H&T Group PLC - Surrey-based pawnbroker and retailer of new and pre-owned jewellery - Promotes Non-Executive Director Toni Wood as new senior independent director. Wood was appointed to the board in May 2022. H&T says she has "brought the benefits of her expertise in marketing, commercial and digital leadership through her experience in retail, FMCG, technology and e-commerce to the board." Wood succeeds James Thornton as senior independent director, who retired at the company's annual general meeting on May 16.
Current stock price: 399.00 pence each
12-month change: down 5.2%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
