The Power of Hydrogen

May 2024

WHO WE ARE

Peter Rößner (CEO)

Bert Althaus (CFO)

Axel Funke (CTO)

"Water will be the coal of the future."

Jules Verne

Bojan Petrov (COO)

Gunnar Krüger (CBO)

GREEN H2 MARKET POISED FOR GROWTH

H2APEX covering relevant segments in the largest and fastest growing H2 Economy

EU H2 demand split by production pathway

39

(2019-'50, mtpa)

Green

26

Low-Carbon

31

Grey

19

13

18

11

9

8

6

2

4

8

1

6

8

9

6

4

2

2019

2025

2030

2035

2040

2050

2030 EU H2 demand by country

Share of Total EU

(mtpa)

Demand

Germany

3,0

~23%

Italy

1,4

~11%

Netherlands

1,4

~10%

France

1,3

~10%

2030 EU H2 demand by segment

(mtpa)

Current focus

Heating: 15%

Marine: 2%

Chemicals: 29%

Road Transport: 8%

Other Industry:

6%

Iron & Steel: 14%

Refining : 26%

Source: McKinsey Energy Insights Global Energy Perspective for EU27

LEADING DEVELOPER, OWNER & OPERATOR

of H2 plants with advantages over peers

PROVEN

TRACK RECORD

Quadrupling of turnover

  • 2 MW H2 plant fueled by 11.5 MW own solarpark
  • Profitable EPC business
  • 10 years of experience in hydrogen storage (tanks/chemical storage)

EUR 4m in FY 22 revenue EUR 15m in FY 23 revenue

Strong growth planned for 2024

EMPLOYEE

TEAM QUALITIES

More than 100 highly skilled and experienced employees

Strong network and partnerships

  • Long lasting relationships to decision makers in industry/government
  • Strong ties to academic institutions, e.g. Fraunhofer, LIKAT

MASSIVE

PROJECT PIPELINE

More than 1.7 GW

  • EU flagship project: Awarded 100 MW IPCEI project
  • 520 MW of projects are short-listed
  • 15 MW EPC projects are under completion

BUILDING A PIONEER IN HYDROGEN SOLUTIONS

Driving innovation by multi-supplier and open technology approach

2012

2019/20

2022

2024

Company incorporation

  • Corporate structure
  • R&D and technology focus

Establishing the

Project wins and

We are …

asset base

track record

Purchase of Rostock-Laage site

15 MW sold to blue chip

(EUR 20m)

clients

Operation of Europe´s first grid-

Multiple awards and

connected facility (2MW pilot

inbound client interest

plant)

Setting the foundations

  • Scaling and commercialisation
  • Total investments of EUR 50m

2021

Breakthrough public funding ("H2ERO electrolysis")

  • IPCEI(1) approval for 105 MW plant on Rostock-Laage site
  • Connection to future German hydrogen backbone

2021

2022

Strengthening balance sheet

  • IPO to FRA Prime Standard via reverse take over

Expanding H2 generation Capacities

  • Acquisition of land in Lubmin (DE) for 600MW electrolyser capacity

2023

5

EUROPE'S LEADING H2 PARK AS STRONG ASSET BASE

More than EUR 50m invested in strategically located state-of-the-art facilities

Rostock-

24 ha

Laage

H2APEX hydrogen

refuelling station

H2APEX production for storage solutions

11.5 MWp

PV park

(owned by H2APEX)

2 MW H2APEX

hydrogen pilot plant

2.5km

expand to 12 MW

Future 100 MW H2ERO electrolysis site1 (IPCEI project)

infrastructure for 200 MW

Facility let to corporate customer (Rhodius)

H2APEX corporate HQ

  1. 100 MW H2ERO project part of IPCEI "Doing Hydrogen" to be built by 2027.

