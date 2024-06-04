H&T Group plc is a United Kingdom-based non-trading holding company. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries include pawnbroking, gold purchasing, retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches, foreign currency and other related services operated through Harvey & Thompson Limited. Its segments include pawnbroking, gold purchasing, retail, pawnbroking scrap, personal loans, foreign exchange and other services. The pawnbroking segment is engaged in providing secured loans against collateral (the pledge). Its gold purchasing segment is engaged in buying jewelry directly from customers through its stores. The retail segment is engaged in retail sales of primarily gold, jewelry and watches, and the retail sales are forfeited items from the pawnbroking pledge book or refurbished items from its gold purchasing operations. Its pawnbroking scrap segment consists of gold scrap sales of its inventory assets other than those reported within gold purchasing.

Sector Consumer Lending