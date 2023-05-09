H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : View the Management Information Circular Form for 2023Download

H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SUITE 500, 3625 DUFFERIN STREET, TORONTO, ONTARIO M3K 1N4

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders and special voting unitholders (collectively, the "Unitholders") of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") will be held as a virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRREIT2023on June 15, 2023 at the hour of 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the REIT for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and the report of the auditors thereon (the " Financial Statements "); to elect trustees of the REIT for the ensuing year; to appoint auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorize the trustees of the REIT to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the REIT; to consider and, if deemed advisable, approve the non-binding, advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed herein; and to act upon such other matters as may properly come before such Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The management information circular dated April 25, 2023, (the "Circular") provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and forms part of this Notice. The trustees of the REIT have fixed April 17, 2023 as the record date for determining those Unitholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format again by way of live audio webcast. This will give an opportunity for registered Unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, regardless of their geographic location. Unitholders will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRREIT2023to participate in the Meeting, and log-in using the 16-digit control number included either on your proxy form or voting instruction form, as applicable. The Meeting platform is fully supported across browsers and devices running the most updated version of applicable software plug-ins. You should ensure you have a strong, preferably high-speed, internet connection wherever you intend to participate in the Meeting. The Meeting will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on June 15, 2023. Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior, at 10:15 a.m. (Toronto time). You should allow ample time for online check-in procedures. For any technical difficulties experienced during the check-in process or during the Meeting, please call 1-800-586-1548 (Canada and U.S.) or 303-562-9288 (international) for assistance.

The webcast Meeting allows registered Unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders to attend the Meeting live, submit questions by typing them into the "Ask a Question" text box and submit their vote while the Meeting is being held if they have not done so in advance of the Meeting. Unitholders are reminded to retain their form of proxy and/or voting instruction form, as your 16-digit control number is listed therein and provides access to the Meeting, to vote and ask questions. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting through the live webcast only, by joining the webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRREIT2023as a guest. Guests will not be able to submit questions or vote.

In accordance with the REIT's sustainability policy, in connection with the Meeting, the REIT will be using the Canadian Securities Administrators' "notice-and-access" delivery model which allows the REIT to furnish the Circular, the accompanying proxy-related materials, the Financial Statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to Unitholders over the Internet resulting in lower costs and a reduction in the environmental impact of the Meeting. Under notice-and-access, Unitholders will continue to receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Meeting, however instead of a paper copy of the Meeting Materials, including the Circular, Unitholders will receive a notice with information on how they may access the Meeting Materials, including the Circular, electronically. On or about May 15, 2023, the REIT intends to mail Unitholders of record as of April 17, 2023 a notice with information about the notice-and-access process and voting instructions, as well as a proxy or voting instruction form containing instructions on how to access the Meeting Materials. UNITHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO REVIEW THE CIRCULAR PRIOR TO VOTING. Unitholders with questions about notice-and-access can call TSX Trust Company toll

i | H&R REIT Management Information Circular | April 25, 2023