H2APEX RELIES ON A HOLISTIC APPROACH

Current business opportunities drive market growth

EPC(M)

SERVICE

& OPERATION

STORAGE

H2 PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION

~2021 until now

EPC(M) business

2020 - 2024 as of 2024

Gain

Service & Operation (internal and external)

experience

~2012 - 2023

as of 2024

Research & Development

Fully automated production line

~2012 - 2019/2020

2020 until now

as of 2027

Proof of concept

Own small H2 production

Scaling H2 production

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT - FILLED PROJECT BACKLOG

Three German Flagship Projects for reputable customers

AWARDED (3rd Party EPC) 15 MW plus 2.200 t of green hydrogen and 3 filling stations

CO2-Neutral Steel Production for ArcelorMittal (EUR 17m expected over 2 years)

EPC contract over 10 MW electrolysis plant (including 600 kg storage) for first

Electrolysis capacity: 10 MW

CO2-Reduction:

21,000t/y

hydrogen project in the German steel industry

FOD:

Jun-24

Living Laboratory H2-Wyhlen (EUR 20m expected over 2.5 years)

EPC contract over 5 MW electrolysis plant (including 3,300 kg storage and 4 trailer filling stations) for the production of approx. 735t H2/y

Electrolysis capacity: 5 MW

CO2-Reduction: 9,300t/y

FOD:Mar-25

Heidekraut Train Project (EUR 7m expected over 2 years)

Purchase quantity: approx. 300,000 kg/y

Supply and construction of a green hydrogen train refueling station with FOD in Jan-25.

Max. H2 capacity mob. storage: 1,099 kg

Project includes commissioning of the filling station, including training for driving personnel.

Max. stored quantity of H2 on site: 2,347 kg

Rebus - Mobility Project (EUR 31m expect. over 8 years)

Construction, operation incl. maintenance, repair and H2 supply of two hydrogen filling stations for a fleet of 52 buses starting regular operation in Q3-24

Purchase quantity: approx. 300,000 kg/y

Max. H2 capacity mob. storage: 1,099 kg

Max. stored quantity of H2 on site: 2,347 kg

REV in total: approx. EUR 74m

STRONG AND RAPIDLY GROWING COMMERCIAL PIPELINE

Tangible pipeline of more than 1.7 GW of H2 capacity

TOTAL PIPELINE

Distribution of projects in %

> 1.7 GW

15

RAPIDLY EXPANDING PIPELINE

As of beginning of 2022 ~300 MW

85

4 projects awarded in less than a year

up to 50 MW > 50 MW

958 MW

50-112GW

and growing

210 MW

3 Projects

15 MW

4 Projects

ONP

Awarded

Active development

Under development2

phase1

520 MW

12 Projects

Short-list

Analysis of customer's

needs: potential and

geographical

rapidly

Opportunities

Project request received,

Total Addressable

first meetings in progress

Market

  1. Includes Hybit Bremen (10 MW), H2-Wyhlen (5 MW), Heidekraut Bahn (Train Project), rebus (Mobility Project) -> 3 filling stations, 2.200 t of hydrogen
  1. Includes Demo 3.0 (10 MW), H2ERO/IPCEI (100 MW), KIWI Lubmin (100 up to 600 MW expansion)

OWN PROJECTS (ONP) - APPOX. 210 MW WITH FURTHER POTENTIAL

Executing by 2028

DEMO 3 - Capacity expansion

FINANCIALS:

Investment:

30 Mio. €

Required financing:

12 Mio. €

Bridge financing:

~ 6 Mio. €

DETAILS:

Electrolysis capacity:

10 MW

Production capacity:

900 t/p.a.

CO2-reduction:

9.300 t/p.a.

Commissioning:

2024/2025

One third of the offtake has already been secured over 8 years

Existing infrastructure can be utilised (including H2 filling station and trailer filling station)

Usage of heat for APEX facilities and lease customer Rhodius (further connections possible)

Offtake agreement - Regionalbus Rostock GmbH

Hydrogen Supply: 2.469 kEUR/p.a.

Service & Operation: 399 kEUR/p.a.

Planning and construction of filling stations: 5.961 kEUR

