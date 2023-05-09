H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : View the Management Information Circular Form for 2023Download

SCHEDULE A THE REIT'S GOVERNANCE PRACTICES WITH REFERENCE TO THE NI 58-101F1
H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SUITE 500, 3625 DUFFERIN STREET, TORONTO, ONTARIO M3K 1N4
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders and special voting unitholders (collectively, the "Unitholders") of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") will be held as a virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRREIT2023on June 15, 2023 at the hour of 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes:
to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the REIT for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and the report of the auditors thereon (the "Financial Statements");
to elect trustees of the REIT for the ensuing year;
to appoint auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorize the trustees of the REIT to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the REIT;
to consider and, if deemed advisable, approve the non-binding, advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed herein; and
to act upon such other matters as may properly come before such Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
The management information circular dated April 25, 2023, (the "Circular") provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and forms part of this Notice. The trustees of the REIT have fixed April 17, 2023 as the record date for determining those Unitholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.
The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format again by way of live audio webcast. This will give an opportunity for registered Unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, regardless of their geographic location. Unitholders will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRREIT2023to participate in the Meeting, and log-in using the 16-digit control number included either on your proxy form or voting instruction form, as applicable. The Meeting platform is fully supported across browsers and devices running the most updated version of applicable software plug-ins. You should ensure you have a strong, preferably high-speed, internet connection wherever you intend to participate in the Meeting. The Meeting will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on June 15, 2023. Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior, at 10:15 a.m. (Toronto time). You should allow ample time for online check-in procedures. For any technical difficulties experienced during the check-in process or during the Meeting, please call 1-800-586-1548 (Canada and U.S.) or 303-562-9288 (international) for assistance.
The webcast Meeting allows registered Unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders to attend the Meeting live, submit questions by typing them into the "Ask a Question" text box and submit their vote while the Meeting is being held if they have not done so in advance of the Meeting. Unitholders are reminded to retain their form of proxy and/or voting instruction form, as your 16-digit control number is listed therein and provides access to the Meeting, to vote and ask questions. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting through the live webcast only, by joining the webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRREIT2023as a guest. Guests will not be able to submit questions or vote.
In accordance with the REIT's sustainability policy, in connection with the Meeting, the REIT will be using the Canadian Securities Administrators' "notice-and-access" delivery model which allows the REIT to furnish the Circular, the accompanying proxy-related materials, the Financial Statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to Unitholders over the Internet resulting in lower costs and a reduction in the environmental impact of the Meeting. Under notice-and-access, Unitholders will continue to receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Meeting, however instead of a paper copy of the Meeting Materials, including the Circular, Unitholders will receive a notice with information on how they may access the Meeting Materials, including the Circular, electronically. On or about May 15, 2023, the REIT intends to mail Unitholders of record as of April 17, 2023 a notice with information about the notice-and-access process and voting instructions, as well as a proxy or voting instruction form containing instructions on how to access the Meeting Materials. UNITHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO REVIEW THE CIRCULAR PRIOR TO VOTING. Unitholders with questions about notice-and-access can call TSX Trust Company toll
free at 1-888-433-6443. The Meeting Materials can be viewed online at the following internet address: www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/HR. Please note that if you request a paper copy of the Circular, you will not receive a new form of proxy or voting instruction form, so you should retain these forms sent to you in order to access the webcast Meeting, vote and ask questions accordingly through the 16-digit control number assigned therein. Please note that only registered Unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders have the ability to vote at the Meeting.
Unitholders (as defined in the Circular) who are unable to attend the Meeting are encouraged to vote online at www.proxyvote.comor by telephone at 1-800-474-7493 (English) or 1-800-474-7501 (French), by entering their 16-digit control number printed on the front of their form of proxy or voting instruction form and following the instructions provided. You may also complete, sign, date and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form to Broadridge at Broadridge Investor Communications Corporation, Attention: Data Processing Centre, P.O. Box 3700, STN Industrial Park, Markham, ON L3R 9Z9. In order to be effective, proxies and voting instruction forms must be received no later than 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on June 13, 2023 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, the last business day preceding the day of any adjournment thereof.
If you have any questions or need assistance completing your form of proxy, please contact the REIT's strategic advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184(toll-free within North America) or at 1- 416-304-0211 (outside of North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.
DATED at Toronto, Ontario this 25th day of April, 2023.
BY ORDER OF THE TRUSTEES OF
H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
"LARRY FROOM" LARRY FROOM Chief Financial Officer
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR
INTRODUCTION
This management information circular dated April 25, 2023 (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by and on behalf of the management of the REIT for use at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of units of the REIT ("Units") and the holders of special voting units of the REIT ("Special Voting Units" and collectively, with the holders of Units, the "Unitholders" and each, a "Unitholder") to be held on June 15, 2023 and any adjournment thereof for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice of Meeting (the "Notice"). It is expected that the solicitation will be primarily by mail, but proxies may also be solicited by telephone, online or other personal contact by employees of the REIT or Laurel Hill Advisory Group ("Laurel Hill"). The costs of solicitation will be borne by the REIT. The REIT has also engaged Laurel Hill to provide the following services in connection with the Meeting: reviewing and making recommendations with respect to this Circular; recommending corporate governance best practices where applicable; liaising with proxy advisory firms; developing and implementing Unitholder communication strategies; providing general advice with respect to the Meeting and proxy protocol; reporting and reviewing the tabulation of Unitholder proxies and the solicitation of Unitholder proxies including contacting Unitholders by telephone. In connection with these services, Laurel Hill is expected to receive a fee of up to $75,000, in addition to certainout-of-pocketexpenses. The information contained herein is given as at April 25, 2023, except where otherwise indicated.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information in this Circular contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements) including, among others, statements relating to the objectives of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT"), strategies to achieve those objectives, the REIT's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements relating to the REIT's Transformational Strategic Repositioning Plan. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", "project", "budget" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the REIT's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.
Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on the REIT's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the REIT's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of the REIT to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this Circular. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the business of the REIT (real property ownership; current economic environment; credit risk and tenant concentration; lease rollover risk; interest rates and other debt- related risks; development risks; residential rental risk; capital expenditure risk; currency risk; liquidity risk; risks associated with disease outbreaks; cyber security risk; financing credit risk; ESG and climate change risk; coownership interest in properties; general uninsured losses; joint arrangements and investment risk; dependence on key personnel and succession planning; potential acquisition, investment and disposition opportunities and joint venture arrangements; potential undisclosed liabilities associated with acquisitions; competition for real property investments; and potential conflicts of interest) and securities of the REIT (prices of REIT securities; availability of cash for distributions; credit ratings; ability to access capital markets; tax risk; additional tax risk applicable to Unitholders; dilution; Unitholder liability; the right to redeem REIT Units; investment eligibility of REIT Units; the Senior Debentures; and statutory remedies available to Unitholders).
Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements include assumptions relating to the general economy, including the effects of increased inflation; the debt markets continuing to provide access to capital at a reasonable cost, notwithstanding rising interest rates; and assumptions concerning currency exchange and interest rates; and the assumptions made in connection with
