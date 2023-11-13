H2O Innovation inc. specializes in the design, development and marketing of systems and equipment for producing drinking water and treating wastewater. The group uses environmentally friendly membrane filtration technologies and biological and physical alternative treatment processes. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Canada (8.8%), the United States (70.6%), China (3.4%), Africa (3.2%), Chile (3.1%), Asia (1.9%), Spain (1.7%), Saudi Arabia (1.7%), Latin America (1.7%), Europe (1.3%), United Arab Emirates (1.1%), Middle East (1%) and the United Kingdom (0.5%).