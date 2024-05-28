Current assets decreased to EUR 46.6 million, compared to EUR 61.7 million at year-end 2023. The decrease of the cash position from EUR 44.5 million as of 31 December 2023 down to EUR 20.8 million as of 31 March 2024 has the biggest effect due to a repayment of loans with an amount of EUR 10.4 million, while contract assets increased to EUR 14.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 5.9 million). Working capital items as trade receivables and other current assets remained relatively stable.

At the end of the reporting period, H2APEX Group's equity amounted to EUR 52.4 million, compared to EUR 57.9 million as of 31 December 2023. This represents an unchanged equity ratio of 47.3%.

The non-current liabilities remained unchanged with an amount of EUR 34.8 million (31.12.2023: EUR 34.6

million). While current liabilities declined to EUR 24.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 30.0 million). The decrease mainly results from the repayment of other current financial liabilities by EUR 10.4 million while trade payables increased to EUR 8.9 million as of 31 March 2024 (31.12.2023: EUR 5.2 million), provisions increased to EUR 14.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 10.9 million) mainly due to an increase of provisions for outstanding supplier invoices. Contract liabilities decreased to EUR nil (31.12.2023: 1.3 million) and other current liablities decreased to EUR 1.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 2.0 million).

Cash Development and Net Cash

As of 31 March 2024, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 20.8 million (31.12.2023: EUR 44.5 million).

Financial liabilities summed up to EUR 33.7 million (31.12.2023: EUR 43.7 million) as a result of two shareholder loans. The decrease in the first three months based on the repayment of financial loans. Net cash position amounted to minus EUR 12.9 million at 31 March 2023, while at 31 December 2023 net cash position was at EUR 0.8 million.

Outlook

Hydrogen is a central component of the strategy for achieving the EU climate targets for 2030 and is particularly relevant for Germany as an industrial hub. In Germany, 10 GW of electrolysis capacity is to be created by 2030

subsidies amounting to EUR 9 billion have already been pledged for hydrogen technology. Green hydrogen is of particular importance here: it contributes to the decarbonization of the economy and the decreasing costs for hydrogen electrolysis plants due to economies of scale make hydrogen an attractive option for industry, infrastructure and mobility.

For the current fiscal year 2024, the company expects its growth course to continue and to more than double its revenue from the previous year to EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million. This development will be supported by revenues from the planning and construction of hydrogen plants for third-party companies, from the operation

