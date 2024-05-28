THREE MONTHS 2024 PERFORMANCE REPORT
H2APEX Group SCA 19, rue de Flaxweiler L-6776Grevenmacher Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report
THREE MONTHS PERFORMANCE REPORT
Revenue for the first three months of fiscal year 2024 amounts to EUR 10.1 million (3M 2023: EUR 1.5
million). Contract assets as of 31 March 2024 increased to EUR 14.0 million (31 December 2023: EUR 5.9 million)
- Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 in the range between EUR 35 million - EUR 40 million confirmed
- Backlog of EUR 27.4 million as of 31 March 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 34 million) demonstrates secured revenue streams while project pipeline continuesly grows
- Development of own hydrogen plants in Laage and Lubmin and scale of storage production remain on track
Overview key figures:
January - March
(in EUR 1.000, expenses in parentheses)
2024
2023
Income Statement
Net Sales
10.122
1.541
Gross Profit
263
293
EBITDA 2)
(3.863)
(3.503)
EBIT 1)
(4.646)
(4.020)
Net Profit for the period
(4.974)
(4.402)
Adj. EBITDA 2)
(3.636)
(3.503)
31 March 2024
31 Dec 2023
Backlog (in EUR million)
27,4
34,0
Employees (full-time equivalent)
137,0
110,0
Rounding differences can occur
- Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
- Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report
Financial Performance
Revenue increased in Q1 2024 to EUR 10.1 million (Q1 2023: EUR 1.5 million) is mainly due to project revenues. The directly attributable costs related to these projects increased to EUR 9.9 million (Q1 2023: EUR 1.2 million).
Personnel costs increased because of ramping up the business and hiring employees. The number of employees counted 137 employees (FTE) as of 31 March 2024 (31.12.2023: 110 employees (FTE)). While personnel costs increased to EUR 2.3 million in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 1.2 million), other operating expenses amounted to EUR 2.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to EUR 2.7 million in Q1 2023. The decrease is due to transaction costs relating to the reverse acquisition in Q1 2023. Depreciation and amortization increased to EUR 0.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 0.5 million). The financial loss improved for this period to EUR 0.3 million (Q1 2023: EUR 0.4 million).
EBITDA decreased in Q1 2024 to minus EUR 3.9 million (Q1 2023: minus 3.5 million). EBITDA adjusted
eliminated the costs for share based payments in Q1 2024 of EUR 0.3 million (Q1 2023: EUR nil million) and
amounted to minus EUR 3.6 million (Q1 2023: no adjustment).
The loss of the period Q1 2024 amounted to EUR 5.0 million, compared to a loss of EUR 4.4 million in Q1 2023.
Group Balance Sheet Positions
(in million
EUR)
30.03.2024
31.12.2023
Balance Sheet
Non-current
assets
64.6
60.8
Current assets
46.6
61.7
Equity
52.4
57.9
Non-current
liabilities
34.8
34.6
Current Liabilities
24.0
30.0
As of 31 March 2024, the total assets amounted to EUR 111.2 million, compared to EUR 122.5 million as of 31 December 2023.
The non-current assets increased to EUR 64.6 million (31.12.2023: EUR 60.8 million).
H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report
Current assets decreased to EUR 46.6 million, compared to EUR 61.7 million at year-end 2023. The decrease of the cash position from EUR 44.5 million as of 31 December 2023 down to EUR 20.8 million as of 31 March 2024 has the biggest effect due to a repayment of loans with an amount of EUR 10.4 million, while contract assets increased to EUR 14.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 5.9 million). Working capital items as trade receivables and other current assets remained relatively stable.
At the end of the reporting period, H2APEX Group's equity amounted to EUR 52.4 million, compared to EUR 57.9 million as of 31 December 2023. This represents an unchanged equity ratio of 47.3%.
The non-current liabilities remained unchanged with an amount of EUR 34.8 million (31.12.2023: EUR 34.6
million). While current liabilities declined to EUR 24.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 30.0 million). The decrease mainly results from the repayment of other current financial liabilities by EUR 10.4 million while trade payables increased to EUR 8.9 million as of 31 March 2024 (31.12.2023: EUR 5.2 million), provisions increased to EUR 14.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 10.9 million) mainly due to an increase of provisions for outstanding supplier invoices. Contract liabilities decreased to EUR nil (31.12.2023: 1.3 million) and other current liablities decreased to EUR 1.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 2.0 million).
Cash Development and Net Cash
As of 31 March 2024, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 20.8 million (31.12.2023: EUR 44.5 million).
