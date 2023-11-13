Stock HEO H2O INNOVATION INC.
PDF Report : H2O Innovation Inc.

H2O Innovation Inc. Stock price

Equities

HEO

CA4433003064

Environmental Services & Equipment

End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 06:00:00 2023-11-09 pm EST 		Intraday chart for H2O Innovation Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.210 CAD +0.72% +0.48% +63.81%
Nov. 03 H2O Innovation Announcing Expiry of "Go-Shop" Period MT
Nov. 03 H2O Innovation Brief: Announcing Expiry of "Go-Shop" Period MT
Financials

Sales 2024 * 275 M 199 M Sales 2025 * 296 M 214 M Capitalization 379 M 274 M
Net income 2024 * 5.00 M 3.62 M Net income 2025 * 9.00 M 6.51 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,52x
Net Debt 2024 * 38.98 M 28.20 M Net Debt 2025 * 31.18 M 22.55 M EV / Sales 2025 *
1,38x
P/E ratio 2024 *
70,2x
P/E ratio 2025 *
40,7x
Employees 1,035
Yield 2024 *
-
Yield 2025 *
-
Free-Float 85.09%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart H2O Innovation Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about H2O Innovation Inc.

H2O Innovation Announcing Expiry of "Go-Shop" Period MT
H2O Innovation Brief: Announcing Expiry of "Go-Shop" Period MT
H2O Innovation Rating Moved to Tender as It Agrees to C$395-Million Offer; Price Target Raised to C$4.25 MT
H2O Innovation Agrees to an Acquisition Offering Shareholders a 69% Premium; Values Company at C$395 Million MT
Funds managed by Ember Infrastructure Management, LP, Investissement Québec, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the key executives of H2O Innovation Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire H2O Innovation Inc. from Investissement Québec, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the key executives and others for approximately CAD 380 million. CI
National Bank Maintains Rating, Price Target on H2O Innovation Despite 'Mixed' Fiscal Q4 MT
H2O Innovation Swings to Adjusted Loss in Fiscal Q4, Revenue Rises; Reports New O&M, WTS Projects MT
H2O Innovation Brief: Says Adding $35.5 Million of New O&M and WTS Projects MT
H2O Innovation Brief: Q4 Total Revs $64.960 Million Vs 52.046 Million a Year Ago MT
H2O Innovation Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Helped by Retreating Bond Yields DJ
National Bank Trims H2O Innovation's Target to $3.25, Reiterates Outperform MT
H2O Innovation Provides Update on Maple Business Line MT
H2O Innovation Brief: Providing Update on Maple Business Line MT
H2O Innovation Inc. Announces its Water Technologies & Services Business Receives Three New Water Treatment Projects, Including Drinking Water, Wastewater, and Water Reuse Applications, Totalling $8.5 Million CI
Analyst Recommendations on H2O Innovation Inc.

H2O Innovation Rating Moved to Tender as It Agrees to C$395-Million Offer; Price Target Raised to C$4.25 MT
National Bank Maintains Rating, Price Target on H2O Innovation Despite 'Mixed' Fiscal Q4 MT
H20 Innovation Rises More than 4%, Desjardins Outlines Implications of Xylem-Evoqua Merger MT
H2O Innovation Contract Wins Demonstrate Strength, Desjardins Says MT
Press releases H2O Innovation Inc.

H2O Innovation Announces Expiry of “Go-Shop” Period BU
H2O Innovation Will Release its Q1-FY2024 Financial Results BU
H2O Innovation Receives Interim Order and Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting of Shareholders BU
H2O Innovation Announces Meeting Updates BU
News in other languages on H2O Innovation Inc.

H2O Innovation annonce l’expiration de la période de sollicitation
H2O Innovation annonce la publication de ses résultats financiers du premier trimestre de l’année financière 2024
H2O Innovation reçoit l’ordonnance provisoire et dépose la circulaire de sollicitation de procurations en lien avec l’assemblée extraordinaire des actionnaires
H2O Innovation fait le point sur l’assemblée
H2O Innovation signe une entente définitive prévoyant son acquisition par Ember ainsi que par IQ, la CDPQ et la direction
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.72%
1 week+0.48%
Current month-0.24%
1 month+0.72%
3 months+42.23%
6 months+54.21%
Current year+63.81%
Highs and lows

1 week
4.17
Extreme 4.17
4.22
1 month
4.17
Extreme 4.17
4.23
Current year
2.25
Extreme 2.25
4.23
1 year
1.96
Extreme 1.96
4.23
3 years
1.75
Extreme 1.75
4.23
5 years
0.54
Extreme 0.54
4.23
10 years
0.54
Extreme 0.54
4.23
Managers and Directors - H2O Innovation Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Frédéric Dugré FOU
 Founder 50 1995
Marc Blanchet DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 47 2007
Guillaume Clairet COO
 Chief Operating Officer - 2004
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Frédéric Dugré FOU
 Founder 50 1995
Stéphane Guérin BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2019
Leonard Graziano BRD
 Director/Board Member - Feb. 12
ETFs positioned on H2O Innovation Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
DIMENSIONAL INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY CORE 1 ETF - USD ETF Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF - USD
0.00% 218 M€ +3.61%
More ETFs positioned on H2O Innovation Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 4.210 +0.72% 207,778
23-11-09 4.180 -0.24% 1,120,106
23-11-08 4.190 -0.24% 131,895
23-11-07 4.200 +0.48% 141,693
23-11-06 4.180 -0.24% 1,163,255

End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 09, 2023

Company Profile

H2O Innovation inc. specializes in the design, development and marketing of systems and equipment for producing drinking water and treating wastewater. The group uses environmentally friendly membrane filtration technologies and biological and physical alternative treatment processes. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Canada (8.8%), the United States (70.6%), China (3.4%), Africa (3.2%), Chile (3.1%), Asia (1.9%), Spain (1.7%), Saudi Arabia (1.7%), Latin America (1.7%), Europe (1.3%), United Arab Emirates (1.1%), Middle East (1%) and the United Kingdom (0.5%).
Sector
Environmental Services & Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for H2O Innovation Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
4.210CAD
Average target price
4.143CAD
Spread / Average Target
-1.59%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Purification & Treatment Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
H2O INNOVATION INC. Stock H2O Innovation Inc.
+63.81% 274 M $
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. Stock Donaldson Company, Inc.
+1.95% 7 244 M $
ORGANO CORPORATION Stock Organo Corporation
+88.29% 1 668 M $
EUREKA FORBES LIMITED Stock Eureka Forbes Limited
+7.77% 1 204 M $
ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) LIMITED Stock Ion Exchange (India) Limited
+105.05% 829 M $
MAYAIR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) CO., LTD. Stock MayAir Technology (China) Co., Ltd.
+24.46% 717 M $
ZHEJIANG FEIDA ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Feida Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
-10.02% 587 M $
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Sheng Jian Environment Technology Co., Ltd.
+1.06% 585 M $
NEDERMAN HOLDING AB (PUBL) Stock Nederman Holding AB (publ)
-6.61% 534 M $
CANATURE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Canature Health Technology Co., Ltd.
+20.54% 485 M $
Purification & Treatment Equipment
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock H2O Innovation Inc. - Toronto Stock Exchange
