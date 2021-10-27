Log in
    HR.UN   CA4039254079

H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(HR.UN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/27 09:39:20 am
17.04 CAD   +3.52%
10/27 09:39am EDT - View H&R's Strategic PlanDownload PDF
PU
08:59aH&R REIT Announces Transformational Strategic Repositioning Plan
AQ
08:08aIIROC Trading Halt - HR.UN
AQ
View H&R's Strategic PlanDownload PDF

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
REPOSITIONED FOR GROWTH

Strategic Repositioning

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 27, 2021

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation will contain forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forwardlooking statements) including, among others, statements made or implied relating to H&R Real Estate Investment Trust's ("H&R" or "the REIT") objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, H&R's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions and statements with respect to H&R's strategic repositioning initiatives, including the tax-freespin-off of Primaris REIT, the disposition of H&R's remaining retail assets and the monetization of H&R's ECHO interest, the disposition of office properties without redevelopment opportunities, including in each case the proceeds therefrom, H&R's focus on multi-residential and industrial assets and its development pipeline, the benefits to H&R from the foregoing, including the impact on H&R's financial metrics, including NAV, H&R's pro forma and target asset mix, H&R's pro forma balance sheet, Primaris REIT's strategy, capital structure and opportunities, Primaris REIT's development activities, H&R's development pipeline and activities, including planned future expansions and building of new properties, the expected yield on cost of H&R's developments and other investments, the expected costs and timing of any of H&R's projects and H&R's target business and financial metrics. Statements concerning forwardlooking information can be identified by words such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", "project", "budget" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forwardlooking statements reflect H&R's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forwardlooking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on H&R's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including H&R's MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and H&R's most recently filed annual information form, which could cause the actual results and performance of H&R to differ materially from the forwardlooking statements made in this presentation. Although the forwardlooking statements made in this presentation are based upon what H&R believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forwardlooking statements. Readers are also urged to examine H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time as they may contain discussions on risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results and performance of H&R to differ materially from the forwardlooking statements made in this presentation. All forwardlooking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forwardlooking statements are made as of October 27, 2021 and H&R, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

.

Non-GAAP Measures

The REIT's audited annual financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). H&R's management uses a number of measures which do not have a meaning recognized or standardized under IFRS or Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP measures the REIT's proportionate share, property operating income (cash basis), Same-Asset property operating income (cash basis), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), Payout Ratio per Unit as a % of AFFO, Interest Coverage ratio, Debt/Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Net Asset Value ("NAV"), as well as other non-GAAP measures discussed elsewhere in this presentation, should not be construed as an alternative to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, H&R's method of calculating these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. H&R uses these measures to better assess its underlying performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. These non-GAAP financial measures are more fully defined and discussed in H&R's MD&A as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, available at www.hr-reit.comand on

www.sedar.com.

Other

All figures have been reported at H&R's ownership interest, including equity accounted investments and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet figures have been converted at $1.24 CAD for each U.S. $1.00, unless otherwise stated. Income Statement figures have been converted at $1.25 CAD for each U.S. $1.00, unless otherwise stated.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

OCTOBER 27, 2021

REPOSITIONED

FOR GROWTH

To be a leading owner, operator and developer of multi-residential and industrial properties, surfacing value through asset redevelopment and greenfield development, funded by capital recycling.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

OCTOBER 27, 2021

STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING INITIATIVES

PRIMARIS

EXIT RETAIL

EXIT OFFICE

FOCUS ON MULTI- RESIDENTIAL AND INDUSTRIAL

Tax-freespin-off of Primaris including all of H&R's enclosed malls to unitholders

Disposition of remaining grocery-anchored and essential service retail properties, including ECHO interest

Office properties with redevelopment opportunities will be held while remaining office properties will be sold

Reinvest proceeds generated from retail and office dispositions to grow Class A multi-residential and industrial property portfolio, including significant development and redevelopment of properties in prime locations primarily within the GTA and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

OCTOBER 27, 2021

STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING BENEFITS TRANSFORM FROM DIVERSIFIED TO SIMPLIFIED

Higher Growth

Enhanced

Attractive

Financial

Properties

Geography

Developments

Flexibility

Greater exposure to

Enhanced major market

Attractive development

Strong balance sheet

higher growth multi-

presence in the Greater

and redevelopment

enhances financial

residential and

Toronto Area and high

opportunities to drive

flexibility to execute on

industrial, combined

growth U.S. Sunbelt and

future growth

growth plans

with reduced exposure

Gateway cities

to retail and office

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

OCTOBER 27, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
