    4544   JP3822000000

H.U. GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(4544)
H U : Announcement of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

12/27/2021 | 02:17am EST
(Note) This summary document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only and does not cover all articles. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

December 27, 2021

Press Release

Company Name:

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc

Name of

Shigekazu Takeuchi

Representative:

President & CEO

Code Number:

4544, 1st Section of

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Atsuko Murakami, CFO

Telephone No.:

+81-3-5909-3337

Announcement of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter, the Company) has announced that, with respect to the Stock Options resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 26, 2021, undermined items have been determined as follows.

  1. Total number of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

612 rights

  1. The value of assets to be contributed upon exercise of each stock acquisition right 292,400 yen per stock acquisition right (2,924 yen per share)
  2. Paid-inamount for the stock acquisition rights

43,600 yen per stock acquisition right (436 yen per share)

  1. Stock Acquisition Rights allotment recipients, number of recipients, and the number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted

Allotment Recipients

Number of Recipients

Number of Stock Acquisition

Rights to be Allotted

Employees of the Company

69 individuals

239

Directors of Subsidiaries

10 individuals

34

Employees of Subsidiaries

101 individuals

339

Disclaimer

Miraca Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
