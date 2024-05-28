THREE MONTHS 2024 PERFORMANCE REPORT

H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report

THREE MONTHS PERFORMANCE REPORT

  • Revenue for the first three months of fiscal year 2024 amounts to EUR 10.1 million (3M 2023: EUR 1.5
    million). Contract assets as of 31 March 2024 increased to EUR 14.0 million (31 December 2023: EUR 5.9 million)
  • Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 in the range between EUR 35 million - EUR 40 million confirmed
  • Backlog of EUR 27.4 million as of 31 March 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 34 million) demonstrates secured revenue streams while project pipeline continuesly grows
  • Development of own hydrogen plants in Laage and Lubmin and scale of storage production remain on track

Overview key figures:

January - March

(in EUR 1.000, expenses in parentheses)

2024

2023

Income Statement

Net Sales

10.122

1.541

Gross Profit

263

293

EBITDA 2)

(3.863)

(3.503)

EBIT 1)

(4.646)

(4.020)

Net Profit for the period

(4.974)

(4.402)

Adj. EBITDA 2)

(3.636)

(3.503)

31 March 2024

31 Dec 2023

Backlog (in EUR million)

27,4

34,0

Employees (full-time equivalent)

137,0

110,0

Rounding differences can occur

  1. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
  2. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

Financial Performance

Financial Performance

Revenue increased in Q1 2024 to EUR 10.1 million (Q1 2023: EUR 1.5 million) is mainly due to project revenues. The directly attributable costs related to these projects increased to EUR 9.9 million (Q1 2023: EUR 1.2 million).

Personnel costs increased because of ramping up the business and hiring employees. The number of employees counted 137 employees (FTE) as of 31 March 2024 (31.12.2023: 110 employees (FTE)). While personnel costs increased to EUR 2.3 million in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 1.2 million), other operating expenses amounted to EUR 2.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to EUR 2.7 million in Q1 2023. The decrease is due to transaction costs relating to the reverse acquisition in Q1 2023. Depreciation and amortization increased to EUR 0.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 0.5 million). The financial loss improved for this period to EUR 0.3 million (Q1 2023: EUR 0.4 million).

EBITDA decreased in Q1 2024 to minus EUR 3.9 million (Q1 2023: minus 3.5 million). EBITDA adjusted

eliminated the costs for share based payments in Q1 2024 of EUR 0.3 million (Q1 2023: EUR nil million) and

amounted to minus EUR 3.6 million (Q1 2023: no adjustment).

The loss of the period Q1 2024 amounted to EUR 5.0 million, compared to a loss of EUR 4.4 million in Q1 2023.

Group Balance Sheet Positions

(in million

EUR)

30.03.2024

31.12.2023

Balance Sheet

Non-current

assets

64.6

60.8

Current assets

46.6

61.7

Equity

52.4

57.9

Non-current

liabilities

34.8

34.6

Current Liabilities

24.0

30.0

As of 31 March 2024, the total assets amounted to EUR 111.2 million, compared to EUR 122.5 million as of 31 December 2023.

The non-current assets increased to EUR 64.6 million (31.12.2023: EUR 60.8 million).

H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report

Current assets decreased to EUR 46.6 million, compared to EUR 61.7 million at year-end 2023. The decrease of the cash position from EUR 44.5 million as of 31 December 2023 down to EUR 20.8 million as of 31 March 2024 has the biggest effect due to a repayment of loans with an amount of EUR 10.4 million, while contract assets increased to EUR 14.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 5.9 million). Working capital items as trade receivables and other current assets remained relatively stable.

At the end of the reporting period, H2APEX Group's equity amounted to EUR 52.4 million, compared to EUR 57.9 million as of 31 December 2023. This represents an unchanged equity ratio of 47.3%.

The non-current liabilities remained unchanged with an amount of EUR 34.8 million (31.12.2023: EUR 34.6

million). While current liabilities declined to EUR 24.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 30.0 million). The decrease mainly results from the repayment of other current financial liabilities by EUR 10.4 million while trade payables increased to EUR 8.9 million as of 31 March 2024 (31.12.2023: EUR 5.2 million), provisions increased to EUR 14.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 10.9 million) mainly due to an increase of provisions for outstanding supplier invoices. Contract liabilities decreased to EUR nil (31.12.2023: 1.3 million) and other current liablities decreased to EUR 1.0 million (31.12.2023: EUR 2.0 million).

Cash Development and Net Cash

As of 31 March 2024, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 20.8 million (31.12.2023: EUR 44.5 million).

Financial liabilities summed up to EUR 33.7 million (31.12.2023: EUR 43.7 million) as a result of two shareholder loans. The decrease in the first three months based on the repayment of financial loans. Net cash position amounted to minus EUR 12.9 million at 31 March 2023, while at 31 December 2023 net cash position was at EUR 0.8 million.

