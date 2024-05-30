The Power of Hydrogen
May 2024
WHO WE ARE
Peter Rößner (CEO)
Bert Althaus (CFO)
Axel Funke (CTO)
"Water will be the coal of the future."
Jules Verne
Bojan Petrov (COO)
Gunnar Krüger (CBO)
GREEN H2 MARKET POISED FOR GROWTH
H2APEX covering relevant segments in the largest and fastest growing H2 Economy
EU H2 demand split by production pathway
39
(2019-'50, mtpa)
Green
26
Low-Carbon
31
Grey
19
13
18
11
9
8
6
2
4
8
1
6
8
9
6
4
2
2019
2025
2030
2035
2040
2050
2030 EU H2 demand by country
Share of Total EU
(mtpa)
Demand
Germany
3,0
~23%
Italy
1,4
~11%
Netherlands
1,4
~10%
France
1,3
~10%
2030 EU H2 demand by segment
(mtpa)
Current focus
Heating: 15%
Marine: 2%
Chemicals: 29%
Road Transport: 8%
Other Industry:
6%
Iron & Steel: 14%
Refining : 26%
Source: McKinsey Energy Insights Global Energy Perspective for EU27
LEADING DEVELOPER, OWNER & OPERATOR
of H2 plants with advantages over peers
PROVEN
TRACK RECORD
Quadrupling of turnover
- 2 MW H2 plant fueled by 11.5 MW own solarpark
- Profitable EPC business
- 10 years of experience in hydrogen storage (tanks/chemical storage)
EUR 4m in FY 22 revenue EUR 15m in FY 23 revenue
Strong growth planned for 2024
EMPLOYEE
TEAM QUALITIES
More than 100 highly skilled and experienced employees
Strong network and partnerships
- Long lasting relationships to decision makers in industry/government
- Strong ties to academic institutions, e.g. Fraunhofer, LIKAT
MASSIVE
PROJECT PIPELINE
More than 1.7 GW
- EU flagship project: Awarded 100 MW IPCEI project
- 520 MW of projects are short-listed
- 15 MW EPC projects are under completion
BUILDING A PIONEER IN HYDROGEN SOLUTIONS
Driving innovation by multi-supplier and open technology approach
2012
2019/20
2022
2024
Company incorporation
- Corporate structure
- R&D and technology focus
Establishing the
Project wins and
We are …
asset base
track record
▪ Purchase of Rostock-Laage site
▪ 15 MW sold to blue chip
(EUR 20m)
clients
▪ Operation of Europe´s first grid-
▪ Multiple awards and
connected facility (2MW pilot
inbound client interest
plant)
Setting the foundations
- Scaling and commercialisation
- Total investments of EUR 50m
…
2021
Breakthrough public funding ("H2ERO electrolysis")
- IPCEI(1) approval for 105 MW plant on Rostock-Laage site
- Connection to future German hydrogen backbone
2021
2022
Strengthening balance sheet
- IPO to FRA Prime Standard via reverse take over
Expanding H2 generation Capacities
- Acquisition of land in Lubmin (DE) for 600MW electrolyser capacity
2023
5
EUROPE'S LEADING H2 PARK AS STRONG ASSET BASE
More than EUR 50m invested in strategically located state-of-the-art facilities
Rostock-
24 ha
Laage
H2APEX hydrogen
refuelling station
H2APEX production for storage solutions
11.5 MWp
PV park
(owned by H2APEX)
2 MW H2APEX
hydrogen pilot plant
2.5km
expand to 12 MW
Future 100 MW H2ERO electrolysis site1 (IPCEI project)
infrastructure for 200 MW
Facility let to corporate customer (Rhodius)
H2APEX corporate HQ
- 100 MW H2ERO project part of IPCEI "Doing Hydrogen" to be built by 2027.
