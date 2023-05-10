Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. H&T Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAT   GB00B12RQD06

H&T GROUP PLC

(HAT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:23:21 2023-05-10 am EDT
438.00 GBX   -4.16%
10:22aH&T notes strong demand; TClarke confident of gains
AN
04/26Earnings Flash (HT) HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Posts Q1 Revenue $75.2M
MT
03/31HT&E Completes Soprano Design Stake Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&T notes strong demand; TClarke confident of gains

05/10/2023 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

H&T Group PLC - Surrey, England-based pawnbroker - Says demand for pledge lending has remained strong, with January and March both being record months for lending. The pawnbroking pledge book grew by the end of April to around GBP106.5 million, up from GBP100.7 million at December 31. Adds that demand for pre-owned jewellery and watches has continued to be strong, with retail sales to the end of April up 13% year-on-year. Says gold purchase volumes have been in line with forecasts. Scrap margins continue to benefit from a strong gold price. Chief Executive Chris Gillespie says: "With continued investment in scale and capabilities, along with broadening our business in the context of wider macro-economic factors, we continue to believe that the group has an opportunity for significant growth in the medium term across all of our product offerings."

----------

Hochschild Mining PLC - London-based precious metals company focusing on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold - Reports first quarter attributable production figures, including 39,735 ounces of gold, 2.1 million ounces of silver, 64,514 gold equivalent ounces, and 5.4 million silver equivalent ounces. Reiterates full-year production guidance of 301,000 to 314,000 gold equivalent ounces. Further, expects to receive a decision from the Peruvian government on its Inmaculada Modified Environmental Impact Assessment in the second quarter.

----------

Luceco PLC - Supplier of wiring accessories, EV chargers, LED lighting, and portable power products - Trades in line with expectations in the first quarter, though revenue fell 5% to GBP48 million from a year prior. Says that the stronger gross margin seen in the second half of 2022 of above 38% has continued into the first quarter, and current activity levels are inline with expectation. However, notes that macroeconomic conditions remain difficult to judge, with leading indicators continuing to suggest residential RMI markets will remain challenging. CEO John Hornby says: "We are optimistic for the remainder of 2023, whilst maintaining an element of caution recognising that macroeconomic conditions remain difficult to judge. We are excited by a number of product developments which provide us with medium and long-term opportunities to grow the business."

----------

GRC International Group PLC - Ely, England-based provider of products and services for IT governance, risk management and compliance - For the year ended March 31, expects revenue between GBP14.5 million and GBP15.0 million, up from GBP13.9 million a year prior. Anticipates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the range of GBP300,000 to GBP600,000, down from GBP900,000. Attributes this decline to economic headwinds and wide macro uncertainties in the third quarter. Gross margin is expected to increase to 61% from 59%.

----------

TClarke PLC - London-based engineering services firm - Says trading in the early months of 2023 has continued to be strong, and that the board remains "highly confident" that revenues will exceed GBP500 million for the first time in the current year. The forward order book now stands at GBP720 million, up from GBP585 million a year prior. Says it is well-positioned to manage additional revenues in its various market sectors.

----------

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRC INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC -7.14% 13 Delayed Quote.-41.67%
H&T GROUP PLC -4.16% 438 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 1.28% 82.85 Delayed Quote.16.44%
HORNBY PLC 0.00% 23.5 Delayed Quote.-17.54%
LUCECO PLC -1.64% 108 Delayed Quote.11.81%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.47% 2677.32 Real-time Quote.12.26%
SILVER -0.54% 25.4848 Delayed Quote.6.67%
TCLARKE PLC 9.63% 143.342 Delayed Quote.8.96%
All news about H&T GROUP PLC
10:22aH&T notes strong demand; TClarke confident of gains
AN
04/26Earnings Flash (HT) HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Posts Q1 Revenue $75.2M
MT
03/31HT&E Completes Soprano Design Stake Sale
MT
03/31Allegra Orthopaedics Files US FDA Submission for Implantable Spinal Cage Device
MT
03/28Outgoing Croda finance director sells; H&T CEO buys
AN
03/24Volume of Carbon Offsets Issued in Third Week of March Declines Slightly, ClearBlue Mar..
MT
03/09H&T Group breaking records in early 2023
AQ
03/08Hoth Therapeutics Picks Washington University School of Medicine as First Active Site f..
MT
03/07H&T lifts annual dividend by 25% amid profit surge
AN
03/07STV lifts annual dividend as profit rises; revenue down
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 204 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2023 24,0 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2023 5,36 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,29x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 200 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart H&T GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
H&T Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&T GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 457,00 GBX
Average target price 580,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Donald Gillespie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tatiana Hagan Finance Director
Diane Elizabeth Giddy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Richard Walker Chairman
James Fitzgerald Thornton Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&T GROUP PLC-4.79%253
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-0.35%48 124
ORIX CORPORATION9.91%20 168
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-16.43%11 769
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED36.03%9 844
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.24%6 149
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer