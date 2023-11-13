H2O Innovation Inc. Stock price
Equities
HEO
CA4433003064
Environmental Services & Equipment
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.210 CAD
|+0.72%
|+0.48%
|+63.81%
|Nov. 03
|H2O Innovation Announcing Expiry of "Go-Shop" Period
|MT
|Nov. 03
|H2O Innovation Brief: Announcing Expiry of "Go-Shop" Period
|MT
|Sales 2024 *
|275 M 199 M
|Sales 2025 *
|296 M 214 M
|Capitalization
|379 M 274 M
|Net income 2024 *
|5.00 M 3.62 M
|Net income 2025 *
|9.00 M 6.51 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,52x
|Net Debt 2024 *
|38.98 M 28.20 M
|Net Debt 2025 *
|31.18 M 22.55 M
|EV / Sales 2025 *
1,38x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
70,2x
|P/E ratio 2025 *
40,7x
|Employees
|1,035
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Yield 2025 *
-
|Free-Float
|85.09%
|1 day
|+0.72%
|1 week
|+0.48%
|Current month
|-0.24%
|1 month
|+0.72%
|3 months
|+42.23%
|6 months
|+54.21%
|Current year
|+63.81%
1 week
4.17
4.22
1 month
4.17
4.23
Current year
2.25
4.23
1 year
1.96
4.23
3 years
1.75
4.23
5 years
0.54
4.23
10 years
0.54
4.23
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Frédéric Dugré FOU
|Founder
|50
|1995
Marc Blanchet DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|47
|2007
|Chief Operating Officer
|-
|2004
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Frédéric Dugré FOU
|Founder
|50
|1995
Stéphane Guérin BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2019
Leonard Graziano BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|Feb. 12
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.00%
|218 M€
|+3.61%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|4.210
|+0.72%
|207,778
|23-11-09
|4.180
|-0.24%
|1,120,106
|23-11-08
|4.190
|-0.24%
|131,895
|23-11-07
|4.200
|+0.48%
|141,693
|23-11-06
|4.180
|-0.24%
|1,163,255
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 09, 2023More quotes
H2O Innovation inc. specializes in the design, development and marketing of systems and equipment for producing drinking water and treating wastewater. The group uses environmentally friendly membrane filtration technologies and biological and physical alternative treatment processes. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Canada (8.8%), the United States (70.6%), China (3.4%), Africa (3.2%), Chile (3.1%), Asia (1.9%), Spain (1.7%), Saudi Arabia (1.7%), Latin America (1.7%), Europe (1.3%), United Arab Emirates (1.1%), Middle East (1%) and the United Kingdom (0.5%).
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
4.210CAD
Average target price
4.143CAD
Spread / Average Target
-1.59%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+63.81%
|274 M $
|+1.95%
|7 244 M $
|+88.29%
|1 668 M $
|+7.77%
|1 204 M $
|+105.05%
|829 M $
|+24.46%
|717 M $
|-10.02%
|587 M $
|+1.06%
|585 M $
|-6.61%
|534 M $
|+20.54%
|485 M $