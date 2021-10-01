H U : Notice of Update to Rating Information

October 1, 2021

News Release

Company name: H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. Representative: Shigekazu Takeuchi, Director, President and Group CEO Securities code: 4544 First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice of Update to Rating Information

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter, the Company) hereby announces that a news release about the Company's issuer rating was published today by Rating & Investment Information, Inc. (hereinafter, R&I).

There is no change to the Company's rating (A) and its rating outlook (stable).

Before Update After Update Rating A A (No change) Rating outlook Stable Stable (No change)

For further details about the grounds for the rating, please refer to the news release issued by R&I.

Website of R&I: https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/

End.

