash basis) income (cash basis) income (cash basis) Property basis) (in millions)* (in millions)* (in millions)* (in millions)* River Landing, Miami, FL U.S. $2.3 U.S. $9.2 U.S. $24.8 U.S. $15.6 Jackson Park, Long Island City, NY U.S. $2.3 U.S. $9.2 U.S. $32.0 U.S. $22.8 At H&R's ownership interest. 1 | P a g e

River Landing, Miami, FL At June 30, 2021, retail occupancy was 77.2%. Committed occupancy was 87.8% as of August 2, 2021. The remaining retail lease-up is expected to occur during 2021. During Q2 2021, the REIT signed a lease with the Office of the State Attorney - Miami-Dade County to occupy approximately 50,000 square feet of office space, bringing committed office occupancy to approximately 34.9% as of August 2, 2021. The REIT is continuing negotiations with multiple parties on the remaining office space. In Q2 2021, the second residential tower at River Landing reached substantial completion and was transferred from properties under development to investment properties. The total amount transferred for the two residential towers was U.S. $201.6 million. As at June 30, 2021, occupancy was 59.1% and committed occupancy was 86.6% as of August 2, 2021, exceeding management's expectations on leasing velocity. Jackson Park, Long Island City, NY As at June 30, 2021, occupancy was 61.6%. Committed occupancy was 96.8% as at August 2, 2021. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT Q2 2021 ACTIVITY Office In June 2021, H&R repaid the first series of first mortgage bonds secured by The Bow office complex in Calgary, AB totalling $250.0 million at an interest rate of 3.69%, upon maturity. The repayment was funded using H&R's lines of credit. Same-Asset property operating income (cash basis) (a non-GAAP measure - see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release) from office properties decreased by 9.9% and 10.0%, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the respective 2020 periods, primarily due to Hess Corporation ("Hess") receiving a seven-month free rent period (commencing December 2020) as part of a lease extension and amending agreement completed in November 2020 for its premises in Houston, TX, (the "Hess Lease Amendment") under which Hess agreed to extend the term of its lease on two-thirds of the building for an additional term of 10 years beyond its current expiry of June 30, 2026. Excluding the impact of the Hess Lease Amendment, Same-Asset property operating income (cash basis) increased by 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Subsequent to June 30, 2021, H&R entered into agreements to sell the Bow office tower and Bell office campus (see "Subsequent Event - Offices Sales" in this press release) for $1.5 billion. Industrial In June 2021, H&R sold its 50% ownership interest in a portfolio of five single tenanted properties totalling 215,079 square feet located throughout Atlantic Canada for approximately $21.3 million. In addition, H&R sold its 50% ownership interest in a 36,562 square foot multi-tenanted property located in Kitchener, ON for $12.0 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2021, H&R sold its 50% ownership interest in a portfolio of nine single tenanted cold storage properties located across Canada for $117.5 million. The above transactions resulted in H&R disposing of a 50% ownership interest in 15 industrial properties for total proceeds of approximately $150.8 million, compared to H&R's IFRS fair value of $121.3 million as at March 31, 2021. The weighted average overall capitalization rate for these dispositions was approximately 4.1%. Same-Asset property operating income (cash basis) from industrial properties decreased by 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the respective 2020 periods, primarily due to the decrease in same-asset occupancy from 98.9% as at June 30, 2020 to 97.6% as at June 30, 2021. 2 | P a g e

Residential Same-Asset property operating income (cash basis) from residential properties in U.S. dollars decreased by 17.5% and 18.1%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the respective 2020 periods, primarily due to Jackson Park in New York which has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 with higher vacancy and lower than average lease renewals. Recent leasing data has confirmed this decline is temporary and H&R expects operating fundamentals to improve in the second half of 2021. Excluding Jackson Park, Same-Asset property operating income (cash basis) from residential properties in U.S. dollars increased by 5.7% and 4.9%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the respective 2020 periods, primarily due to an increase in revenue. Retail Same-Asset property operating income (cash basis) from retail properties increased by 39.9% and 7.4%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the respective 2020 periods, primarily due to higher bad debt expenses recorded during the onset of COVID-19 in Q2 2020. Development Activity In April 2021, H&R entered into a 10-year lease with an industrial tenant to occupy 105,014 square feet at 34 Speirs Giffen Ave., Caledon, ON, a single-tenant property currently under development. The total development budget for this property is approximately $16.3 million and the expected yield on budgeted cost is approximately 7.0%. Occupancy is expected to commence in Q2 2022. This will be the second property constructed at H&R's industrial business park in Caledon, ON. In addition, 140 Speirs Giffen Ave., Caledon, ON, a 77,875 square foot industrial building is also under construction which is expected to be completed in Q2 2022, completing the first phase of H&R's Caledon industrial development. There is approximately 117.6 acres of remaining land which is held for future development. H&R's active development pipeline in the United States currently comprises four residential developments with a total development budget of U.S. $159.7 million. As at June 30, 2021, U.S. $143.3 million had been spent on properties under development with U.S. $16.4 million of budgeted costs remaining to be spent. The REIT has U.S. $19.6 million available to be funded through secured construction facilities, in each case at the REIT's proportionate share. Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations FFO per Unit in Q2 2021 was $0.38 compared to $0.40 in Q1 2021 and $0.38 in Q2 2020. AFFO per Unit was $0.30 in Q2 2021 compared to $0.32 in Q1 2021 and $0.30 in Q2 2020. Distributions paid as a percentage of AFFO was 57.7% in Q2 2021, resulting in significant retained cash flow. Liquidity As at June 30, 2021, H&R had ample liquidity including cash on hand of $59.4 million, $989.5 million available under its unused lines of credit and an unencumbered property pool of approximately $4.0 billion. Debt Highlights As at June 30, 2021, debt to total assets was 46.3% compared to 47.7% as at December 31, 2020. The weighted average interest rate of H&R's debt as at June 30, 2021 was 3.5% with an average term to maturity of 3.9 years. Mortgages: During Q2 2021, H&R secured three new mortgages totalling $237.0 million and repaid five mortgages totalling $489.4 million. 3 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.