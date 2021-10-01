Log in
    4544   JP3822000000

H.U. GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(4544)
  Report
H U : Notice of Update to Rating Information

10/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
October 1, 2021

News Release

Company name:

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Shigekazu Takeuchi, Director, President

and Group CEO

Securities code:

4544 First Section, Tokyo Stock

Exchange

Notice of Update to Rating Information

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter, the Company) hereby announces that a news release about the Company's issuer rating was published today by Rating & Investment Information, Inc. (hereinafter, R&I).

There is no change to the Company's rating (A) and its rating outlook (stable).

Before Update

After Update

Rating

A

A (No change)

Rating outlook

Stable

Stable (No change)

For further details about the grounds for the rating, please refer to the news release issued by R&I.

End.

Contacts:

For media:

Public Relations Section, Public Relations/Sustainability Dept.

Phone: +81-03-6279-0884

e-mail: pr@hugp.com

For investors and analysts:

IR/SR Dept.

Phone: +81-03-5909-3337

e-mail: ir@hugp.com

Disclaimer

Miraca Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
