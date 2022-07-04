Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. H2O Innovation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEO   CA4433003064

H2O INNOVATION INC.

(HEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
1.780 CAD   -0.56%
04:01pH2O Innovation Announces a Change on its Board of Directors
GL
04:00pH2O Innovation Announces a Change on its Board of Directors
AQ
07:59aH2O Innovation Acquires Leader Evaporator
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H2O Innovation Announces a Change on its Board of Directors

07/04/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUEBEC CITY, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces the resignation of one of its directors, Mr. René Vachon, and the appointment of Mr. Bertrand Lauzon as Board member.

For the last three (3) years, Mr. René Vachon has served as director of the Corporation and sat on different committees of the Board of Directors. “We wish to thank Mr. Vachon for his valuable contribution and his dedication as a Board member and wish him all the best in his new projects”, stated Lisa Henthorne, Chair of the Board of H2O Innovation.

Mr. Bertrand Lauzon was appointed as a member of the Corporation's Board of Directors and audit committee on July 1, 2022. Mr. Lauzon currently holds the position of Executive Vice President of BFL Canada, Canada’s largest private commercial insurance broker, which he joined in 2006 as Chief Financial Officer. As Executive Vice President, Mr. Lauzon advises management on complex financial transactions, merger and acquisition transactions, as well as tax matters. Mr. Lauzon is also a member of BFL Canada’s Board of Directors, audit committee and governance committee.

Before joining BFL Canada, Mr. Lauzon was First Vice-President of Finance, Operations and Systems, as well as Chief Financial Officer for Desjardins Securities. Under his leadership, Desjardins Securities' assets under management grew from $7 billion to $18 billion. Prior to that, he was First Vice-President of Finance and Information Technology, as well as Chief Financial Officer at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Mr. Lauzon holds exceptional credentials in the financial sector, with more than 38 years of experience as a chartered professional accountant.

“The nomination of Mr. Lauzon to the Board of Directors is in line with the Corporation’s governance practices which aim to create a strong, diverse and independent Board of Directors, with a mix of skills and experience in the fields of finance, audit and risk management, mergers and acquisitions, as well as corporate governance and ethics. Therefore, Mr. Lauzon’s extensive knowledge and experience in finance, commercial insurance as well as in strategy and business development will further enrich H2O Innovation’s Board of Directors,” added Lisa Henthorne.

About H2O Innovation
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com


All news about H2O INNOVATION INC.
04:01pH2O Innovation Announces a Change on its Board of Directors
GL
04:00pH2O Innovation Announces a Change on its Board of Directors
AQ
07:59aH2O Innovation Acquires Leader Evaporator
MT
06/30H2O INNOVATION BRIEF : Acquires Leader Evaporator Co., Inc.
MT
06/30H2O Innovation Acquires Leader Evaporator Co., Inc.
GL
06/30H2O Innovation Acquires Leader Evaporator Co., Inc.
AQ
06/30H2O Innovation Inc. completed the acquisition of Business of Leader Evaporator, Inc.
CI
06/23H2O Innovation Renews Operation and Maintenance Contract in Georgia, USA
MT
06/23Operation and Maintenance Contract Renewed in Georgia, USA
GL
06/23Operation and Maintenance Contract Renewed in Georgia, USA
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 178 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 4,13 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
Net Debt 2022 28,4 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart H2O INNOVATION INC.
Duration : Period :
H2O Innovation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O INNOVATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,78 CAD
Average target price 3,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Dugré President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Blanchet Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Henthorne Chairman
Guillaume Clairet Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Hoel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H2O INNOVATION INC.-31.80%124
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-11.64%12 278
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-6.29%8 371
SEVERN TRENT PLC-6.62%8 316
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP7.02%5 529
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.66%3 210