H2APEX RELIES ON A HOLISTIC APPROACH
Current business opportunities drive market growth
EPC(M)
SERVICE
& OPERATION
STORAGE
H2 PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION
~2021 until now
EPC(M) business
2020 - 2024 as of 2024
Gain
Service & Operation (internal and external)
experience
~2012 - 2023
as of 2024
Research & Development
Fully automated production line
~2012 - 2019/2020
2020 until now
as of 2027
Proof of concept
Own small H2 production
Scaling H2 production
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT - FILLED PROJECT BACKLOG
Three German Flagship Projects for reputable customers
AWARDED (3rd Party EPC) 15 MW plus 2.200 t of green hydrogen and 3 filling stations
CO2-Neutral Steel Production for ArcelorMittal (EUR 17m expected over 2 years)
EPC contract over 10 MW electrolysis plant (including 600 kg storage) for first
Electrolysis capacity: 10 MW
CO2-Reduction:
21,000t/y
hydrogen project in the German steel industry
FOD:
Jun-24
Living Laboratory H2-Wyhlen (EUR 20m expected over 2.5 years)
EPC contract over 5 MW electrolysis plant (including 3,300 kg storage and 4 trailer filling stations) for the production of approx. 735t H2/y
Electrolysis capacity: 5 MW
CO2-Reduction: 9,300t/y
FOD:Mar-25
Heidekraut Train Project (EUR 7m expected over 2 years)
Purchase quantity: approx. 300,000 kg/y
Supply and construction of a green hydrogen train refueling station with FOD in Jan-25.
Max. H2 capacity mob. storage: 1,099 kg
Project includes commissioning of the filling station, including training for driving personnel.
Max. stored quantity of H2 on site: 2,347 kg
Rebus - Mobility Project (EUR 31m expect. over 8 years)
Construction, operation incl. maintenance, repair and H2 supply of two hydrogen filling stations for a fleet of 52 buses starting regular operation in Q3-24
Purchase quantity: approx. 300,000 kg/y
Max. H2 capacity mob. storage: 1,099 kg
Max. stored quantity of H2 on site: 2,347 kg
REV in total: approx. EUR 74m
STRONG AND RAPIDLY GROWING COMMERCIAL PIPELINE
Tangible pipeline of more than 1.7 GW of H2 capacity
TOTAL PIPELINE
Distribution of projects in %
▪ > 1.7 GW
15
RAPIDLY EXPANDING PIPELINE
▪
As of beginning of 2022 ~300 MW
85
▪
4 projects awarded in less than a year
up to 50 MW > 50 MW
958 MW
50-112GW
and growing
210 MW
3 Projects
15 MW
4 Projects
ONP
Awarded
Active development
Under development2
phase1
520 MW
12 Projects
Short-list
Analysis of customer's
needs: potential and
geographical
rapidly
Opportunities
Project request received,
Total Addressable
first meetings in progress
Market
- Includes Hybit Bremen (10 MW), H2-Wyhlen (5 MW), Heidekraut Bahn (Train Project), rebus (Mobility Project) -> 3 filling stations, 2.200 t of hydrogen
- Includes Demo 3.0 (10 MW), H2ERO/IPCEI (100 MW), KIWI Lubmin (100 up to 600 MW expansion)
OWN PROJECTS (ONP) - APPOX. 210 MW WITH FURTHER POTENTIAL
Executing by 2028
DEMO 3 - Capacity expansion
FINANCIALS:
Investment:
30 Mio. €
Required financing:
12 Mio. €
Bridge financing:
~ 6 Mio. €
DETAILS:
Electrolysis capacity:
10 MW
Production capacity:
900 t/p.a.
CO2-reduction:
9.300 t/p.a.
Commissioning:
2024/2025
▪ One third of the offtake has already been secured over 8 years
▪ Existing infrastructure can be utilised (including H2 filling station and trailer filling station)
▪ Usage of heat for APEX facilities and lease customer Rhodius (further connections possible)
Offtake agreement - Regionalbus Rostock GmbH
▪ Hydrogen Supply: 2.469 kEUR/p.a.
▪ Service & Operation: 399 kEUR/p.a.
▪ Planning and construction of filling stations: 5.961 kEUR
