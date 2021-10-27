Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HR.UN   CA4039254079

H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(HR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

View Primaris Spin-Off PresentationDownload PDF

10/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Built for the New Retail Landscape

Primaris REIT 2022 Spin-Out October 27, 2021

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation will contain forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forwardlooking statements) including, among others, statements made or implied relating to Primaris REIT's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, Primaris REIT's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions and statements with respect to Primaris REIT's capital structure, including leverage and debt profile and distributions, the ability to monetize residential density, the expected operating metrics and EBITDA growth post-COVID-19 pandemic and Primaris REIT's positioning for economic recovery, intensification and development opportunities, Primaris REIT's post-spin-off financial and credit metrics, including expected credit rating, Primaris REIT's leverage and payout ratio, consolidation opportunities, Primaris REIT's e-commerce and innovation strategy, and the anticipated inclusion in the S&P/TSX Capped REIT index. Statements concerning forwardlooking information can be identified by words such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", "project", "budget" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forwardlooking statements reflect H&R Real Estate Investment Trust's ("H&R") current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forwardlooking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on H&R's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in H&R REIT's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including H&R's MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and H&R's most recently filed annual information form, as well as the management proxy circular to be filed in connection with the spin-off of Primaris REIT, which could cause the actual results and performance of Primaris REIT to differ materially from the forwardlooking statements made in this presentation. Although the forwardlooking statements made in this presentation are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forwardlooking statements. Readers are also urged to examine H&R's and, following the spin-off, Primaris REIT's, materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time as they may contain discussions on risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results and performance of Primaris REIT to differ materially from the forwardlooking statements made in this presentation. All forwardlooking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these

cautionary statements. These forwardlooking statements are made as of October 27, 2021 and H&R, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation uses a number of measures which do not have a meaning recognized or standardized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") or Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP measures Fund From Operations ("FFO"), FFO Payout Ratio, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), AFFO Payout Ratio, Debt/Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA, as well as other non-GAAP measures discussed elsewhere in this presentation, should not be construed as an alternative to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, management's method of calculating these supplemental

non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. Management uses these measures to better assess its underlying performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. These non-GAAP financial measures are more fully defined and discussed in H&R REIT's MD&A as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedar.com.

Other

This presentation is representative of the properties to be contributed by H&R and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan ("HOOPP"), unless otherwise noted.

Primaris |

Investment Proposition

Size and scale

National portfolio of dominant enclosed shopping centre properties in primarily secondary Canadian markets

Conservative capital structure

Debt to Gross Book Value of 29% and 5.3x of Debt to EBITDA1 and target payout as of % of FFO between 45% - 50%

Experienced and Independent Management Platform

Full service internal management capabilities with experienced leadership and ~300 employees

Growth Vehicle Positioned as Industry Consolidator Uniquely positioned and well capitalized in illiquid private market with limited institutional competition

1. Based on 2022 expected EBITDA

Demonstrated resiliency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Stable operating metrics and steady organic EBITDA growth expected post the COVID-19 pandemic

Excess density and substantial intensification potential

Portfolio includes several urban properties with significant intensification potential

Strong institutional sponsorship

HOOPP will be Primaris' largest unitholder with approximately 26% ownership

Primaris | Investor Presentation October 2021

3

$3.2B

2,300+

Unsecured

35

Fair Value

Tenants

Pursuing Investment

Properties

Assets

Grade Rating

11.4MSF

29%

45-50%

5.3x¹

GLA

Debt/Value

Target FFO Payout Ratio

Debt/EBITDA

1. Based on 2022 expected EBITDA

Primaris | Investor Presentation October 2021

4

Table of Contents

SECTION 1

Primaris Strategic Advantage

SECTION 2

Strong Management Team and

Robust Operating Platform

SECTION 3

Well Positioned For Economic

Recovery

SECTION 4

Dominant Enclosed Shopping

Centre Portfolio

SECTION 5

Diversified Tenant Base with a

Well-Laddered Lease Maturity

Profile

SECTION 6

Conservative Capital Structure

and Financial Strategy

SECTION 7

Leveraging Technology to

Drive Retailer Profitability

SECTION 8

SECTION 9

SECTION 10 APPENDIX

Excess Density and Substantial Intensification Potential with Flexibility to Monetize Density to Maintain Conservative Capital Structure

Environmental, Social and Governance

Invest with Us

Primaris | Investor Presentation October 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:07:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
10:32aH&R Real Estate Investment Trust to focus on residential and industrial sector
AQ
10:17aH&R REIT Details "Transformational Strategic Repositioning Plan"; Primaris Spin-Off, to..
MT
09:38aView H&R's Strategic PlanDownload PDF
PU
09:15aH&R REIT BRIEF : Co Details Transformational Strategic Repositioning Plan; Primaris Spin-O..
MT
09:11aIIROC Trade Resumption - HR.UN
AQ
08:59aH&R REIT Announces Transformational Strategic Repositioning Plan
AQ
08:08aIIROC Trading Halt - HR.UN
AQ
10/21H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/12H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Closing Of $1.47 Billion Strategic Sale ..
AQ
10/12H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Distribution for the Month of October 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 126 M 907 M 907 M
Net income 2021 561 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 4 746 M 3 834 M 3 824 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 728
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,46 CAD
Average target price 18,89 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Hofstedter President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Larry Froom Chief Financial Officer
Ronald C. Rutman Chairman
Blair Kundell Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert E. Dickson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST23.85%3 834
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.21%74 659
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.72%44 635
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.17.27%32 388
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION19.19%28 854
SEGRO PLC37.03%21 518