H U : Notice of Update to Rating Information

October 1, 2021
News Release
Company name:
H.U. Group Holdings, Inc.
Representative:
Shigekazu Takeuchi, Director, President
and Group CEO
Securities code:
4544 First Section, Tokyo Stock
Exchange
Notice of Update to Rating Information
H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter, the Company) hereby announces that a news release about the Company's issuer rating was published today by Rating & Investment Information, Inc. (hereinafter, R&I).
There is no change to the Company's rating (A) and its rating outlook (stable).
Before Update
After Update
Rating
A
A (No change)
Rating outlook
Stable
Stable (No change)
For further details about the grounds for the rating, please refer to the news release issued by R&I.
End.
Contacts:
For media:
Public Relations Section, Public Relations/Sustainability Dept.
Phone: +81-03-6279-0884
e-mail: pr@hugp.com
For investors and analysts:
IR/SR Dept.
Phone: +81-03-5909-3337
e-mail: ir@hugp.com