Financial liabilities summed up to EUR 33.7 million (31.12.2023: EUR 43.7 million) as a result of two shareholder loans. The decrease in the first three months based on the repayment of financial loans. Net cash position amounted to minus EUR 12.9 million at 31 March 2023, while at 31 December 2023 net cash position was at EUR 0.8 million.
Outlook
Hydrogen is a central component of the strategy for achieving the EU climate targets for 2030 and is particularly relevant for Germany as an industrial hub. In Germany, 10 GW of electrolysis capacity is to be created by 2030
- subsidies amounting to EUR 9 billion have already been pledged for hydrogen technology. Green hydrogen is of particular importance here: it contributes to the decarbonization of the economy and the decreasing costs for hydrogen electrolysis plants due to economies of scale make hydrogen an attractive option for industry, infrastructure and mobility.
For the current fiscal year 2024, the company expects its growth course to continue and to more than double its revenue from the previous year to EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million. This development will be supported by revenues from the planning and construction of hydrogen plants for third-party companies, from the operation
H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report
of hydrogen plants. The majority of the revenues expected in 2024 have already been contractually secured. At the end of 2024 hydrogen storage tanks will produced fully automated.
The company's strategy remains focused on achieving profitable growth as quickly as possible, which is reflected in two medium-term target figures communicated by the Management Board: H2APEX expects to generate a positive operating cash flow starting in the fiscal year 2025 and a positive adjusted EBITDA starting in the fiscal year 2026.
The EU funding approved in February 2024 for our 100 MW H2ERO plant, for which the company has applied for funding totaling EUR 167 million, confirms our leading position in the planning and construction of large- scale plants. Further growth potential is in the EU's funding approval for the IPCEI hydrogen projects because these projects will require project developers such as H2APEX to implement them.
Significant Events after Balance Sheet Date
As of 1 April 2024, Bastian Bubel is no longer Managing Director of H2APEX Management Sàrl.
Grevenmacher, 28 May 2024
H2APEX Management S.à r.l. in its capacity as General Partner
H2APEX Group SCA
Financial Calendar
13
June 2024
General Shareholder
Meeting
29
August 2024
Six-month financial
reporting January to June 2024
28
November 2024
Nine-month financial reporting January to September 2024
H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(CONSOLIDATED)
INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (CONSOLIDATED)
unaudited
audited
(in EUR 1,000)
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
3,901
3,922
Property, plant and equipment
56,535
52,414
Right-of-use assets
757
885
Investments
2,474
2,474
Deferred tax assets
973
1,106
Total non-current assets
64,640
60,802
Current assets
Inventories
210
210
Contract assets
13,975
5,941
Trade receivables, net
5,827
5,641
Other current receivables
5,743
5,395
Cash and cash equivalents
20,847
44,466
Total current assets
46,602
61,652
Total assets
111,242
122,454
EQUITY
Share Capital
564
564
Share Premium
110,776
111,204
Retained eranings
(54,026)
(29,336)
Profit for the year
(4,974)
(24,689)
Equity attributable to Shareholders of the parent
52,341
57,742
company
Non-controlling interests
93
127
Total equity
52,434
57,869
LIABILITIES
Other financial liabilities
33,622
33,109
Other non-current liabilities
227
340
Deferred tax liabilities
973
1,106
Total non-current liabilities
34,822
34,556
Current liabilities
Financial Liabilities
87
163
Other financial liabilites
0
10,448
Provisions
14,041
10,949
Trade payables
8,851
5,176
Contract liabilities
0
1,284
Other current liabilities
1,007
2,010
Total current liabilities
23,986
30,029
Total liabilities
58,808
64,585
Total equity and liabilities
111,242
122,454
Rounding differences can occur
H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report
INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (CONSOLIDATED)
(in EUR 1,000)
01.01.-31.03.2024
01.01.-31.03.2023
Revenue
10,122
1,541
Costs of materials
(9,859)
(1,249)
Gross profit
263
292
Gross profit margin
2.6%
18.9%
Other income
218
88
Employee benefits expense
(2,316)
(1,167)
Other operating expenses
(2,028)
(2,717)
Depreciation and amortization
(783)
(517)
Operating result (EBIT)
1)
(4,646)
(4,020)
Financial income
101
38
Financial expenses
(407)
(388)
Financial result, net
(306)
(350)
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
(4,952)
(4,370)
Income tax expense
(22)
(32)
Profit/(Loss)
(4,974)
(4,402)
Operating result (EBIT)
(4,646)
(4,020)
Depreciation and amortization
783
517
Operating result before depreciation, amortization and
(3,863)
(3,504)
impairment charges (EBITDA)
2)
Rounding differences can occur
- Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
- Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
7