Outlook

Hydrogen is a central component of the strategy for achieving the EU climate targets for 2030 and is particularly relevant for Germany as an industrial hub. In Germany, 10 GW of electrolysis capacity is to be created by 2030

  • subsidies amounting to EUR 9 billion have already been pledged for hydrogen technology. Green hydrogen is of particular importance here: it contributes to the decarbonization of the economy and the decreasing costs for hydrogen electrolysis plants due to economies of scale make hydrogen an attractive option for industry, infrastructure and mobility.

For the current fiscal year 2024, the company expects its growth course to continue and to more than double its revenue from the previous year to EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million. This development will be supported by revenues from the planning and construction of hydrogen plants for third-party companies, from the operation

H2APEX Group - Three Months 2024 Performance Report

of hydrogen plants. The majority of the revenues expected in 2024 have already been contractually secured. At the end of 2024 hydrogen storage tanks will produced fully automated.

The company's strategy remains focused on achieving profitable growth as quickly as possible, which is reflected in two medium-term target figures communicated by the Management Board: H2APEX expects to generate a positive operating cash flow starting in the fiscal year 2025 and a positive adjusted EBITDA starting in the fiscal year 2026.

The EU funding approved in February 2024 for our 100 MW H2ERO plant, for which the company has applied for funding totaling EUR 167 million, confirms our leading position in the planning and construction of large- scale plants. Further growth potential is in the EU's funding approval for the IPCEI hydrogen projects because these projects will require project developers such as H2APEX to implement them.

Significant Events after Balance Sheet Date

As of 1 April 2024, Bastian Bubel is no longer Managing Director of H2APEX Management Sàrl.

Grevenmacher, 28 May 2024

H2APEX Management S.à r.l. in its capacity as General Partner

H2APEX Group SCA

Financial Calendar

13

June 2024

General Shareholder

Meeting

29

August 2024

Six-month financial

reporting January to June 2024

28

November 2024

Nine-month financial reporting January to September 2024

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(CONSOLIDATED)

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(CONSOLIDATED)

INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (CONSOLIDATED)

unaudited

audited

(in EUR 1,000)

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

3,901

3,922

Property, plant and equipment

56,535

52,414

Right-of-use assets

757

885

Investments

2,474

2,474

Deferred tax assets

973

1,106

Total non-current assets

64,640

60,802

Current assets

Inventories

210

210

Contract assets

13,975

5,941

Trade receivables, net

5,827

5,641

Other current receivables

5,743

5,395

Cash and cash equivalents

20,847

44,466

Total current assets

46,602

61,652

Total assets

111,242

122,454

EQUITY

Share Capital

564

564

Share Premium

110,776

111,204

Retained eranings

(54,026)

(29,336)

Profit for the year

(4,974)

(24,689)

Equity attributable to Shareholders of the parent

52,341

57,742

company

Non-controlling interests

93

127

Total equity

52,434

57,869

LIABILITIES

Other financial liabilities

33,622

33,109

Other non-current liabilities

227

340

Deferred tax liabilities

973

1,106

Total non-current liabilities

34,822

34,556

Current liabilities

Financial Liabilities

87

163

Other financial liabilites

0

10,448

Provisions

14,041

10,949

Trade payables

8,851

5,176

Contract liabilities

0

1,284

Other current liabilities

1,007

2,010

Total current liabilities

23,986

30,029

Total liabilities

58,808

64,585

Total equity and liabilities

111,242

122,454

Rounding differences can occur

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (CONSOLIDATED)

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (CONSOLIDATED)

(in EUR 1,000)

01.01.-31.03.2024

01.01.-31.03.2023

Revenue

10,122

1,541

Costs of materials

(9,859)

(1,249)

Gross profit

263

292

Gross profit margin

2.6%

18.9%

Other income

218

88

Employee benefits expense

(2,316)

(1,167)

Other operating expenses

(2,028)

(2,717)

Depreciation and amortization

(783)

(517)

Operating result (EBIT)

1)

(4,646)

(4,020)

Financial income

101

38

Financial expenses

(407)

(388)

Financial result, net

(306)

(350)

Profit/(Loss) before income tax

(4,952)

(4,370)

Income tax expense

(22)

(32)

Profit/(Loss)

(4,974)

(4,402)

Operating result (EBIT)

(4,646)

(4,020)

Depreciation and amortization

783

517

Operating result before depreciation, amortization and

(3,863)

(3,504)

impairment charges (EBITDA)

2)

Rounding differences can occur

  1. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
  2. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

