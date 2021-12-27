H U : Announcement of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

(Note) This summary document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only and does not cover all articles. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

December 27, 2021 Press Release Company Name: H.U. Group Holdings, Inc Name of Shigekazu Takeuchi Representative: President & CEO Code Number: 4544, 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Atsuko Murakami, CFO Telephone No.: +81-3-5909-3337

Announcement of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter, the Company) has announced that, with respect to the Stock Options resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 26, 2021, undermined items have been determined as follows.

Total number of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

612 rights

The value of assets to be contributed upon exercise of each stock acquisition right 292,400 yen per stock acquisition right (2,924 yen per share) Paid-in amount for the stock acquisition rights

43,600 yen per stock acquisition right (436 yen per share)

Stock Acquisition Rights allotment recipients, number of recipients, and the number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted