H U : Announcement of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

(Note) This summary document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only and does not cover all articles. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
December 27, 2021
Press Release
Company Name:
H.U. Group Holdings, Inc
Name of
Shigekazu Takeuchi
Representative:
President & CEO
Code Number:
4544, 1st Section of
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Contact:
Atsuko Murakami, CFO
Telephone No.:
+81-3-5909-3337
Announcement of Determination of Terms of the Allotment of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)
H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter, the Company) has announced that, with respect to the Stock Options resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 26, 2021, undermined items have been determined as follows.
Total number of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)
612 rights
The value of assets to be contributed upon exercise of each stock acquisition right 292,400 yen per stock acquisition right (2,924 yen per share)
Paid-inamount for the stock acquisition rights
43,600 yen per stock acquisition right (436 yen per share)
Stock Acquisition Rights allotment recipients, number of recipients, and the number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted
Allotment Recipients
Number of Recipients
Number of Stock Acquisition
Rights to be Allotted
Employees of the Company
69 individuals
239
Directors of Subsidiaries
10 individuals
34
Employees of Subsidiaries
101 individuals
339
Disclaimer
